Hypophospatasia Treatment Market to Reach US$ 26.27 Million by 2033; Showcasing a CAGR of 5% During the Coming Decade: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific Hypophospatasia Treatment Market is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 33. The Odontohypophospatasia segment is expected to hold a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hypophospatasia treatment market size is expected to be valued at US$ 16.13 Million in 2023. With the increasing alcohol consumption among people, the overall demand for hypophospatasia treatment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 26.27 Million by 2033.



An increase in research and development activities is one of the major factors that is expected to boost the growth of the Hypophospatasia Treatment Market during the forecast period. In addition, the continual rise in the demand of disease specific novel treatment is anticipated to augment the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, factors such as increased government and non-profit initiatives in various countries, in order to raise public awareness about rare diseases lead to a progressive increase in the detection rate of uncommon diseases. Hence, major factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, coupled with government financing for treatment in developed nations are increasing the rate of acceptance of this therapy. Hence, these factors are projected to contribute to the revenue share of the market during the forecast period.

The increase in incidence of rare diseases globally, the rise in the demand for Hypophospatasia Drugs, to improve the treatment of rare diseases, and surge in government spending on healthcare infrastructure, such as favorable reimbursement for HPP, are other factors that are projected to propel the market growth. In addition, the rise in adoption of HPP medications and an increase in availability of HPP therapies, further influence the market’s revenue share. Moreover, focus on importance of patient safety, increase in the population, growth of awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, and less stringent guidelines for rare diseases positively affects the growth of the hypophospatasia market. Also, advancements in the HPP therapy as well as government support for treatment extend profitable opportunity to the market players during the analysis period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global hypophospatasia treatment market was valued at US$ 15.36 Million by 2022-end

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.6%

By Type, the Odontohypophospatasia segment of the market constitutes the bulk of the market with a market share of 48%

By Treatment Type, the Medication segment dominates the market with a share of 47 %

From 2023 to 2033, Hypophospatasia Treatment sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0%.

By 2033, the market value of Hypophospatasia Treatment is expected to reach US$ 26.27 Mn.

“An upsurge in financial support to researchers for developing new innovative drugs for treatment of hypophospatasia, coupled with strong product pipeline are expected to fuel the hypophospatasia treatment market over the analysis period,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the hypophospatasia treatment market are Kirin Holdings Company, Vericel Corporation, Mereo BioPharma Group plc., Novartis AG, AM Pharma B.V., Alexion, Bayer AG, Enobia Pharma, and Pfizer, Inc., among others.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, Rallybio, together with its partner Exscientia, has been working toward the selection of a small molecule development candidate to advance into the clinic targeting ENPP1 for the treatment of patients with hypophospatasia (HPP).

Significant progress has been made to identify a lead compound and generate mouse in vivo biomarker evidence to support modulation of on-target activity. Through this collaboration with a leading global HPP expert, in vivo efficacy data is expected in the second half of 2023. Following those results, both companies expect to commence investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies.

Key Segments Covered in the Hypophospatasia Treatment Industry Analysis

Hypophospatasia Treatment Market by Type:

Odontohypophospatasia

Pseudohypophospatasia

Hypophospatasia Treatment Market by Treatment Type:

Medication Asfotase Alfa Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Calcitonin Strensiq

Surgery

Hypophospatasia Treatment Market by End User:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Others



Hypophospatasia Treatment Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

