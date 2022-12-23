U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,848.25
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,240.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,034.50
    -19.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.01
    +1.52 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +10.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.33 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +2.07 (+10.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6100
    +0.2580 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,845.86
    -14.19 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    +1.31 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.94
    +8.66 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Hyphens Pharma licenses Winlevi® for all 10 ASEAN countries from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

·5 min read

  • Winlevi® is a first-in-class topical drug for the treatment of acne approved by U.S. FDA in August 2020.

  • It will reinforce our Proprietary Brand segment's dermatological franchise.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphens Pharma International Limited ("Hyphens Pharma", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hyphens Pharma Pte. Ltd., has entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Cassiopea S.p.A., a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) ("Cosmo") for the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Winlevi® (clascoterone) cream 1% and all future product extension and/or improvement in the treatment of acne in 10 countries across Southeast Asia.

Winlevi® (www.winlevi.com) is a U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") approved novel drug with a unique mechanism of action for the topical treatment of acne in patients aged 12 years and older. It is the first-in-class topical androgen receptor inhibitor that tackles the androgen hormone component of acne and is the first new type of acne medication approved by the FDA since 1982. As the only topical cream to treat hormonal acne directly in the skin, it offers a non-antibiotic approach for acne-sufferers everywhere. Winlevi® inhibits sebum production and inflammation by targeting the androgen receptors in the sebaceous gland cells. Oral treatments are typically prescribed to address hormonal acne, but usually only prescribed to females. With Winlevi®, males suffering from acne, as well as females who don't want to take oral medications, can now benefit from this first-in-class treatment, making Winlevi® a game-changer in the fight against acne.

Launched in the U.S. in November 2021, Winlevi® is already the most prescribed branded topical acne drug in the U.S. based on IQVIA data. Over 12,000 U.S. physicians have prescribed Winlevi® to date. According to the prescriptions generated, Winlevi® has been one of the most successful U.S. launches in the topical acne space in the last 15 years.

In a study involving 3,888 Singapore Chinese subjects, the estimated prevalence of acne vulgaris is 53.8%[1]. Acne can have profound social and psychological effects on adolescents or young adults when it affects their self-esteem[2]. As the first novel acne drug in decades, Winlevi® has huge potential to revolutionize the acne treatment space. Winlevi® will be Hyphens Pharma's first innovative therapeutics, deepening its dermatology pipeline.

Today, Hyphens Pharma has a proprietary range of dermatological products for acne, atopic dermatitis, hyperpigmentation, and hair loss. These are available through doctors including dermatologists, paediatricians, and general practitioners as well as major retail pharmacies.

Diana Harbort, President of Cosmo's Dermatology Division, said: "We are very pleased to partner with Hyphens Pharma. Their strong expertise in Southeast Asia gives us great confidence in their ability to gain regulatory approval and commercialise Winlevi® in the region. The success of Winlevi® in the U.S. has given us the opportunity to select the best partners in each region and to eventually make the product available to more patients around the globe."

Lim See Wah, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hyphens Pharma, said: "Acne is a medical condition that affects millions in the ASEAN region. Yet, the medical management of acne remained largely similar due to the absence of new drugs.  Winlevi® is the first new class of topical drug for the treatment of acne that is approved by U.S. FDA in nearly 40 years. We are thus very proud to be able to bring Winlevi® to doctors and patients in the entire ASEAN region. We would like to thank Cosmo for this partnership and their confidence in Hyphens Pharma. This deal also affirms Hyphens Pharma's strength as ASEAN's leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on skin health.  We will continue to innovate, as well as to bring to market relevant innovations from the world to our region, so as to continue serving our doctors and patients."

About Hyphens Pharma International Limited (http://www.hyphensgroup.com

Hyphens Pharma International Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, leveraging on its diverse footprint in ASEAN countries. The Group has a direct presence in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, and is supplemented by a marketing and distribution network covering 10 other markets – Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Macau S.A.R., Myanmar, Oman, South Korea and Sri Lanka.

Singapore is the Group's regional headquarters, where its strategic planning, finance, regulatory affairs, research and development, legal, business development and logistics operations are based. The Group's core business comprises the following segments: Specialty Pharma Principals, Proprietary Brands, and Medical Hypermart & Digital. Besides marketing and selling a range of specialty pharmaceutical products in selected ASEAN countries through exclusive distributorship or licensing and supply agreements with brand principals mainly from Europe and the United States, the Group also develops, markets and sells its own proprietary range of dermatological products and health supplement products. In addition, the Group operates a medical hypermart for healthcare professionals, healthcare institutions and retail pharmacies, to supply pharmaceutical products and medical supplies and an online pharmacy for doctors to prescribe and have medications delivered to their patients' homes.

About Cosmo N.V. (https://www.cosmopharma.com)

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/ Relafalk® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius™ which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline.

Issued on behalf of

:

Hyphens Pharma International Limited

For media enquires contact

:

Mr Derek Chng / Mr Gerald Woon

Email / DID / Mobile

:

derekchng@cogentcomms.com / (65) 6704 9285 / (65) 9638 8635



woon@cogentcomms.com / (65) 6704 9268 / (65) 9694 8364

This media release has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this media release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this media release.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

[1] Heng AHS et al. Epidemiological Risk Factors Associated with Acne Vulgaris Presentation, Severity, and Scarring in a Singapore Chinese Population: A Cross-Sectional Study. Dermatology. 2022;238(2):226-235.

