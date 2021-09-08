U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.66
    -21.37 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,956.59
    -143.41 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,223.83
    -150.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.28
    -25.33 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.25
    +0.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3170
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,131.58
    -863.88 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.55
    -15.92 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.33
    -48.04 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

HYRE Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of HyreCar Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) ("HyreCar") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired HyreCar securities betweeen May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired HyreCar securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/hyrecar-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hyrecar

HyreCar operates a web-based marketplace that allows car and fleet owners to rent their cars to Uber, Lyft and other gig economy service drivers. HyreCar operates a platform that connects gig drivers with automobiles, while also providing insurance and tactical support.

The truth about HyreCar's insurance revenue was revealed on August 10, 2021. After the market closed, HyreCar issued a press release announcing deeply disappointing results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, including net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the same period the prior year. Furthermore, HyreCar's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.1 million (four times higher than the $1.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss experienced in the second quarter of 2020) and its gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was just $0.8 million (less than one third HyreCar's gross profit in the second quarter of 2020), with a gross profit margin of just 24%.

Following this news, the price of HyreCar stock fell nearly 50% in a single day to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result of the above, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA and net loss trajectories.

HyreCar investors may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyre-shareholder-reminder--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-hyrecar-inc--of-deadline-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-301369345.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Bitcoin prices won’t crash, says insider

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the price action and outlook for Bitcoin with Alex Mashinsky, Celsius Network Co-Founder and CEO.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    With plenty of cash on the balance sheet, investors are wondering why the company is looking to raise more.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Is NIO's $2 Billion Secondary Stock Offering Really Bearish?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) opened lower on Wednesday after the company said that it will sell up to $2 billion in new stock in an at-the-market secondary offering. As of 11:06 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down by about 6% from Tuesday's closing price. NIO has filed the necessary paperwork for the stock sale, and its new shares will be offered through several big investment banks, including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and the Hong Kong branch of China International Capital.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • Coinbase Accuses SEC of ‘Sketchy Behavior’ After Threat to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s chief executive officer blasted the Securities and Exchange Commission for “really sketchy behavior” after the company received a warning that regulators plan to sue. In a Twitter thread, CEO Brian Armstrong said the SEC would be creating an unfair market if it tries to shut down its new lending product, which would allow consumers to earn interest on their crypto holdings. Coinbase, the U.S.’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, disclosed in a blog post that t

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Taking Another Look at Micron Technology Ahead of Earnings

    We last looked at Micron Technology on August 12 and recommended, "Avoid the long side of MU as the charts suggest further declines ahead." MU has weakened further and one Real Money subscriber is asking what the charts look like ahead of their earnings release scheduled for September 28. In this daily bar chart of MU, below, we can see that prices weakened in August and are still trading below the declining 50-day moving average line.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • 4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets host many of those top stocks. All four markets will expand as companies and consumers move more data online: Cloud services will host that data, cybersecurity services will protect it, fintech services will leverage it to replace traditional banking services, and all that computing power will spark fresh demand for more powerful chips. Let's take a look at four of my favorite stocks from those four industries -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Square (NYSE: SQ), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- and why they're still excellent long-term investments.