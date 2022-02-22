HYTN Innovations Commences Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange under “HYTN”

U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

HYTN Innovations Inc.
1 min read
  MMOED
HYTN Innovations Inc.
HYTN Innovations Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovations Inc. (formerly Mount Dakota Energy Corp.) (CSE: HYTN) (“HYTN” or the “Company”) began trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “HYTN” following its reverse takeover transaction with HYTN Beverage Corp. and amalgamation between its wholly-owned subsidiary MMO Merger Holdings Inc. and 1306562 B.C. Ltd.

“This is an exciting day for all of us at HYTN,” says CEO Elliot McKerr. “Thanks to the support of our entire team we are well positioned to execute on our strategy. We are looking forward to sharing our consistent, natural, and delicious products with even more consumers and building lasting value for all our stakeholders.”

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium cannabis goods. With the mission to be the leading provider of consistent, natural, and delicious cannabis products, HYTN focuses its efforts on identifying category opportunities and takes an innovative approach to delivering elevated cannabis experiences to a discerning customer base.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Elliot McKerr”

Elliot McKerr
Director

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Invest@hytn.life
(866) 590-9289

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business plans and the outlook of the Company’s industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).


