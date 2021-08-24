U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.80
    +7.27 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,401.13
    +65.42 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,001.78
    +59.13 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.33
    +12.03 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.44
    +1.80 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7220
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,089.99
    -1,421.07 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.31
    -44.39 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

HyPoint Partners With Piasecki Aircraft to Deliver Next-Generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems for eVTOLs

·6 min read

New Multi-Phase Partnership Will Dramatically Accelerate Global Availability of Hydrogen-Powered eVTOLs, Including World's First Manned Hydrogen Helicopter

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HyPoint, the company developing zero carbon-emission turbo air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell systems for aviation and urban air mobility, today announced that it has entered into a multi-phase collaborative development agreement with Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC), a pioneer in advanced rotorcraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) platforms and technologies, for the development and certification of a hydrogen fuel cell system for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle applications. The initial $6.5 million agreement will culminate in the development of five 650kW hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in Piasecki's eVTOL PA-890 Compound Helicopter, which is expected to be the world's first manned hydrogen-powered helicopter.

Rendering of the Piasecki PA-890 eVTOL Compound Helicopter, powered by the HyPoint turbo air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell system
Rendering of the Piasecki PA-890 eVTOL Compound Helicopter, powered by the HyPoint turbo air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell system

The partnership's objective is to deliver a customizable, FAA-certified, zero carbon-emission hydrogen fuel cell system to the global eVTOL marketplace. The system will offer eVTOL makers four times the energy density of existing lithium-ion batteries; twice the specific power of existing hydrogen fuel cell systems; and up to a 50% reduction in direct operating costs relative to turbine-powered rotorcraft. Piasecki will gain exclusive license to the technology created as part of the partnership; HyPoint will maintain ownership of its underlying hydrogen fuel cell technology. Piasecki and HyPoint intend to make the new system available to eVTOL makers by customizing it for use in their vehicles. Alternatively, eVTOL makers may choose to partner with HyPoint and Piasecki to develop a new system based on their specific needs.

HyPoint's revolutionary approach utilizes compressed air for both cooling and oxygen supply to deliver a hydrogen fuel cell system that radically outperforms existing battery and hydrogen fuel cell alternatives. Testing has shown that HyPoint's fuel cell system will be able to achieve up to 2,000 watts per kilogram of specific power, which is more than triple the power-to-weight ratio of traditional (liquid-cooled) hydrogen fuel cells systems. It will also boast up to 1,500 watt-hours per kilogram of energy density, enabling longer-distance journeys. In December 2020, HyPoint was named a winner of NASA's iTech Initiative, in which breakthrough technologies were ranked based on criteria that included technical viability, benefits to humanity, and commercialization potential. HyPoint's aviation applications — including eVTOL, UAS, personal air vehicles, and electric aircraft — were considered to be especially innovative.

"The much-anticipated arrival of eVTOLs and similar aircraft has been severely hindered by the technical limitations of existing power systems," said Dr. Alex Ivanenko, founder and CEO of HyPoint. "This new strategic partnership will dramatically accelerate delivery timelines by equipping eVTOL manufacturers with next-generation hydrogen fuel cell systems that meet their unique needs. Together, HyPoint and Piasecki will work to grow the emerging eVTOL market by delivering a certified multiplatform solution for eVTOL makers. In addition, we share a common vision for making safe, cost-effective zero carbon-emission flight a reality for conscientious businesses and consumers around the world."

The global eVTOL market size is forecasted to grow from an estimated $74 million in 2025 to $860 million by 2030, according to new market research. In the first few months of 2021 alone, $5 billion of investments were announced in the sector to Archer Aviation, Eve, Joby Aviation, Lilium, and Vertical Aerospace. In January 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it was engaged with manufacturers of more than 15 eVTOL aircraft. EHang, Volocopter, Joby Aviation, and Lilium are among those who have signaled their intent to launch commercial passenger operations within the next three to five years. Other players include major aircraft companies such as Airbus and Boeing. The global hydrogen aircraft market is anticipated to grow from an estimated $27 billion in 2030 to $174 billion by 2040, according to Allied Market Research.

Piasecki is currently working with the FAA to outline certification criteria, as well as with the United States Air Force, by way of its AFWERX STTR/SBIR program, which is co-investing in the development of advanced hydrogen-powered aeronautical technology.

