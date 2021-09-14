U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.61
    -33.17 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +12.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    -0.3450 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,590.75
    +1,698.25 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.94
    +26.21 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Hyperscale Data Center Count Grows to 659 - ByteDance Joins the Leading Group

·3 min read

RENO, Nev., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Synergy Research Group shows that the total number of large data centers operated by hyperscale providers increased to 659 at the end of the second quarter, having more than doubled since mid-2016. In terms of location, the US and China continue to account for over half of the major cloud and internet data center sites. The next most popular locations are Japan, Germany, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and India, which collectively account for another 25% of the total. Among the hyperscale operators, Amazon, Microsoft and Google collectively account for over half of the data center footprint, though in terms of data center growth rate over the last four quarters it is three Chinese companies that stand out – ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba. Taking into account both new data centers and updating existing facilities, the biggest spenders in the second quarter were Amazon, Google and Microsoft, followed by Facebook, Apple, Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent.

Hyperscale DC Growth
Hyperscale DC Growth

The research is based on an analysis of the data center footprint of 19 of the world's major cloud and internet service firms, including the largest operators in SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, search, social networking, e-commerce and gaming. The companies with the broadest data center footprint are the leading cloud providers – Amazon, Microsoft, Google and IBM. Each has 60 or more data center locations with at least three in each of the four regions – North America, APAC, EMEA and Latin America. Oracle, Alibaba and Tencent also have a notably broad data center presence. Other firms tend to have their data centers focused primarily in either the US (Apple, Facebook, Twitter, eBay) or China (Baidu, JD.com).

"The growth of hyperscale data centers is pretty much on a straight line trajectory, with an average of 16 new data centers coming on line every quarter over the last three years," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. "On top of that new data center build, the hyperscale operators are also adding capacity at existing facilities and are regularly ripping out and replacing server hardware that has reached the end of its operational lifespan. That all adds up to huge and growing quarterly investments in data centers. The big five US hyperscalers still lead in terms of quarterly data center spending, but the Chinese hyperscalers are growing rapidly with ByteDance being particularly noteworthy. It has come from almost nowhere over the last three years but is now ranked seventh in data center spending, well ahead of many industry giants."

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy provides quarterly market sizing and segmentation data on cloud and related markets, including company revenues by segment and by region. Synergy Research Group (www.srgresearch.com) helps marketing and strategic decision makers around the world via its unique insights and in-depth analytics.

To speak to an analyst or to find out more about how to access Synergy's market data, please contact Heather Gallo @hgallo@srgresearch.com or at 775-785-3113.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synergy Research Group)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synergy Research Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperscale-data-center-count-grows-to-659--bytedance-joins-the-leading-group-301376729.html

SOURCE Synergy Research Group

Recommended Stories

  • Xi’s Common Prosperity Will Cost Investors

    Any way you look at it, the investment climate in China is going through a seismic shift. The post Xi’s Common Prosperity Will Cost Investors appeared first on Worth.

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • The Downside Correction in Magna International Has Run Its Course

    This is a mechanical sell signal signal and often late. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined into late July but has since moved sideways suggesting a balance now between bulls and bears. The weekly OBV line shows stability in recent weeks while the MACD oscillator is testing the zero line but narrowing.

  • Warren says Fed must break up 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo & Co, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an "irredeemable repeat offender." In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells Fargo's status as a financial holding company and order it to sell off its investment banking and nonbanking activities, citing the bank's years-long struggle to address regulatory shortcomings. The bank has paid over $5 billion in fines and has been placed under an unprecedented asset cap by the Fed for selling potentially millions of fake accounts to customers, among other issues, in a series of longrunning scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-scandal-deal/wells-fargo-to-pay-3-billion-to-u-s-admits-pressuring-workers-in-fake-accounts-scandal-idUSKBN20F2KN that led to the ousters of two separate chief executives.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Hurricane Ida, chip shortage hurting car dealers

    Jim Appleton, President of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, joined Yahoo Finance to talk about the severe shortage of cars on dealer lots.

  • Occidental Petroleum Looks Ready to Strengthen

    Some investors may be shying away from stocks like OXY but if there is a successful trade to be made we should consider it.

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil ended the session little changed as investors tracked U.S. dollar movements and concerns faded around Hurricane Nicholas’ threat to crude supply in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Futures in New York erased nearly all gains, yet still managed to close at the highest since early August on Tuesday. The dollar advanced, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. While Nicholas did not impact offshore output in the U.S. Gulf, storm-related power outages briefly shut the c

  • Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers

    Amazon was among the first few retailers to set a $15 an hour minimum wage in 2018. Amazon had said in May it would pay around $17 in average wages. The additional staffing will also help roll out one-day delivery for Amazon's Prime loyalty club members.