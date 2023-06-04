Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) shareholders have earned a 40% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) share price is 35% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 2.4% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 19% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's revenue grew by 17%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 35% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's TSR for the last 1 year was 40%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hyster-Yale Materials Handling better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

