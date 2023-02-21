Hypodermic needles market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% by 2027: North America will account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hypodermic Needles Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,913.12 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the hypodermic needles market was valued at USD 3,646.81 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hypodermic Needles Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The hypodermic needles market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

B. Braun SE: The company offers pro category hypodermic needles that are used for standard injection in clinical settings.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers microlance hypodermic needles.

Cadence Inc.: The company offers industrial filling needles that are designed to dispense precise measure of liquids or gas into bladder, capsules, cartridges, and other vessels.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers soft pack hypodermic needles with polypropylene hub.

Connecticut Hypodermics Inc.: The company offers hypodermic needles made up of stainless steel.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

EXELINT International Co.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global hypodermic needles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the market owing to widespread insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure, growing aging population with chronic diseases, increasing needlestick injuries (NSIs), demand for self-administered drugs, increasing awareness about safe injectable technology, and high healthcare spending.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing target population requiring hypodermic needles, rising compliance of safety needles, and market expansion in emerging economies. However, the high cost of safety needles is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into safety needles and non-safety needles. The safety needles segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others.

The syringe and needle market size is expected to grow by USD 7.83 billion and CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing prevalence of critical care conditions is one of the key drivers supporting the syringe and market share growth, although factors such as Competition from alternative drug delivery systems may impede the market growth.

The surgical sutures market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,102.57 million. The increase in the number of surgeries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing preference for MIS may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this hypodermic needles market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hypodermic needles market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hypodermic needles market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hypodermic needles market vendors

Hypodermic Needles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,913.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cadence Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., EXELINT International Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Hi Tech Medics Pvt Ltd., Iscon Surgicals Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Novo Nordisk AS, Retractable Technologies Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Terumo Medical Corp., Vita Needle Co., and Vygon SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hypodermic needles market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Safety needles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-safety needles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 B. Braun SE

12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

12.5 Cadence Inc.

12.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

12.7 Connecticut Hypodermics Inc.

12.8 DeRoyal Industries Inc.

12.9 EXELINT International Co.

12.10 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

12.11 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

12.12 Medtronic Plc

12.13 Nipro Medical Corp.

12.14 Novo Nordisk AS

12.15 Retractable Technologies Inc.

12.16 Smiths Group Plc

12.17 Terumo Medical Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

