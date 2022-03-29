U.S. markets close in 6 hours

HYSS – A New Protocol That Changed Defi Revolution

·3 min read

HYSS Protocol - Offering the Highest Fixed APY in Defi - 499,997.79%

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / HYSS offers a decentralized financial asset that rewards holders with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through use of its unique HYSS protocol.

As Defi Yield savings has become a trend, more and more investors are yield savings services that can deliver simple, secured and fixed high returns.

HYSS Protocol was incubated to solve all of the problem with the traditional staking for interest tradition in Defi. With HYSS Protocol, there is no need to stake your token in our website or a third-party app. Instead, thanks to our simple yet cutting-edge function called Buy-Hold-Earn, you can receive auto staking and rebase rewards worth 0.02431% every 15 minutes directly into your wallet just by holding the $HYSS token in your Wallet.

Most notably, HYSS Protocol offers the Highest Fixed APY in Crypto at 499,997.79%, which means that you can earn up to $4,999,977.9 USD with only an investment of $1000 during the span of a year.

How HYSS Protocol sustains such an incredible APY:

HYSS Insurance Fund (HIF)

5% of all trading fees are stored in the HIF, which operates as an insurance fund that consistently pays a 0.02431% rebase rate to all $HYSS holders every 15 minutes to ensure price sustainability and long-term growth of the HYSS Protocol.

Auto Burning Mechanism - The Black Hole

The Black Hole is the HYSS Protocol's unique burning mechanism. 2.5% of all $HYSS traded are burnt in the Black Hole. The more that is traded, the more get sucked into the Black Hole. As the Black Hole expands in size, positive rebase interest is offset, the circulating supply is reduced and HYSS Protocol remains stable.

Periodic Liquidity Injection - HYSS Auto-Liquidity Engine (HALE)

HYSS Protocol automatically takes a 4% tax fee for every buy or sell order to store in an Auto-LP wallet. Our built-in Smart Contract will cleverly use this fund to automatically inject new liquidity into the existing LP, which helps combat market fluctuation as well as the positive rebase rewards. By adding more and more liquidity to the pool, the HALE allows $HYSS token holders to easily buy and sell their tokens any time with little to no market slippage.

How HYSS Protocol keeps our investors safe:

Safety Net - HYSS Treasury

The Treasury channels support to the HIF in the event the $HYSS token experiences an extreme price drop or an unprecedented black-swan event. It also funds marketing, community expansion, investments and future products/ projects of the HYSS Protocol.

How HYSS Protocol differentiates from other projects:

The HYSS team places a lot of importance on Marketing and community development. Recently, we collaborated with Bitcoin Talk to launch our one-month long Bounty Program worth of $100,000. We also have an Airdrop campaign and working closely with famous call groups and Youtubers to grow our brand.

HYSS Protocol is also developing other services such as NFT marketplace and Dex Swap, which will generate additional profit and attract more users, investors and holders to the project.

HYSS Protocol had FairLaunch on Pinksale at 15:00 (UTC) March 23 2022.

Join our media platforms to learn more about HYSS Protocol:

💰 Bounty Campaign: https://medium.com/@hysspro.world/hyss-protocol-has-just-released-a-100-000-bounty-campaign-de5de0bd19c0

🚀 Fair Launch: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x0385B1085b65B9f87980A0290000488683C500E9?chain=BSC

🌐 Website: https://hyss.finance/

☎️ Telegram: https://t.me/hyssglobalchat

🦜 Twitter: https://twitter.com/HYSSGlobal

👥 Discord: https://discord.gg/Xx4cYUrGXq

💎 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/hyss_global_finance

🤟 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCibFcRe43NPjn3-omf0hsKQ

💪 Medium: https://medium.com/@hysspro.world

Media Contact:

Name: Thomas
Email: contract@hyss.finance

SOURCE: HYSS Finance



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695065/HYSS-A-New-Protocol-That-Changed-Defi-Revolution

