Hypophospatasia Treatment Market to Reach US$ 26.27 Million by 2033; Showcasing a CAGR of 5% During the Coming Decade: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific Hypophospatasia Treatment Market is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 33. The Odontohypophospatasia segment is expected to hold a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hypophospatasia treatment market size is expected to be valued at US$ 16.13 Million in 2023. With the increasing alcohol consumption among people, the overall demand for hypophospatasia treatment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 26.27 Million by 2033. 

An increase in research and development activities is one of the major factors that is expected to boost the growth of the Hypophospatasia Treatment Market during the forecast period. In addition, the continual rise in the demand of disease specific novel treatment is anticipated to augment the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, factors such as increased government and non-profit initiatives in various countries, in order to raise public awareness about rare diseases lead to a progressive increase in the detection rate of uncommon diseases. Hence, major factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, coupled with government financing for treatment in developed nations are increasing the rate of acceptance of this therapy. Hence, these factors are projected to contribute to the revenue share of the market during the forecast period.

The increase in incidence of rare diseases globally, the rise in the demand for Hypophospatasia Drugs, to improve the treatment of rare diseases, and surge in government spending on healthcare infrastructure, such as favorable reimbursement for HPP, are other factors that are projected to propel the market growth. In addition, the rise in adoption of HPP medications and an increase in availability of HPP therapies, further influence the market’s revenue share. Moreover, focus on importance of patient safety, increase in the population, growth of awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, and less stringent guidelines for rare diseases positively affects the growth of the hypophospatasia market. Also, advancements in the HPP therapy as well as government support for treatment extend profitable opportunity to the market players during the analysis period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global hypophospatasia treatment market was valued at US$ 15.36 Million by 2022-end

  • From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.6%

  • By Type, the Odontohypophospatasia segment of the market constitutes the bulk of the market with a market share of 48%

  • By Treatment Type, the Medication segment dominates the market with a share of 47%

  • From 2023 to 2033, Hypophospatasia Treatment sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0%.

  • By 2033, the market value of Hypophospatasia Treatment is expected to reach US$ 26.27 Mn.

An upsurge in financial support to researchers for developing new innovative drugs for treatment of hypophospatasia, coupled with strong product pipeline are expected to fuel the hypophospatasia treatment market over the analysis period, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the hypophospatasia treatment market are Kirin Holdings Company, Vericel Corporation, Mereo BioPharma Group plc., Novartis AG, AM Pharma B.V., Alexion, Bayer AG, Enobia Pharma, and Pfizer, Inc., among others.

Recent Developments:

  • In November 2022, Rallybio, together with its partner Exscientia, has been working toward the selection of a small molecule development candidate to advance into the clinic targeting ENPP1 for the treatment of patients with hypophospatasia (HPP).

  • Significant progress has been made to identify a lead compound and generate mouse in vivo biomarker evidence to support modulation of on-target activity. Through this collaboration with a leading global HPP expert, in vivo efficacy data is expected in the second half of 2023. Following those results, both companies expect to commence investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies.

Key Segments Covered in the Hypophospatasia Treatment Industry Analysis

Hypophospatasia Treatment Market by Type:

  • Odontohypophospatasia

  • Pseudohypophospatasia

Hypophospatasia Treatment Market by Treatment Type:

  • Medication

    • Asfotase Alfa

    • Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

    • Calcitonin

    • Strensiq

  • Surgery

Hypophospatasia Treatment Market by End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Pharmacies

  • Others

Hypophospatasia Treatment Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Hypophospatasia Treatment Market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the Hypophospatasia Treatment Market, the market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment type, and end user, across seven major regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market: The global retractable needle safety syringes market reached a valuation of US$ 5.49 Bn in 2021 and is likely to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.0% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 8.45 Bn by 2032.

Angiographic Catheters Market: The global angiographic catheters market is likely to reach US$ 2,094.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,402.8 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Antisense Oligonucleotides Market: The global antisense oligonucleotides market is projected to amass revenue of around US$ 5,659.2 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,921.6 million in 2022 moving forward with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Bedless Hospitals Market: The global bedless hospitals market is expected to be valued at US$ 899.1 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 1,853 Million by 2032. A CAGR worth 6.8% is expected for the market during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market: The global artificial urinary sphincter market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 441.7 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to be valued at US$ 769.2 Million from 2022 to 2032.

