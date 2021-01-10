U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,824.68
    +20.89 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.97
    +56.84 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,201.98
    +134.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.66
    -5.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.73
    +1.90 (+3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    -63.70 (-3.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -1.76 (-6.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1050
    +0.0340 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9490
    +0.1130 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,285.22
    -2,796.18 (-6.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    764.14
    +40.41 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,873.26
    +16.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.90 (+2.36%)
     

Hyundai and Apple will reportedly sign an electric car deal by March

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Hyundai and Apple might not be wasting much time with their electric car discussions. As Reuters reports, Korea IT News has claimed that the two companies plan to sign a partnership for self-driving electric cars by March. Production would start at Kia’s factory in the state of Georgia, with roughly 100,000 EVs rolling off the line as soon as 2024.

A “beta” Apple car could be ready in 2022, the Korean news outlet said. Reuters previously said Apple’s vehicle might lean on cutting-edge battery technology that would extend range, improve safety and avoid the use of cobalt. LiDAR could help the car navigate its environment.

We’ve asked Apple and Hyundai for comment. Hyundai previously confirmed that it was in talks with Apple, but added that it believed the iPhone maker was talking to other car brands at the same time.

There’s still no certainty Apple will release a car, or that it’ll make the reported 2024 target (another Korean publication mentioned a 2027 timeframe). However, the company’s autonomous EV effort appears to be moving forward after years of uncertainty and trouble. The question may be more a matter of whether or not Apple will have an edge by the time a potential car hits the road. Rivals like Tesla are making their own breakthroughs in battery and autonomous driving tech, and a lot can happen in three years.

Latest Stories

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • 7 Energy Stocks To Sell Before They Fall Any Further

