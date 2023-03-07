U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Hypopituitarism Diagnostics Market Size to Hit US$ 362.4 million by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Singapore, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market was valued at US$ 218.2 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8 % to reach US$ 362.4 million by 2030.

Hypopituitarism Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 258.11 million

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 362.4 million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2022

Forecast period

2022-2030

Historical Year

2020

Segments covered

Type, Test Type, End-User, and Region

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/hypopituitarism-diagnostics-market/8300

Advances in hypopituitarism testing and imaging techniques have led to an increased ability to diagnose hypopituitarism. Some of the other factors driving the growth of hypopituitarism diagnostics include improved testing accuracy and availability, advances in imaging technology, increased awareness of the disorder, and increased public health initiatives. Improved testing accuracy and availability has allowed the diagnosis of hypopituitarism more frequently. Advances in technology have allowed for more precise diagnosis of the disorder. Additionally, increased awareness of hypopituitarism has led to more accurate diagnosis and treatment. Increased public health initiatives have also helped to raise awareness of the disorder, allowing for more timely diagnosis and treatment.

Excerpts from ‘By Test Type Segmentation’

Based on test type the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market according to test type is:

  • hormone stimulation tests

  • MRI

  • CT scans

  • Insulin Tolerance Tests

  • Visual Tests

  • Others

MRI segment dominated the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market in 2021 with the highest revenue share. This is attributed to the efficacy of MRI to detect structural changes in the pituitary gland and surrounding structures, which can help to identify the cause of the disorder. MRI can also help to assess the size, shape, and function of the pituitary gland, as well as providing information about other areas of the brain that may be affected by the disorder. MRI is also used to monitor the progress of hypopituitarism and can help to detect any changes in the pituitary gland over time. In addition, MRI can detect any tumors or other lesions that may be present in the brain, which can help in the diagnosis and treatment of this disorder.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on end user the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market is segmented into:

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals are equipped with the latest technology and medical advancements which can more accurately diagnose hypopituitarism. This is because hospitals have access to a greater range of resources and equipment than most other healthcare providers. By having access to specialized imaging machines and laboratory tests, hospitals can provide a more comprehensive diagnosis of hypopituitarism. Additionally, hospitals have access to trained medical professionals who can provide detailed consultations and advice on the patient’s condition. Furthermore, hospitals are better equipped to provide follow-up care and medical advice after diagnosis, which can be beneficial for the long-term management of the condition.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/hypopituitarism-diagnostics-market/8300

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global hypopituitarism diagnostics market regionally is segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of The World

North America market region dominated the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market. This is owing to the increased prevalence of hypopituitarism in the region making it an important diagnostic test. Moreover, due to the presence of advanced healthcare settings, favorable reimbursement policies are also available in this region. Moreover, the launch of new laboratories is supporting the growth of the hypopituitarism diagnostics market in the region. For instance, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) in February 2022 established new laboratory in Indiana, United States. The company's services will be improved with the opening of the new diagnostics business in South Bend, Indiana, and it will be easier for local doctors and patients to use the company's services.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth in the forecast years. This is mainly attributed to increased awareness of hypopituitarism and its diagnosis in the region. Furthermore, governments in this region are focusing to increase their healthcare standards hence increasing the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market in the Asia Pacific.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global human hypopituitarism diagnostics market are:

  • Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • BioMerieux SA Danaher Corporation

  • Hologic Inc.

  • Qiagen NV

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • F. Hoffman- La Roche AG

  • Siemens AG

  • Becton Dickinson Company

Table of Content 

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL HYPOPITUITARISM DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. Isolated Pituitary Deficiency

    2. Multiple Pituitary Hormone Deficiency

    3. Panhypopituitarism

TOC Continued..

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8300

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Medical Refrigerators Market by Product Type (Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers, Blood Bank Refrigerators & Plasma Freezer), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Medical Plastics Market by Product Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polycarbonate (PC), Liquid Crystal Polymer), Application (Medical Disposables, Prosthetics & Implants, Drugs Packaging )-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Healthcare Biometrics Market by Technology (Fingerprint Recognition, Face Recognition), Application (Medical Record and Data Center Security, Patient Identification and Tracking), End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Care Management Solutions Market by Component (Software, Services), Application (Disease Management, Utilization Management), Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, Cloud Based), End-user (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Technology (Cleavable Linker, Non-Cleavable Linker), Application (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


