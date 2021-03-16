U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

HyperX's Amazon sale includes headsets, keyboards and other accessories

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
HyperX

HyperX's headsets and keyboards are on sale at Amazon, and you can get them at discounted prices if you purchase them within the next 18 hours. One of the best deals you can take advantage of is for the HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard, which is at its lowest price. The tenkeyless keyboard is currently available for $65, or $25 less its original price of $90, in Red and Aqua. That's also $5 less than its previous lowest price back in December — just take note that it's not in stock at the moment, and your order will only ship on or after March 25th.

Buy HyperX Alloy Origins Core at Amazon - $65

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core connects via a USB Type-C detachable cable and has a full aircraft-grade aluminum body. You can program its RGB LED lights per key or program lighting effects using the company's NGENUITY Software. Also, the compact gaming keyboard isn't only compatible with PC, but also with the PS4 and the Xbox One. Aside from the Alloy Origins Core keyboard, another notable item you can get from the HyperX sale is the Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset. Originally priced at $140, you can buy the headset for $100 just for today.

Buy HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon - $100

The Cloud Flight wireless headset has a 2.4GHz wireless connection and up to 30 hours of battery life. It has 90—degree rotating ear cups with LED lighting, volume, mic and power controls. The headset also has a detachable noise-cancelling mic and can connect to PC and the PS4. If you have an Xbox, though, the official Xbox licensed version of CloudX Flight is also on sale for $120. You can find it and all the other available deals on the official HyperX Deal of the Day page.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

