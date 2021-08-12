U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size Worth $6.34 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hysteroscopy procedures market size is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Surge in prevalence of gynecological disorders, technological advancements, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies are the key driving factors for the market. In addition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been significant on the market.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The hospitals end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is credited to the high number of cases of gynecological disorders

  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool coupled with the rising aging population in the APAC region

  • Integrating hysteroscopy into office practice will provide a lucrative opportunity for key market players. Several players have launched office hysteroscopy and associated devices

  • For instance, Aveta System (office hysteroscopy), recently launched by Meditrina Inc. in March 2020, is an all-in-one tissue removal solution for intrauterine pathology, which offers wide-angle HD hysteroscopy

  • Furthermore, in-office hysteroscopy is beneficial over traditional hysteroscopy procedures as it is efficient & clinically beneficial and offers a patient-centric approach

  • It is also a simple and quick tool for retrieving intrauterine devices. Thus, physicians will consider investing in equipment and adopting an in-office approach for hysteroscopy.

Read 125 page market research report, "Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The pandemic has affected companies' ability to develop and commercialize new & advanced products. Almost all companies are affected by reduced procedure volumes due to the pandemic, as all hospital resources are being diverted to fight the disease. Furthermore, the restrictions and functioning of a limited number of government offices are expected to delay clinical trials of products, which is expected to result in delayed product launches by companies.

The increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids is a key factor driving the market. For instance, as per the research article published in Dove Press Ltd., the prevalence of uterine fibroid disease ranges from 5.4% to 23.6%, depending upon the age group. Moreover, uterine fibroids can cause serious problems in 25% of women. Hysteroscopy is used to diagnose abnormalities, such as excessive bleeding, severe stomach cramps, recurrent miscarriages, or difficulties in conceiving. Thus, the presence of such a large patient pool leads to increased demand for hysteroscopy procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hysteroscopy procedures market on the basis of end use and region:

  • Hysteroscopy Procedures End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Hysteroscopy Procedures Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Hysteroscopy Procedures Market

  • Medtronic

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

  • Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.)

  • Olympus Corp.

  • Delmont Imaging

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Richard Wolf GmbH

  • CooperCompanies

  • Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • MedGyn Products, Inc.

  • Lina Medical APS

  • Luminelle

  • Meditrina, Inc. (Aveta).

Check out more studies related to uterine disorders and treatments, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Hysteroscope Market The global hysteroscope market size was valued at USD 205.8 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%. Increasing use of hysteroscopes for fertility examinations, checkup for abnormal uterine bleeding, & transcervical sterilizations are some key factors driving growth.

  • Myomectomy Market The global myomectomy market size was valued at USD 555.1 million in 2019 & is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027. Patients suffering from uterine fibroid problem represent a major factor.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hysteroscopy-procedures-market-size-worth-6-34-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301353927.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

