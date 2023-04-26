Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider upped their holding by 26% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.'s (NYSE:HY ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Mario Gabelli for US$72k worth of shares, at about US$33.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$49.94), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. In total, insider Martha Kelly sold US$69k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders own about US$174m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