    It used to be that every responsible long-term investor had some kind of energy company in their portfolio. And by “some kind of energy company,” I mean a big oil and natural gas firm. They were as much a sure thing as big banking stocks. Well, we’ve seen that banking isn’t what it used to be and the same goes for the energy patch. And remember, the pandemic was more the final nail rather than the sole factor in the demise of oil companies. Supply had been high for a while as OPEC nations looked to keep prices low to make life hard on U.S.-based production firms.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Then ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing gained traction the shift to renewables began in earnest. More than 80% of the market’s activity is institutional trading, so when they move, the market goes with them. Finally, the pandemic continues to slow economic recovery in the U.S., Europe and emerging markets. That means less oil and gas demand. 10 of 2020's Most Fascinating SPAC Stocks Here are 7 energy stocks to sell before they fall any further: BP (NYSE:BP) Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Valero (NYSE:VLO) These energy stocks aren’t likely to disappear, but there’s certainly more risk than reward at this point. Energy Stocks To Sell: BP  (BP) Source: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com Good old British Petroleum has been around since 1909, one of the first companies to secure oil rights in what is today Saudi Arabia. It was very influential in the region as a technologically advanced company that could produce and deliver oil to the West and cut host countries in on a profit. Now its empire spans the world. And while it makes a lot of noise about its renewables efforts the fact is, black gold still makes up a majority of its profits. And the world is a much different place today and keeps changing. Being a big, integrated oil companies means you can spread your risk across all aspects of the business. But in times like these, that’s not necessarily an advantage, as all energy sectors are hurting. The stock is off almost 40% in the past year, so its nearly 8% dividend doesn’t provide much temptation. Chevron (CVX) Source: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com When you think of U.S. oil companies, you probably think of Ohio for Standard Oil or in more recent times, Texas. But Chevron actually began, and remains headquartered, in California. When Standard Oil was broken up in 1911, its Southern California segment eventually turned into Chevron. Today, CVX is a major global integrated oil and gas company. In 2000, Chevron merged with Texaco to form the second largest U.S. oil company and the fourth largest publicly traded oil company. Today, it has pivoted to natural gas in the U.S. as well as other parts of the world, with a massive natural gas operation in Australia. 10 of 2020's Most Fascinating SPAC Stocks But none of this is able to keep CVX at the high prices to which it had become accustomed. And while it’s still a big player, this isn’t a must-have stock for anyone any longer. CVX is off 23% in the past year and its 5.7% dividend doesn’t make that any easier to swallow. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) Source: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com This Anglo-Dutch integrated oil firm is another one that goes all the way back to 1907. And its challenges and troubles are much the same as our previous two companies. Shell was a giant in an industry that ruled the world for nearly 200 hundred years. And now its farflung empire is becoming a costly remnant of its past. If you want to know how this goes, look at nation states that rule the world for a while, like the U.K., the Netherlands and Portugal. Managing a global enterprise fundamentally based on a single commodity is quite challenging when that commodity is no longer in demand the way it once was. It’s not that the company will disappear but it will be a shell of the Shell it once was. The stock is off 32% in the past year and cut its dividend in April for the first time since WW 2. Concho Resources (CXO) Source: Shutterstock Launched in 2006, this exploration and production (E&P) company has an $11 billion market cap, so it’s not a small player in the upstream oil business. But with a 1.3% dividend, it’s fundamentally a growth-focused company. But this isn’t a growth-friendly market right now. On the bright side, the compnany is focused on natural gas from two major shale deposits. But the conversion to natural gas from oil or coal has been usurped by solar and wind. Granted, there are still huge margins on U.S. natural gas if you can get it to Europe or Asia, but export facilities aren’t plentiful. Domestic gas demand will keep it going, but growth isn’t on the horizon. 10 of 2020's Most Fascinating SPAC Stocks CXO stock is off 30% in the past year. It may not have much downside, but it has little upside in the short or intermediate term. EOG Resources (EOG) Source: Shutterstock This is another big E&P that sits in the top half of the Fortune 500. But it’s under pressure from Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC as well as Russia, which is now working closely with OPEC to access markets and hamstring U.S. producers. Combine that with a low-demand environment that will likely get worse due to rising pandemic numbers, and it’s a challenging environment even before you throw in ESG investing rotating money out of the industry in general and into alternatives such as electric and hydrogen vehicles. Certainly the world isn’t going to give up oil anytime soon, but it also won’t be commodity that drives the global economy as it once did. The stock is off 38% in the past year and that’s up 46% in the past three months. Its 2.7% dividend is nice, but not very useful. HollyFrontier (HFC) Source: Shutterstock In the energy patch there are upstream players, which are E&P firms. Midstream players are the pipeline companies. Downstream players are refiners, distributors and retailers. Integrated oils do it all. HFC is a downstream refiner. It not only sells various fuels and lubricants made of crude but it also sells other offshoots of crude refining. When the economy is good, there’s demand for these products. When it’s not, demand drops and refiners have less demand to fulfill. Given the current trends, HFC may see a bump in action as the economy recovers but there are also alternative energy options that are competing with an oil-driven economy, so there may be less business for it grab. 10 of 2020's Most Fascinating SPAC Stocks The stock is off 46% in the past year, so its 5.5% dividend doesn’t really mean much unless the stock can maintain its current levels, which may be difficult. Valero (VLO) Source: JustPixs / Shutterstock.com As a refiner and retailer, VLO has broadened its product line to include ethanol and renewable diesel. This certainly helps keep it relevant as the transportation industry transitions, since big trucks still rely on diesel and ethanol is blended with gasoline to cut down on air pollution. However, if rising investment dollars are going into electric vehicles and more companies are moving into this market, it means increased competition from outside sources for VLO. And a weaker economy means less trucking. Its 6.7% yield is certainly tempting but the stock is off 37% in the past year and if it continues to fall, that dividend may be in jeopardy. Disclosure:  On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has no positions in stocks in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation.  More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Energy Stocks To Sell Before They Fall Any Further appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • How Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" could cost you thousands.

  • Joe Biden wants to give you a $2,000 stimulus check — and it could be quick

    Biden this week will present plans for new COVID aid, including a third round of cash.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Extended Stock Market Rally, Tesla Climax Run Are Volatile Mix; Nio Stock A Buy With New ET7 Sedan

    The stock market rally is looking extended with Tesla in a climax run. Nio is a buy as the China EV maker unveils a luxury car,