"We are laser-focused on the development and qualification of a 650kW system for our PA-890 eVTOL Compound Helicopter, which would be the world's first manned hydrogen-powered helicopter. Success will pave the way for collaboration with other eVTOL OEMs with different platform sizes to ensure broad application of this technology," said John Piasecki, President and CEO of Piasecki. "Initial lab testing funded by Piasecki last winter demonstrated the technical viability of HyPoint's hydrogen fuel cell system. While we are benchmarking HyPoint's technology against alternatives and continue to rigorously test and validate findings, we are very optimistic. Our objective is to develop full-scale systems within two years to support on-aircraft certification testing in 2024 and fulfill existing customer orders for up to 325 units starting in 2025."

About HyPoint

HyPoint is pioneering next-generation hydrogen fuel cell systems for aviation, aeronautics, and urban air mobility. The company's flagship turbo air-cooled hydrogen high-temperature proton-exchange membrane (HTPEM) fuel cell system offers zero carbon emissions and game-changing energy performance as a result of patented innovations including lightweight bipolar plates, a highly conductive corrosion-resistant coating, and an industry-first air cooling and oxygen supply system. Together these technologies enable a lightweight, climate-independent, extended-lifespan fuel system and dramatically increase operational time and utilization rate while decreasing total cost of ownership by as much as 50% relative to turbine powered rotorcraft. The company was founded in Silicon Valley in 2019 and is backed by leading venture capital firms and individual investors. To learn more, please visit hypoint.com.

About Piasecki Aircraft

Founded in 1955, Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC) is a pioneering research and development business specializing in design, fabrication and flight testing of experimental rotorcraft and unmanned air vehicles. PiAC is an "ideas company" with a heritage of innovation in rotorcraft and UAV development. Piasecki has been recognized with numerous awards, including the "National Medal of Technology," the Smithsonian's "Air and Space Achievement Award," and DoD's "Tibbett's Award" for small business innovation. Piasecki has developed and flown more than 25 different advanced VTOL and UAV aircraft. PiAC leverages its unique skills and experience in rapid prototyping to develop and flight validate game changing technologies for our customers. PiAC maintains a cadre of highly skilled engineering, fabrication, and test personnel, with the tools and facilities to conduct aircraft design, development, qualification, and flight testing in accordance with our AS9100 certified quality system. To learn more, please visit piasecki.com.

Media Contact

Aaron Endré

Endré Communications

hypoint@endrecommunications.com

Related Images

piasecki-pa-890-powered-by-hypoint.jpg
Piasecki PA-890, powered by HyPoint
Rendering of the Piasecki PA-890 eVTOL Compound Helicopter, powered by the HyPoint turbo air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell system

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hypoint-partners-with-piasecki-aircraft-to-deliver-next-generation-hydrogen-fuel-cell-systems-for-evtols-301361538.html

SOURCE HyPoint

Recommended Stories

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Rose Again Tuesday

    Investors are likely thinking the bipartisan infrastructure bill will make it to the president's desk.

  • Tropical Storm Henri’s mayhem, Boeing invests in Virgin Orbit, Pfizer’s newest acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Of course, not every dividend stock that sinks will bounce back. Here are three beaten-down dividend stocks to buy right now that should deliver solid growth over the long term. There are two renewable energy stocks that I believe are ready to rebound that are joined at the hip.

  • BHP Turns to Electric Pickups as Miners Seek Emissions Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group and Mitsubishi Corp. will deploy electric pickup trucks and fast-charging units at an Australian coal mine to test technology that could aid the challenging task of cutting the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions. The BHP Mitsubishi Alliance joint venture, Australia’s top coal producer, will initially use two of Canadian firm Miller Technology Inc.’s Relay trucks to transport workers at the Broadmeadow mine in Queensland. The vehicles -- which can be juiced up in about 20

  • Union Pacific, Progress Rail To Increase Biodiesel Content For Locomotives

    Union Pacific will increase the amount of biodiesel that fuels locomotives used for Progress Rail. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) subsidiary that provides rolling stock and infrastructure solutions to rail customers worldwide, has agreed to use up to a 20% biodiesel blend for specific electro-motive diesel locomotives operated by UP (NYSE: UNP). The previous level that locomotives could use was a 5% biodiesel blend. Increasing the biodiesel content is part of a broader effort to reduce

  • I wasted $40 on a couple of nearly unusable gas cans: Here's how to find a good one

    Why are so many gasoline cans so hard to use? More important, how do you pick a can that won’t turn you into a walking wick?

  • Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co has expanded the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire from the pouch-type lithium-ion battery cells made by South Korea's LG. The recall, the second major one involving batteries made by LG Chem's battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) underscores the challenges facing battery firms in making a stable product to power electric cars. HOW DOES A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY WORK?

