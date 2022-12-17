U.S. markets closed

Hyperspectral imaging market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five Forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global hyperspectral imaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 758.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.56% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global hyperspectral imaging market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global hyperspectral imaging market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market, which includes the manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services. Growth of the global electronic equipment and instruments market will be driven by factors such as increasing demand for hyperspectral imaging, growing demand for metrology equipment and services, and rising demand for POS terminals.

Find insights on the parent market and value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global hyperspectral imaging market - Five forces

The global hyperspectral imaging market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global hyperspectral imaging market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global hyperspectral imaging market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (military and surveillance, healthcare, food and agriculture, remote sensing, and other applications) and product (cameras and accessories).

  • The military and surveillance segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hyperspectral imaging sensors have spectral signatures and powerful tools for tactical missions. These sensors are used for base protection and security and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Thus, the use of hyperspectral imaging for military and surveillance applications will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global hyperspectral imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hyperspectral imaging market.

  • North America is projected to account for 34% of market's growth during the forecast period.  The US is the key revenue-generating country in this region. It is an early adopter of hyperspectral imaging technology for aerial remote sensing applications. The increasing investments by the Government of the US in the aerospace and defense industry are driving the growth of this segment. Such initiatives can increase the demand for hyperspectral imaging in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global hyperspectral imaging market Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing use of night vision cameras is driving the global hyperspectral imaging market growth.

  • Governments across the world are exploring advanced technologies to improve the safety of citizens. Hence, the demand for devices such as night vision cameras is expected to grow.

  • Hyperspectral imaging helps in capturing images in low light intensity with high precision. The images offer precise information when compared to normal color cameras. Sensors can help cameras distinguish objects depending on their spectral features.

  • These factors are increasing the use of hyperspectral imaging in a variety of applications, thus driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques is a key trend in the global hyperspectral imaging market.

  • Hyperspectral imaging is used in different research areas, such as vegetation research, food analysis, mineral research, and forensics. Hyperspectral scanners can detect and measure the physical, chemical, and biological properties of objects and organisms.

  • Government organizations are also using hyperspectral imaging for improving security. In addition, several universities are collaborating with companies for research related to hyperspectral imaging devices.

  • These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • High capital investment is a major challenge for the global hyperspectral imaging market growth.

  • Rapid advances in technology have led to the emergence of advanced electronic goods that need special types of low-light-level imaging sensors and other equipment.

  • Foundries require high capital to expand their production capacity and invest in R&D to cater to the growing requirements of consumers.

  • However, some vendors do not have the capacity to make high capital investments, which can put them at a disadvantage compared to leading vendors     

The above factors will impede the market's growth during the forecast period

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this hyperspectral imaging market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hyperspectral imaging market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hyperspectral imaging market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hyperspectral imaging market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperspectral imaging market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The thermal imaging camera market size is expected to increase to USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%. This report extensively covers thermal imaging camera market segmentation by product type (camera, scope and goggles, and modules) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The 3D imaging market size is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. This report extensively covers the 3D imaging market segmentation by application (healthcare, media and entertainment, industrial, defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.56%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 758.38 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Applied Spectral Imaging, BaySpec Inc., Brandywine Photonics, Corning Inc., Cubert GmbH, Galileo Group Inc., Gamaya, Headwall Photonics Inc., HyperMed Imaging Inc., HyVista Corp. Pty Ltd., IMEC Inc., inno-spec GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Polytec GmbH, Resonon Inc., Surface Optics Corp., Telops Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., and XIMEA GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hyperspectral imaging market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Military and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Food and agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Applied Spectral Imaging

  • 12.4 BaySpec Inc.

  • 12.5 Brandywine Photonics

  • 12.6 Corning Inc.

  • 12.7 Cubert GmbH

  • 12.8 Galileo Group Inc.

  • 12.9 Headwall Photonics Inc.

  • 12.10 HyperMed Imaging Inc.

  • 12.11 HyVista Corp. Pty Ltd.

  • 12.12 IMEC Inc.

  • 12.13 Konica Minolta Inc.

  • 12.14 Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

  • 12.15 Resonon Inc.

  • 12.16 Telops Inc.

  • 12.17 TruTag Technologies Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

