U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,405.32
    +5.56 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,815.68
    +60.74 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,647.94
    -6.08 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.33
    +2.24 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    +0.0370 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.0400
    +0.4240 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,653.30
    +786.32 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.61
    +20.00 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.71
    +21.67 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Hyundai Announces Agreement with Shell for Hydrogen Infrastructure Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

-- Celebrating National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, Hyundai Commitment Supports Hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales Growth

-- 'Project Neptune' Agreement Expands Support of 48 New and Two Upgraded Shell Hydrogen Stations Previously Announced in California

-- Station Funding Partially Sourced by the California Energy Commission (CEC)

-- Station Development Begins in 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day for 2021, Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) has joined Equilon Enterprises LLC (d/b/a Shell Oil Products US), also referred to as Shell Hydrogen, to encourage growth of the hydrogen refueling infrastructure in California. The agreement, known as Project Neptune, supports Shell Hydrogen's construction of 48 additional and two upgraded hydrogen refueling stations across the eco-leading Golden State beginning in 2021. In its portion of the agreement, Hyundai has committed to fuel cell vehicle sales growth supporting the expanding hydrogen infrastructure.

The Shell Hydrogen Nexo and Hyundai Nexo are photographed at Hyundai&#x002019;s U.S. headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif. on Sept. 23, 2021.
The Shell Hydrogen Nexo and Hyundai Nexo are photographed at Hyundai’s U.S. headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif. on Sept. 23, 2021.

"We're proud to join Shell Hydrogen's 'Project Neptune', expanding California's hydrogen infrastructure to meet increasing consumer demand for clean, zero-emission transportation solutions. Hyundai offers a superb fuel cell vehicle in its NEXO SUV, and this effort will help ensure that every eco-focused fuel cell driver has convenient refueling options wherever they choose to go," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

Hydrogen refueling infrastructure growth is critical to rapidly increase consumer adoption of zero-emission fuel cell vehicles. By joining Project Neptune, Hyundai reinforces its commitment to fuel cell technologies and their positive impact on the environment, a key pillar of its long-range strategic vision. The new hydrogen stations will be partially funded by public funds from the California Energy Commission (CEC). Two other fuel cell vehicle manufacturers have also joined the consortium with respective agreements for fuel cell vehicle sales to support infrastructure growth.

This agreement with Shell Hydrogen furthers Hyundai's global relationship with the energy company. In March 2021, Hyundai Motor Company signed a new five-year Global Business Cooperation Agreement with Royal Dutch Shell plc to expand collaboration on clean energy solutions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-announces-agreement-with-shell-for-hydrogen-infrastructure-development-301396024.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Time to Buy NIO Stock After Its Selloff

    Three months of unmitigated selling pressure on Chinese stocks have left their mark on Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NIO). Since July 1, 2021, shares of Nio have lost over 30% of their value, notes Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang -- but all bad things must come to an end. And in Fang's opinion, it's now time to buy some Nio stock. Why buy Nio now? In addition to the broad-based market selloff, after all, Nio suffers from some problems of its own making, in particular an August fatal car acc

  • Tesla's Model S and X Deliveries Are Rising Again

    Model 3 and Y may represent the bulk of the electric-car maker's deliveries, but investors shouldn't overlook the importance of Tesla's two pricier models.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Automaker Hits New EV Sales Record?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Tesla stock could be walloped by the Apple car: analyst

    Is it time to go bearish on Tesla's stock? This analyst tells Yahoo Finance Live YES.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • GM takes aim at Tesla’s market share with growing portfolio of 'really affordable EVs for people'

    General Motors laid out its forthcoming EV portfolio at its investor event Wednesday, with the full-size electric pickup Chevrolet Silverado as the centerpiece, as the company seeks to gain market share in the increasingly crowded electric truck market. While GM had previously announced the electric Silverado, the company confirmed some additional details, like that it would feature a fixed-glass roof for certain models and that the vehicle would debut at the trade show CES in January 2022. It’s joining Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Rivian’s R1T in the burgeoning electric truck segment — a segment that until now has been conspicuously empty, despite the truck being one of the best-selling vehicle types in America.

