Hyperscale Data Center Market Size to Grow by USD 129.16 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Infrastructure innovations will be one of the key trends in the hyperscale data center market during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hyperscale data center market is a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the hyperscale data center market is anticipated to grow by USD 129.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.37% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Type Critical infrastructure and Support infrastructure Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

The growth of the hyperscale data center market will be driven by the rising demand for data center colocation facilities. Collocation significantly reduces the CAPEX on infrastructure and improves the connectivity required for operational services. With the increase in the online presence of enterprises across different industry verticals, the adoption of managed hosting services will rise during the forecast period.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

Story continues

Infrastructure innovations is a key trend that will support the growth of the hyperscale data center market. There have been several innovations in the adoption of efficient infrastructure. For instance, acks are being modified with improved flexibility and in-rack cooling installations. In the near future, micro servers are expected to replace blade servers and flash storage is likely to replace traditional storage.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the hyperscale data center market include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Oracle Corp. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The hyperscale data center market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing more on technological advancements to compete in the market. Global vendors have established a strong foothold in the market, with an extensive range of their flagship products. They are focusing on innovation and technological advances to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability.

Hyperscale Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 129.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

