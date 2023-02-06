U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

Hyperscale Data Center Industry in Germany is Expected to Reach USD ~2000 Mn in 2027F Owing to Technological Advancements and Increasing Data Traffic: Ken Research

·6 min read

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market is highly consolidated with 4 players - Equinix, Vantage Data Center, CyrusOne and Iron Mountain. These are the major hyperscale data center companies contributing 45% of market share in Germany catering to IT, BFSI and Telecom industry.

Ken Research Logo
Ken Research Logo

  • The 5G and 6G technology will push the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Germany market.

  • Primary demand drivers for Hyperscale Data Center services in Germany are industries such as Cloud, followed by Telecom, 5G Deployment, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

  • The industry is moving towards variety of technological advancement related to IoT and AI. These technologies ensure growth in terms of competitiveness and better customer services.

Current Market Positioning: The number of people connecting to the internet is continuing to drive demand for data-center-based compute and connectivity. Companies choose to "rent" server space from a cloud provider, which is eventually kept in a data centre, rather than investing in real hardware.

Energy Efficiency: It is a key component that drives the hyperscale data center market, as all businesses strive to improve their total energy efficiency. Organizations seek data centers that use the least amount of energy while having the least impact on the environment. The drive to save money on power rises the demand for energy-efficient hyperscale data centers. In data centers, high-density blade servers, and storage systems provide higher computation capability per Watt of energy consumption.

Increasing Investments: The rising number of smart hospitals in Germany owing to rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure in the country. Smart hospitals accelerate patient's journey and increase operational efficiency. Increasing investments in communication and technology is also boosting the market growth in Germany.

Internet of Things devices: The increase in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the various industries is speculated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing AI adoptions also boosts the growth of Hyperscale Data Centers.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- "Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the hyperscale data center market in Germany. Growing volume of big data and Low costs to enterprises are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecasted period 2022P-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Segmentation By End Users

  • Enterprises

  • Cloud Providers

Segmentation By Industry Users:-

  • Technology

  • BFSI

  • Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • others

Segmentation By Type of Solutions provided:-

  • Storage

  • Network

  • Server

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

Key Target Audience

  • Data Centers Service Providers

  • Telecom Companies

  • Governments

  • Cloud Providers

  • Information Technology Companies

  • Telecommunication Service Providers

  • Enterprises

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2017-2022P

  • Base Year: 2022P

  • Forecast Period: 2022P–2027F

Companies Covered:-

Supply Side Companies

  • Vantage Data Center

  • CyrusOne

  • Equinix

  • Iron Mountain

  • Cloud HQ

  • Stack infrastructure

  • Interxion

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Demand Side Companies

  • Amazon web services

  • Oracle

  • IBM

  • Microsoft

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Executive Summary

  • Country Overview of Germany

  • Market Overview of Hyperscale Data Center in Germany

  • Market Size of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in Germany on the basis of Volume and Revenue, 2017-2022P

  • Market Segmentation of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in Germany, 2022P(By End Users and Industry Users, and By Solutions Provided)

  • Industry analysis

  • Growth Drivers of Hyperscale Data Center Market

  • Government Rules and Regulations in Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

  • Issues and Challenges and Trends in Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

  • TAM, SAM, SOM of Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

  • Demand Analysis of Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market Segmentations; Competition; Future Market Size, 2027)

  • Competition Landscape

  • Cross Comparison of Major Companies on the basis of Data Centers, Location, Employees, Revenue and Certifications

  • Strengths and Weakness of Major Players in Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

  • Future Outlook and Projections, 2022P-2027F

  • Future Market Segmentation (By End Users and Industry Users, and By Solutions Provided)

  • Analyst Recommendations

  • Research methodology

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027 – Driven by the Growing Adoption of Remote Work and Surging Demand of Cloud Computing Solutions.

South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR in double digits between 2022 and 2027E, one of the major determinants for the surging growth in coming years is attributed to the favourable government rules & regulations, formulated to support domestic and foreign investments in data and cloud infrastructure. Increased awareness on environmental impacts and government's aim to limit carbon footprints in upcoming years, will result in businesses adapting to a strategy to utilize least amount of energy. Teraco offering clients a global data center platform designed to enable digital businesses to scale within a highly connected data community across six Continents.

Malaysia Data Center Market Outlook to 2026 - Growing Demand from SMEs, Rising Internet Penetration Rate and Rising Number of Facilities to Drive the Malaysian Data Center market in the near future

Over the forecast period 2022-2026F, the Malaysia Data Center Revenue is further anticipated to increase at a significant double digit CAGR during the review period 2021 to 2026F. The emergence of 5G technology in Malaysia is likely to grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Malaysia market further contributing to the development of data center industry.

Indonesia Data Center Market Outlook to 2026 - Growing Tech Savy Population, Internet Penetration Rate and Rising Number of Facilities to Drive the Indonesia Data Center market in the near future

Over the forecast period 2022-2026F, the Indonesia Data Center Revenue is further anticipated to increase at a significant double digit CAGR during the review period 2021 to 2026F. The Indonesian Government's program 'Making Indonesia 4.0' will put Indonesia among the top ten global economies by 2030 by implementing digital transformation in different industry verticals such as manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and more resulting in the higher demand for Data Center services by the end users in the country. The emergence of 5G technology in Indonesia is likely to grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Indonesia market further contributing to the development of data center industry.

USA Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions

According to Ken Research estimates, Hyperscale data center market in USA generated a revenue of USD ~ Billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of ~14% in between 2017 and 2022. The surging growth is attributed to the increasing usage of internet, popularity of smart homes, wearables, trend of automation across industries, etc. The growth of Big Data; data coming from a number of sources that needs to be stored, processed and analysed to make informed business decisions in each and every industry. The drive to lessen energy consumption will act as a catalyst for the increased demand of energy efficient hyper-scale data centers in coming years.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperscale-data-center-industry-in-germany-is-expected-to-reach-usd-2000-mn-in-2027f-owing-to-technological-advancements-and-increasing-data-traffic-ken-research-301739124.html

SOURCE Ken Research

