Hyperscale Data Center Market to grow by USD 107.60 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 107.60 billion is expected in the hyperscale data center market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hyperscale data center market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Alphabet Inc. (US), Amazon.com Inc.(US), Apple Inc.(US), Cisco Systems Inc.(US), Equinix Inc.(US), Facebook Inc.(US), are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The surge in cloud adoption will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hyperscale Data Center Market is segmented as below:

  • Infrastructure
    o Critical Infrastructure
    o Support Infrastructure

  • Geographic
    o North America
    o Europe
    o APAC
    o South America
    o MEA

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43498

Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hyperscale data center market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Facebook Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Hyperscale Data Center Market size

  • Hyperscale Data Center Market trends

  • Hyperscale Data Center Market industry analysis

The surge in cloud adoption will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing incidence of data breaches will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hyperscale data center market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hyperscale data center market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hyper-scale data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hyper-scale data center market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperscale data center market vendors

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Data Center Physical Security Market- The data center physical security market is segmented by product (facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack-level security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Data Protection as a Service Market- The data protection as a service market is segmented by application (STaaS, BaaS, and DRaaS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

  • Market segments

  • Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Equinix Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/hyperscale-data-center-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/hyperscale-data-center-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperscale-data-center-market-to-grow-by-usd-107-60-billionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-reports-301348877.html

SOURCE Technavio

