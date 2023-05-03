U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.75
    -28.83 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,414.24
    -270.29 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,025.33
    -55.18 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.28
    +7.17 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -3.51 (-4.90%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.90
    +23.60 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.24 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4030
    -0.0360 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2566
    +0.0094 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6750
    -1.8470 (-1.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,517.07
    -173.53 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.44
    -1.72 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,788.37
    +15.34 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
POWELL:

Among Fed officials, 'there's a sense that we're ... much closer to the end of this than the beginning'

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

PR Newswire
·1 min read

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced today its attendance at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Thursday, May 11, 2023 - The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference located at The Plaza Hotel, New York, and

  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023 - The KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference located at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Scott Minder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will host in-person investor meetings to discuss Hyster-Yale's recent performance momentum and future market opportunities with investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

###

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-to-attend-upcoming-investor-conferences-301815141.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.