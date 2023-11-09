Hyphens Pharma International Limited's (Catalist:1J5) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 3.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Hyphens Pharma International (Catalist:1J5). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hyphens Pharma International's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hyphens Pharma International is:

12% = S$8.7m ÷ S$70m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hyphens Pharma International's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Hyphens Pharma International seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.4%. Probably as a result of this, Hyphens Pharma International was able to see a decent growth of 14% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing Hyphens Pharma International's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 12% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Hyphens Pharma International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hyphens Pharma International Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains 70% of its profits), it seems that Hyphens Pharma International is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Hyphens Pharma International has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 31% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Hyphens Pharma International is predicted to rise to 15% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Hyphens Pharma International's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

