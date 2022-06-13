Hyperscale Data Center Market to Generate $585.0 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for data centers to improve productivity and customer experiences drive the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.North America contributed to the highest share in 2020. During the pandemic, the entertainment and media industry assisted the hyperscale data center market growth.The industry witnessed rise in viewing of online and digital content as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, which was facilitated by the widespread usage of the internet and consumer electronic devices.

Portland, OR , June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hyperscale data center market generated $59.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $585.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for data centers to improve productivity and customer experiences drive the growth of the global hyperscale data center market. In addition, need to improve the network operational efficiency positively affects the growth of the hyperscale data center market. On the contrary, high implementation costs of hyperscale data center solutions impede the market growth. However, increase in cloud dependence and industry 4.0 trends, are likely to provide lucrative prospects for hyperscale data center market expansion in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the pandemic, the entertainment and media industry assisted the hyperscale data center market growth.

The industry witnessed rise in viewing of online and digital content as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, which was facilitated by the widespread usage of the internet and consumer electronic devices.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hyperscale data center market based on component, user type, enterprise size, end user, application, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on user type, the cloud providers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global hyperscale data center industry , and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the enterprises segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global hyperscale data center market discussed in the research includeNlyte Software, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., SanDisk Corporation, Cavium, Inc., Avago Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Ericsson, International Business Machines Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