[2] Moosa AS et al. Primary care approach to managing acne. Singapore Med J. 2021 Nov;62(11):568-573.

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyphens-pharma-licenses-winlevi-for-all-10-asean-countries-from-cosmo-pharmaceuticals-301709489.html

SOURCE Hyphens Pharma International Limited

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    With the New Year just a few days away, it’s time to start looking for the best portfolio choices going forward. This past year has been a mess for investors, and putting 2022’s bear market behind us will come as a relief – but finding solid choices for big gains will still require a high tolerance for risk. Fewer stock segments are more risky – or more potentially rewarding – than the penny stocks. Priced under $5 per share, these low-cost equities give investors a chance to double their money

  • Crispr Stock In 2023: Will Down-In-The-Dumps Shares Sparkle Again In 2023?

    Crispr expects to make history in 2023 with a first-ever request in gene-editing technology by the same name, which could stoke shares.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: MDGL Surges on NASH Data, TRDA, RCUS Down on Updates & More

    Pipeline updates from Madrigal (MDGL) and Entrada (TRDA) are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Moderna Finalizes 10-Year Agreement With UK Government For mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Centre

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has finalized a strategic partnership with the U.K. government to establish an mRNA vaccine research, development, and manufacturing facility in the U.K. This milestone follows the agreement in principle between Moderna and the UK Government, announced in June 2022. The Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) is intended to provide access to a UK-made supply of COVID-19 jabs. It also has the potential to develop vaccines for other respiratory diseases, such as

  • Has This Top Pharma Company Found Its Next Billion-Dollar Product?

    For decades, drugmakers have struggled to develop effective therapies to treat Alzheimer's disease, and though most have failed, researchers keep at it. Alzheimer's disease affects some 6.5 million people in the U.S. alone, and even the one FDA-approved treatment for it is far from a cure. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) potential Alzheimer's disease treatment is in late-stage clinical trials, and could be the next one to cross the regulatory finish line.

  • Shanghai hospital warns of 'tragic battle' as COVID spreads

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city's 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week, while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked. After widespread protests against strict mitigation measures, China this month began dismantling its "zero-COVID" regime, which had taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people. China's official death count since the pandemic began three years ago stands at 5,241 - a fraction of what most other countries faced - but now looks bound to rise sharply.

  • The Petri Dish: Third Harmonic axes lead program; bluebird moves forward with 3rd drug

    Gene therapy firm bluebird bio can move forward with a study designed to test the drug lovo-cel in pediatric patients with sickle-cell disease

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Vertex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) have swum against the tide all year, with their shares rising as the S&P 500 has struggled. While Vertex's pipeline is about to extend well beyond cystic fibrosis (CF), Amgen's combination of emerging drugs, plus the accretive nature of its deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, could reward investors in the long run.

  • Pharmacies system in danger of collapse, Steve Barclay warned

    Pharmacies are running at a loss and the system is at risk of collapse, Steve Barclay has been warned.

  • The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

    AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are two pharmaceutical stocks that investors can buy with less than a $100 bill. AstraZeneca's $219 billion market capitalization makes it the eighth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world and the third-biggest international-based drugmaker. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the $44.6 billion in revenue that analysts expect the company to generate in 2022 is well-diversified.

  • Better Buy: Moderna vs Axsome

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are early in their revenue stories. Moderna launched its first product -- the COVID-19 vaccine -- in 2020. Axsome started selling its first two products -- a sleep disorder drug and an antidepressant -- this year.

  • Christina Hall reveals she has 'mercury and lead poisoning,' likely from 'the bad flips'

    The "Flip or Flop" star, 39, recently said she was experiencing "unexplained health stuff."

  • Why Many Cold Medicines Don’t Work to Relieve Congestion

    Doctors and pharmacists have asked the FDA to stop the sale of versions of Benadryl, Mucinex, Theraflu and Tylenol after studies found they don’t work.

  • Mersana signs deal with Merck KGaA for cancer therapy development

    Mersana would receive $30 million in an upfront payment, which would be used to develop drugs known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the company said. ADCs combine a tumor-seeking monoclonal antibody with a cell-killing chemotherapy payload, designed for a targeted destructive effect that, unlike conventional chemotherapy, spares healthy cells.

  • Fauci's warning to America: 'We're living in a progressively anti-science era and that's a very dangerous thing'

    Fauci speaks with The Times as he steps down from his role as the U.S. government's top expert on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

  • Gilead Sciences Snags FDA Approval For Twice-Yearly HIV Shot

    Gilead won Food and Drug Administration approval for a twice-a-year HIV treatment called Sunlenca on Thursday.

  • Sunday Riley’s New Niacinamide Serum Is Coming for Your Visible Pores

    Say goodbye to dark spots FOR GOOD.

  • Top 3 Telemedicine Companies for 2022

    Telemedicine companies that represent a growing segment of the health care sector are seeing a surge in popularity both from investors and consumers.

  • China Covid: How many cases and deaths are there?

    Infections rates are rising in China following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

  • Gilead's twice-a-year HIV drug Sunlenca approved by FDA

    The drug will cost $42,250 as therapy is initiated — a combination of tablets, an injection just under the skin and antiretroviral drugs — and $39,000 a year for maintenance therapy.