  • Floods blow gates off Trump’s border wall

    The monsoon broke the metal panels off their hinges

  • Port Of Oakland Tests Drayage With Class 8 Peterbilt Electric Trucks

    Ten Class 8 Peterbilt Model 579EVs running drayage in the Port of Oakland illustrate two facts of heavy-duty electrification: Class 8 Battery-electric trucks are for real. They only work where infrastructure is in place to charge them. Shippers Transport Express (STE) has both working for it in a three-month demonstration. "With the recent completion of the charging infrastructure at the Port of Oakland, right now is the perfect time to put our 10 Peterbilt Model 579EVs into service and demonstr

  • Water Quality Is a Big Concern; With a Microscopic Solution

    From our families to our pets to the wildlife that surrounds our homes, all life on Earth is made possible by water. That’s an obvious fact. But here’s a less obvious one: Did you know that 70% of ...

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth prospects,” Daniel Calder

  • U.S. agency created to counter China’s New Silk Road: We don't do 'debt-trap financing'

    The competition to finance infrastructure projects and expand global influence between the U.S. and China is taking on a new dimension as countries address adverse effects of climate change.

  • Eruption of underwater volcano creates new island off Japan coast

    The new island, resulting from an eruption from the undersea Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, is located about 1,200 kilometres south of Tokyo, near Iwo Jima.

  • Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with new vessel order

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it had ordered eight vessels which are able to run on carbon-neutral methanol to accelerate the decarbonisation of its fleet and meet increased customer demand for greener transportation. The Danish company has vowed to only order new vessels which can use carbon-neutral fuel as it seeks to deliver net-zero emissions by 2050. As vessels typically have a lifetime of 20-35 years, this means it must have a carbon-neutral fleet by 2030.

  • Climate change: Deadly floods 20% more likely

    Climate change has made deadly floods in Western Europe like these at least 20% more likely to happen, according to a study.The July rainfall triggered flooding that swept away houses and power lines, and left more than 200 people dead, mostly in Germany. Dozens died in Belgium and thousands were also forced to flee their homes in the Netherlands. Scientists say the downpour was likely made heavier by climate change.A day of rainfall can now be up to 19% more intense in the region than it would have been, had global atmospheric temperatures not risen by 2.16 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial temperatures.The study was conducted by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) scientific consortium.Climate scientist Friederike Otto is the group's co-leader. "What used to be a one in 100 year event that you might have used as a benchmark to prepare your systems has changed and is now more intense. // The most important lesson is really: extreme weather is deadly and we need to educate ourselves to take warning seriously."The 39 WWA scientists conducted their analysis over a wider area spanning parts of France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland. They used local weather records and computer simulations to compare the July flooding event with what might have been expected in a world unaffected by climate change.Because warmer air holds more moisture, summer downpours in this region are now 3-19% heavier than they would be without global warming, the scientists found.And the event itself was anywhere from 1.2 to 9 times -- or 20% to 800% -- more likely to have occurred.With extreme weather events dominating news headlines in recent years, scientists have been under increasing pressure to determine exactly how much climate change is to blame.During the last year alone, researchers found that U.S. drought, a deadly Canadian heat wave and wildfires across the Siberian Arctic have been worsened by a warming atmosphere.Climate scientist Ralf Toumi is from the Grantham Institute, Imperial College London."The fact that people are losing their lives in one of the richest countries in the world is truly shocking. And I think what it tells you, or tells me, is actually nowhere is safe. So if we know that there's more extreme rainfall that can happen anywhere, any time, and we sort of thought to ourselves, well, you know, Germany is going to be in good shape. If Germany is not in good shape, who's going to be in good shape? And they clearly weren't, they were caught out. So I think... you know... nowhere is really safe."

  • The long-term effects of drought and the industries that may be impacted

    The long-term effects of drought and the industries that may be impacted

  • Watch: Trout fall from sky into Colorado’s remote lakes

    Dozens of Colorado’s high-altitude lakes received thousands of cutthroat trout fingerlings last Monday and Tuesday as part of the state’s aerial stocking program.

  • Entropy Inc. Initiates Formal Process to Pursue Alternatives to Fund Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) Growth Initiatives

    Entropy Inc. ("Entropy" or the "Corporation", a subsidiary of Advantage Energy Ltd., "Advantage") is pleased to announce the initiation of a formal process to explore alternatives for raising external capital, including a private placement of equity securities of the Corporation (the "Financing").