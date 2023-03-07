Hypopituitarism Diagnostics Market Size to Hit US$ 362.4 million by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports
Singapore, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market was valued at US$ 218.2 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8 % to reach US$ 362.4 million by 2030.
Hypopituitarism Diagnostics Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
US$ 258.11 million
Revenue forecast in 2030
US$ 362.4 million
Growth Rate
CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2022
Forecast period
2022-2030
Historical Year
2020
Segments covered
Type, Test Type, End-User, and Region
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Advances in hypopituitarism testing and imaging techniques have led to an increased ability to diagnose hypopituitarism. Some of the other factors driving the growth of hypopituitarism diagnostics include improved testing accuracy and availability, advances in imaging technology, increased awareness of the disorder, and increased public health initiatives. Improved testing accuracy and availability has allowed the diagnosis of hypopituitarism more frequently. Advances in technology have allowed for more precise diagnosis of the disorder. Additionally, increased awareness of hypopituitarism has led to more accurate diagnosis and treatment. Increased public health initiatives have also helped to raise awareness of the disorder, allowing for more timely diagnosis and treatment.
Excerpts from ‘By Test Type Segmentation’
Based on test type the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market according to test type is:
hormone stimulation tests
MRI
CT scans
Insulin Tolerance Tests
Visual Tests
Others
MRI segment dominated the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market in 2021 with the highest revenue share. This is attributed to the efficacy of MRI to detect structural changes in the pituitary gland and surrounding structures, which can help to identify the cause of the disorder. MRI can also help to assess the size, shape, and function of the pituitary gland, as well as providing information about other areas of the brain that may be affected by the disorder. MRI is also used to monitor the progress of hypopituitarism and can help to detect any changes in the pituitary gland over time. In addition, MRI can detect any tumors or other lesions that may be present in the brain, which can help in the diagnosis and treatment of this disorder.
Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’
Based on end user the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market is segmented into:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Academic Research Institutes
Hospitals are equipped with the latest technology and medical advancements which can more accurately diagnose hypopituitarism. This is because hospitals have access to a greater range of resources and equipment than most other healthcare providers. By having access to specialized imaging machines and laboratory tests, hospitals can provide a more comprehensive diagnosis of hypopituitarism. Additionally, hospitals have access to trained medical professionals who can provide detailed consultations and advice on the patient’s condition. Furthermore, hospitals are better equipped to provide follow-up care and medical advice after diagnosis, which can be beneficial for the long-term management of the condition.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
The global hypopituitarism diagnostics market regionally is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of The World
North America market region dominated the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market. This is owing to the increased prevalence of hypopituitarism in the region making it an important diagnostic test. Moreover, due to the presence of advanced healthcare settings, favorable reimbursement policies are also available in this region. Moreover, the launch of new laboratories is supporting the growth of the hypopituitarism diagnostics market in the region. For instance, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) in February 2022 established new laboratory in Indiana, United States. The company's services will be improved with the opening of the new diagnostics business in South Bend, Indiana, and it will be easier for local doctors and patients to use the company's services.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth in the forecast years. This is mainly attributed to increased awareness of hypopituitarism and its diagnosis in the region. Furthermore, governments in this region are focusing to increase their healthcare standards hence increasing the global hypopituitarism diagnostics market in the Asia Pacific.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape
Some of the prominent players operating in the global human hypopituitarism diagnostics market are:
Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
BioMerieux SA Danaher Corporation
Hologic Inc.
Qiagen NV
Thermo Fisher Scientific
F. Hoffman- La Roche AG
Siemens AG
Becton Dickinson Company
