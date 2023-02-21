Hypodermic needles market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% by 2027: North America will account for 39% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hypodermic Needles Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,913.12 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the hypodermic needles market was valued at USD 3,646.81 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The hypodermic needles market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
B. Braun SE: The company offers pro category hypodermic needles that are used for standard injection in clinical settings.
Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers microlance hypodermic needles.
Cadence Inc.: The company offers industrial filling needles that are designed to dispense precise measure of liquids or gas into bladder, capsules, cartridges, and other vessels.
Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers soft pack hypodermic needles with polypropylene hub.
Connecticut Hypodermics Inc.: The company offers hypodermic needles made up of stainless steel.
DeRoyal Industries Inc.
EXELINT International Co.
Hamilton Bonaduz AG
Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global hypodermic needles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the market owing to widespread insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure, growing aging population with chronic diseases, increasing needlestick injuries (NSIs), demand for self-administered drugs, increasing awareness about safe injectable technology, and high healthcare spending.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing target population requiring hypodermic needles, rising compliance of safety needles, and market expansion in emerging economies. However, the high cost of safety needles is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market segmentation
Based on product, the market is segmented into safety needles and non-safety needles. The safety needles segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others.
What are the key data covered in this hypodermic needles market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hypodermic needles market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the hypodermic needles market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hypodermic needles market vendors
Hypodermic Needles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,913.12 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
6.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cadence Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., EXELINT International Co., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Hi Tech Medics Pvt Ltd., Iscon Surgicals Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Novo Nordisk AS, Retractable Technologies Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Terumo Medical Corp., Vita Needle Co., and Vygon SAS
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global hypodermic needles market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Safety needles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Non-safety needles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 B. Braun SE
12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
12.5 Cadence Inc.
12.6 Cardinal Health Inc.
12.7 Connecticut Hypodermics Inc.
12.8 DeRoyal Industries Inc.
12.9 EXELINT International Co.
12.10 Hamilton Bonaduz AG
12.11 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.
12.12 Medtronic Plc
12.13 Nipro Medical Corp.
12.14 Novo Nordisk AS
12.15 Retractable Technologies Inc.
12.16 Smiths Group Plc
12.17 Terumo Medical Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
