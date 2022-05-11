U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Hyperscale Data Center Market Size to Grow by USD 129.16 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

·13 min read

Infrastructure innovations will be one of the key trends in the hyperscale data center market during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hyperscale data center market is a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the hyperscale data center market is anticipated to grow by USD 129.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.37% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

  • Overview of the Market

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Factors Impacting Market Growth

  • Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation

Segments

Type

Critical infrastructure and Support infrastructure

Geography

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

The growth of the hyperscale data center market will be driven by the rising demand for data center colocation facilities. Collocation significantly reduces the CAPEX on infrastructure and improves the connectivity required for operational services. With the increase in the online presence of enterprises across different industry verticals, the adoption of managed hosting services will rise during the forecast period.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

Infrastructure innovations is a key trend that will support the growth of the hyperscale data center market. There have been several innovations in the adoption of efficient infrastructure. For instance, acks are being modified with improved flexibility and in-rack cooling installations. In the near future, micro servers are expected to replace blade servers and flash storage is likely to replace traditional storage.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the hyperscale data center market include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Oracle Corp. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The hyperscale data center market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing more on technological advancements to compete in the market. Global vendors have established a strong foothold in the market, with an extensive range of their flagship products. They are focusing on innovation and technological advances to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Public Cloud Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022 -2026

Hyperscale Data Center Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 129.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Oracle Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Apple Inc.

  • 10.6 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.8 Equinix Inc.

  • 10.9 Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.10 Intel Corp.

  • 10.11 Marvell Technology Inc.

  • 10.12 Microsoft Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperscale-data-center-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-129-16-billion--find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301543950.html

SOURCE Technavio

