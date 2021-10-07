U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,413.05
    +49.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,845.83
    +428.84 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,703.81
    +201.90 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.13
    +38.17 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.81
    +1.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.50
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6110
    +0.1970 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,116.33
    -582.44 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.39
    -2.37 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Hyundai and Amazon Evolve the Digital Retail Experience

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Consumers Can Now See Real-Time Dealer Inventory on Hyundai's Showroom on Amazon

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai and Amazon Ads are again enhancing the car shopping experience with brand new features launching today on Hyundai's Evolve showroom on Amazon. The expansion of the digital showroom allows shoppers to discover available vehicles at participating dealers and begin the vehicle selection process directly on Amazon. Customers can configure and estimate the price of their desired Hyundai vehicle, locate real-time inventory and contact dealers to complete the sale. The Hyundai Evolve showroom can be found at Amazon.com/Hyundai.

A screen capture of Hyundai&#x002019;s Amazon Evolve digital showroom, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
A screen capture of Hyundai’s Amazon Evolve digital showroom, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

"Our mission is to be the leader in a seamless, digital and transparent retail experience in partnership with our dealer body," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "The events of the last 18 months have made it clear that many consumers want a car buying process that aligns with how they purchase nearly everything else in their life. Amazon is a leading retailer and we're excited to continue collaborating with them on digital retail experiences."

Alan Moss, VP of Global Ad Sales for Amazon Ads, said: "We are thrilled Hyundai is continuing to innovate with us to evolve their showroom experience. We look forward to a deeper collaboration on new features that enhance the showroom and make it even more helpful for customers as they discover and research Hyundai vehicles."

These new features build upon Hyundai's digital showroom on Amazon that initially launched in 2018, and makes Hyundai the first automotive manufacturer to establish these enhanced experiences on Amazon.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-and-amazon-evolve-the-digital-retail-experience-301395577.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Plummeting After a 21% Jump in September

    Lordstown Motors' (NASDAQ: RIDE) trucks might still be months away from hitting the roads, but the once-hot electric vehicle stock has shifted into reverse again: Shares have slumped by 34.8% so far in October after rallying by 21.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lordstown Motors entered September on a strong note after the company announced the appointment of new CEO, Daniel Ninivaggi, in late August. Investors had high hopes that Ninivaggi would get things moving in the right direction again after Lordstown Motors' founder and chief financial officer left abruptly in June following an investigation into allegedly inflated preorder numbers for the Endurance pickup, and the company said it was running severely short of cash.

  • GM Sets Ambitious Revenue Target, Challenges Tesla With $30,000 Electric SUV

    The Detroit auto maker wants to more than double revenue by 2030 aided by new electric models, including an entry-point vehicle priced at $30,000.

  • The Prius-Hacking Silicon Valley Star Shaping Toyota’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- James Kuffner once reprogrammed a Prius to turn it into a driverless vehicle for Google. Now, he’s a top executive at Toyota Motor Corp., charged with hacking the very way it approaches the business of carmaking.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseCl

  • How Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Indian customers are ready for EVs, so why aren’t India’s automakers?

    Demand for EV's is growing, but India's largest car manufacturer says the time still isn't right.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • ‘Death of 1,000 cuts’: Kellogg’s workers on why they’re striking

    Union took issue with company’s threats to outsource jobs from the US to Mexico if workers refuse to accept their proposals Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg’s at the plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Usa Today Uspw/Reuters About 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at four US plants have gone on strike after their current union contracts expired and amid accusations that the cereal giant is offshoring jobs. The workers

  • U.S. T-bill strains due to debt-ceiling anxiety should `melt away’ for a time, analyst says, as Senate leaders agree on deal

    Senator McConnell delivered an offer to Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling through December, which should help alleviate strains in the Treasury bill market until perhaps November, says Joseph Abate of Barclays.

  • Sweden, Norway currencies eye multi-year highs vs euro: Reuters poll

    The Swedish and Norwegian currencies will gain ground versus the euro in the coming 12 months, likely hitting multi-year highs at a time of strong economic recovery in the Nordic region, a Reuters poll of analysts predicted. Sweden and Norway recently ended almost all remaining social restrictions amid a high uptake of COVID-19 vaccines and a corresponding drop in infections, allowing businesses to thrive. After plunging when the coronavirus hit last year, the currencies have recovered to trade slightly stronger against the euro than their pre-pandemic levels.

  • India’s Paytm in Talks With ADIA, BlackRock for IPO Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Paytm is in talks with sovereign wealth funds and financial firms to become anchor investors in its upcoming initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate Scientists Created

  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Raises $300M Via Equity

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) priced its underwritten public offering of 8.5 million shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1.7 million shares. The common share offer price of $29.50 represents a marginal discount of 1.6% over the last close price of $29.99 on Tuesday. The pre-funded warrants are being offered at $29.4999/ pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Xenon are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an addition

  • Shock Default in China Has Investors Eyeing Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • SunPower Deal Shows Why There’s No Amazon.com of Solar Energy

    SunPower is narrowing its focus to selling and leasing solar power systems to the residential market.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Light-Volume, Two-Sided Trade Expected to Continue Ahead of NFP

    We’re looking for the two-sided trade to continue with prices mostly influenced by the direction of U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Even as some rates remain around 2.5%, these 3 things are holding homeowners back from refinancing

    One mortgage pro says, "You’re missing out on the lowest rate you’ll ever have on a mortgage."

  • AUD/USD Holds Within Familiar Levels, With the Bullish Potential Limited

    AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7270 Australia will publish the September AIG Performance of Services Index on Thursday Wall Street welcomes news about a debt limit extension, reverses intraday losses. AUD/USD holds within familiar levels, with the bullish potential limited. The AUD/USD pair shed part of its weekly gains and trades around the 0.7270 level heading into the Asian opening. The pair bottomed at 0.7225 on a dismal market mood extending into the European session, recovering partially during

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integrated Media Technology Th

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 7th, 2021

    With Bitcoin back at $55,000 levels, the bulls will be looking to take a run at $60,000 levels. Avoiding the day’s pivot would be key, however…

  • Who doesn’t want the USPS to bring banking back to the post office?

    A 2014 report from the USPS found that postal banking could generate up to $9 billion in annual revenue.

  • Cemex sees double-digit U.S. price hikes as supply chain snags weigh

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican concrete giant Cemex said on Thursday that supply chain snags and project delays will squeeze its full-year operating profit, even as it plans double-digit U.S. price hikes to offset higher costs. Cemex will report third-quarter results at the end of the month with more detailed information on the impact to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Gonzalez said, adding that the company was also aiming to delay costs and some investments. Jaime Muguiro, president of Cemex's U.S. operations, said the company would hike U.S. prices by double-digits throughout the coming year, in part to offset higher energy and shipping costs.