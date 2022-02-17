U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dates of 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) will release its 2021 Fourth Quarter financial and Full Year results and will file its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K after the close of the market on Monday, February 28, 2022.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to discuss its results for the 2021 fourth quarter.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3864728. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The call will also be webcast live on Hyster-Yale's Investor Relations website at https://www.hyster-yale.com/investors. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International). The replay passcode is 3864728. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names, and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

