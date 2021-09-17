U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Hysan Development Acquires Premium Commercial Project in Jing'an District for RMB3.5 billion

  • Prime location with similar character to Hysan's Lee Gardens in Hong Kong

  • Important step of Hysan's long-term planning and ambition in Shanghai

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hysan Development Company Limited ("Hysan" or "the Group", Hong Kong stock code: 00014) is pleased to announce that the Group will acquire a commercial project located at Nos. 668 and 688 Xinzha Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai (the "Project") for a gross consideration of RMB3.5 billion. The acquisition demonstrates Hysan's strong belief in the growth potential of Mainland China and the Group's commitment to continuous investment in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and more broadly across Mainland China. The deal is expected to complete by early 2022 and will be entirely funded by internal resources.

Hysan Development Logo
Hysan Development Logo

Following the investment in Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 project, Hysan is now making another entry into Shanghai with this acquisition. The Project is a rare investment opportunity in Shanghai's well-established Jing'an central business district and has strong value-add potential with commercial development opportunities with adjacent areas set out in the municipal government's master plan.

A rare opportunity to acquire a premium commercial asset at Shanghai's central business district

The Project is strategically located at the heart of Jing'an district, within a three-minute walk from Shanghai Natural History Museum Station and is one stop away from Nanjing West Road station and Hanzhong Road Station, being an interchange stop of three major metro lines (1, 12 and 13).

The 24-storey, newly completed building features approximately 50,000 square meters of ready-to-rent grade A office space. Hysan will conduct asset enhancement works for the approximately 18,000 square meters retail space, with completion expected by mid-2023.

Diverse heritage neighbourhood presents significant and versatile development potential

This investment marks an important step of Hysan's long-term planning and development in Shanghai. The district presents significant and versatile development potential, with current and future floor area available for development exceeding 600,000 square meters. Set out in the Shanghai municipal government's latest master plan, the three large-scale adjacent sites are expected to launch for sale and development in the next few years. As the precinct develops and matures, the rents of high-quality office properties in the area will be comparable to those in the core business district of Nanjing West Road.

The East Siwenli cultural and architectural conservation area adjacent to the project preserves the historical alleys of Shanghai's old city. The area has a similar character to Hong Kong's Lee Gardens business district in Causeway Bay with a diverse mix of high-rise and heritage buildings, and a strong sense of local community and cultural flavour.

Irene Lee, Chairman of Hysan Development, said, "Hysan has a strong conviction in the market potential of Mainland China. This acquisition marks a very important step for our long-term planning and development in Shanghai. We will continue to identify new development opportunities in Shanghai, the Greater Bay Area and other tier one cities across China."

Ricky Lui, Chief Operating Officer, said, "The project is a rare investment opportunity with immense development potential at a premium location in Shanghai. The property enjoys advantages in commerce, connectivity, and cultural heritage. Hysan has been operating and curating Lee Gardens in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, successfully integrating traditional culture and innovative communities. The Group is confident that it will bring its business philosophy and smart community model to Shanghai to create a bespoke and sustainable community."

About Hysan

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial developers in Causeway Bay.

SOURCE Hysan Development

