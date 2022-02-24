U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.01
    +51.92 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.18
    +1.37 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.80
    -18.50 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.43 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1201
    -0.0108 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3378
    -0.0166 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5590
    +0.5790 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,215.67
    +1,013.85 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.99
    +77.86 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HY

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 32.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid March 22, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names, and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

*****

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-301490251.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Coinbase beats Q4 earnings expectations, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Coinbase.&nbsp;

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2021. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Why fuboTV Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) initially fell 18% in after-hours trading on Wednesday before recovering. After digesting the company's recent earnings report, however, investors seemed to change their mind, with the share price up 2.6% as of noon ET on Thursday. Revenue came in above expectations, but the company reported a wider net loss than analysts anticipated.

  • Why Universal Display Shares Brightened Up Today

    The digital display technologist reported so-so quarterly results and unveiled a game-changing upgrade.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Coinbase Says Revenue Tops Estimate, Cautions on Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares slumped about 3% in post-market trading after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange cautioned that trading volume will decline in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's I

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Here's Why Bandwidth Shares Dropped More Than 30% on Thursday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 0.3%, the  S&P 500 finished 1.5% higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq popped by 3.3%. Despite the general outperformance of technology stocks, though, cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) had a terrible day as its shares fell by 32.1%. In fact, the last time Bandwidth's share price was this low was in 2018.

  • Oil Is Surging. Why Oil Stocks Are Down. What’s Up?

    Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 2.4%, Chevron (CVX) dropped 1.9%, and oil producer EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.2%. BP (BP), which has substantial operations in Russia, was down 8%.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Beyond Meat Slumps After Sales Outlook Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc., the maker of vegan burgers, sausages and chicken, declined in late trading Thursday after offering a sales outlook for 2022 that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations -- another sign that the company’s growth is tapering off. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gai

  • TurboTax Maker Intuit Misses Quarterly Goals Amid Slow Start To Tax Season

    Financial software firm Intuit late Thursday missed Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal second quarter. Intuit stock fell.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.