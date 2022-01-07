Hyperspectral Imaging Market to Record USD 278.53 Mn Growth | BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., and Cubert GmbH emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Hyperspectral Imaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Cubert GmbH, Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., HyperMed Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc., and Telops Inc.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Application (military and surveillance, healthcare, food and agriculture, remote sensing, and other applications)

Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Hyperspectral Imaging Market Size is expected to increase by USD 278.53 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 37% of the global market share. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for hyperspectral imaging in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other countries.

Vendor Insights-

The hyperspectral imaging market is fragmented and is dominated by a few well-established players. The market will witness the entry of new players with innovative product offerings. This is expected to moderately intensify the competition levels among vendors.

Story continues

BaySpec Inc.: The company offers hyperspectral sensors and processing systems for a vast array of potential and theoretical applications, including astronomy, agriculture, molecular biology, biomedical imaging, geosciences, physics, and surveillance.

Corning Inc.: The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral imaging sensors and system solutions for various applications including precision agriculture, industrial, environmental monitoring, mining, and mineralogy.

Cubert GmbH: The company offers hyperspectral imaging sensors for a wide range of applications.

Gooch and Housego Plc: The company offers hyperspectral imaging named HSi-300 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems.

Headwall Photonics Inc.: The company offers hyperspectral imaging sensors such as Nano hyperspec, Micro hyperspec, and many more.

Regional Market Outlook

The hyperspectral imaging market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Governments in countries such as India and Taiwan are offering incentives and subsidies to foster the manufacturing sector. In addition, the availability of low-cost labor and favorable regulations are encouraging global manufacturing companies to construct new manufacturing plants in these countries and expand their operations. These factors are creating significant growth opportunities for market vendors in APAC.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Driver:

Factors such as the rising number of territorial conflicts and the growing fear of terrorism have raised security concerns among countries globally. This is compelling governments to increase their spending in military and defense sectors, which is creating the demand for products that help in surveillance operations such as night vision cameras. Night vision cameras are also increasingly being adopted in houses and industries to record any unusual activities that happen during the night. The rising use of such cameras has increased the demand for hyperspectral sensors, thereby driving market growth.

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Trend:

Hyperspectral scanners are widely used in various research areas such as food analysis, vegetation research, mineral research, and forensics. They help detect and measure the physical, chemical, and biological properties of biological organisms as well as objects. With rising governments' funding in various research operations, the demand for hyperspectral scanners is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 278.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Cubert GmbH, Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., HyperMed Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc., and Telops Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