  • Tesla Is on a Path to $400 Billion in Sales. Thank GM.

    General Motors wants to be selling $90 billion of EVs annually by 2030. If it hits that goal, then Tesla should be an enormous company, too.

  • ‘You did that!’ Woman accuses Lamborghini driver of hitting her car in Florida

    A Tampa-area luxury car owner had a viral encounter at a Florida gas station the other day — and it got ugly.

  • The Little Ford Maverick Could Be the Next Big Thing

    The Ford Maverick is the latest pickup in the Ford portfolio. Check out a review, why its important and a photo gallery.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors' Huge Growth Targets May Be 'Beatable'

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors got a lift from the surprising growth targets revealed at its investor day, but what do analysts think?

  • Behold A Barn Find Plymouth GTX & Challenger R/T

    Two amazing classic Mopar muscle cars squirreled away for decades…

  • Audi made the RS 7 better than ever and you can win one here

    The Audi RS 7 is a supercar disguised as a family sedan. It consequently shares only its front doors, hood, and roof panel with the A7 it’s based on; the rest of the body panels are specific to the RS model.

  • Why Tesla's Delivery News Is Electrifying Despite the Doubters

    Positive news from Elon Musk's trailblazing electric-vehicle (EV) company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues with its latest production figures. Simultaneously, its market cap remains enormous, and alongside its loyal fans, the company has a vast chorus of detractors predicting a stock-price collapse. Do the naysayers have a point, with Tesla living on borrowed time before its share price corrects to a more "realistic" level?

  • GM’s new electric SUV is at least $10,000 cheaper than Tesla’s Model 3

    A century-old carmaker plans to beat Elon Musk at his own game. Yesterday (Oct. 6), General Motors (GM) told investors it plans to take the lead in electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US. Part of this ambitious plan hinges on releasing a new electric SUV priced at about $30,000—more than $10,000 cheaper than the cheapest Tesla, the Model 3 sedan.

  • Ev Dynamics' 12-Meter E-Bus Passes Homologation in Europe

    HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 October 2021 - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively “Ev Dynamics” or the "Group"), a provi...

  • General Motors Sees Revenue Doubling In EV, Self-Driving Push To Catch Tesla

    General Motors announced plans for a Chevy Silverado EV and a souped-up Ultra Cruise driver-assistance system. Shares dipped.

  • Analyst Report: Malibu Boats, Inc.

    Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats, in 2017 number-one market share position in the U.S. in the 24-foot to 29-foot segment), and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, with exposure to bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories, and in 2020 began producing its own engines for its performance sport boats. Malibu’s target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace active lifestyles.

  • The Prius-Hacking Silicon Valley Star Shaping Toyota’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- James Kuffner once reprogrammed a Prius to turn it into a driverless vehicle for Google. Now, he’s a top executive at Toyota Motor Corp., charged with hacking the very way it approaches the business of carmaking.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District

  • Auto output dives in Brazil, Mexico as chip shortages bite

    MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Automotive production in Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's two largest economies, plummeted in September, dragged down by an industry-wide semiconductor chip shortage and railroad blockades in Mexico, data showed on Wednesday. Brazilian auto production was down 21.3% to 173,287 units in September from the same month in 2020, when the industry was scrambling to resume production from a coronavirus-induced shutdown, Brazilian automakers association Anfavea said. In Mexico, auto output plunged 33.30% from September 2020 to 208,092 vehicles, while auto exports fell by 24.18% to 195,294 units, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed.

  • Smart robots do all the work at Nissan's 'intelligent' plant

    Nissan’s “intelligent factory” hardly has any human workers. The factory, on the outskirts of Tokyo, is set to be up and running sometime before April, according to Nissan Motor Co. Its assembly line is designed so that all three types of models — electric; e-Power, which has both a motor and an engine, and those powered by regular combustion engine — can be built on the same line.