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock market closed out the first week of 2021 on a positive note, with all three major indexes hitting new record high levels. The gains come as investors are feeling confident. The COVID vaccines coming available and, according to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, a bigger round of coronavirus stimulus is on the way.But even in a rising market, it’s still possible to find some stocks that haven’t yet joined in the general gains. These stocks, whose prices are hitting bottom, present investors with a choice and an opportunity. The choice is to take the risk or not; the opportunity is to buy low, when the chance for gains is best.Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating.BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)We will start with an online platform and community service company, focused on the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) audience. The company offers a range of online services, including online dating, entertainment, health consulting, online pharmacy, and family planning. BlueCity provides an avenue of connection for users to link with each other with service providers and platforms. The company has connected more than 50 million registered users in China and other Asian countries, and boasts 6.3 million monthly average users.Catering to a niche audience can be lucrative, and BlueCity has found its stride. In Q3, the company reported 43.8% year-over-year growth in paying users, and 47.3% growth in top line revenues. The total revenues hit $43.8 million. BlueCity reported a total of 494,000 paying users on its Blued dating app. In July of last year, BlueCity held its IPO. The event was successful, as the company debuted its stock in the middle of the expected price range and raised over $85 million in new capital. At the end of the first day’s trading, BLCT closed at $23.43; since then, however, the stock has fallen ~60%.Covering the stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Bo Pei sees a clear path forward to greater profits, and believes the current low price is a buying opportunity. “BLCT generates 85% of revenue from live streaming, and 6% from membership services. The current membership paying ratio is significantly lower than peers'. We expect membership to contribute 21% revenue in '22E, which could raise valuation as the model has better retention, margins, and visibility," Pei noted.The analyst added, "Despite about 50% of its users being located outside of China, they only accounted for ~10% of BLCT’s total revenue, as overseas monetization features have only been recently launched. BLCT sees positive feedback as it ramps up monetization efforts, and we expect its overseas revenue contribution to increase to 21% in ‘22E."It’s not surprising, then, why Pei gives BLCT an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His $20 price target supports his bullish stance, and suggests a robust 97% upside for 2021. (See BLCT stock analysis on TipRanks)Some stocks fly under the radar, and BLCT is one of those. Pei's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See BLCT stock analysis on TipRanks)Strategic Education (STRA)Next up is a private, for-profit education company. Strategic Education is the owner of two online universities, Capella and Strayer, as well as several coding schools, including DevMountain, Generation Code, and Hackbright Academy. The company also recently closed on the acquisition of colleges in Australia and New Zealand.The disruptions caused by corona were hard on STRA, and the stock is down 42% in the past 52 weeks. Q3 revenues and earnings came in under expectations, and fell year-over-year. The top line was $239 million, with EPS of 47 cents.In the third quarter, however, STRA has started to reopen in-person classes for students in selected cities, including Augusta, Georgia and Arlington, Virginia, and that corporate offices Minneapolis were also reopening on a limited basis.Jeffery Silber, 5-star analyst with BMO, sees both positives and negatives in STRA at this point. He writes of the company’s current situation, “STRA reported 3Q20 mixed results, with Strayer enrollments underperforming, offsetting improving Capella enrollments and cost management… While the ‘outlook’ was disappointing, we are cautiously optimistic that the trend will get ‘less worse’ through 2021.”Looking ahead, Silber believes that STRA’s diverse schools offer some buffer for the current economy – an overall positive for the company. “Strayer U. continues to see declining new enrollments given its student demographics (e.g., undergraduate, first-time college students) are being disproportionately hurt during the pandemic. By contract, Capella U. enrollment was better than expected, as its student demographics may be less impacted (e.g., graduate, more able to work from home).” Silber wrote.To this end, Silber rates STRA an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $126 price target implies an upside of 39% in the next 12 months. (To watch Silber’s track record, click here)Over the past 3 months, only two other analysts have thrown the hat in with a view on STRA. The two additional Buy ratings provide the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $121, investors stand to take home a 33% gain, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (See STRA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

    Exxon’s mega oil finds in Guyana may just be the start of a long string of hydrocarbon discoveries in the Guyana, Suriname basin

  • Here Comes Joe Biden’s Washington. Consider These Stocks and Funds for Your Portfolio.

    Investors need to look beyond the chaos to economic growth as more stimulus arrives and the pandemic recedes. Yet tax increases and greater regulation also loom under Biden.

  • These 401(k) millionaires crossed the $1M threshold amid the pandemic. Here’s why.

    More than 220,000 workers crossed the $1 million mark in their 401(k)s in the second quarter of 2020, according to Fidelity Investments.

  • Nio Heats Up China's EV War With New Electric Car, Long-Range Battery

    Nio unveiled a new electric car as well as other key battery and autonomous driving technologies at its annual event Saturday.

  • Ethereum 2021: ETH Rises 800%, and More Gains Are Coming

    Are you familiar with “middle-child syndrome”? Then you’ll know how ethereum (CCC:ETH) has felt all these years. Since January 2020, ETH has trounced bitcoin (CCC:BTC) with a nearly 750% return. Yet, the world’s #2 cryptocurrency received less attention than its big brother BTC or problem-child XRP (CCC:XRP). Source: Shutterstock But don’t be fooled. Ethereum looks set to break out in 2021. As its technological advantages gain steam, Ethereum investors could see $1,500 in the near term and $2,500 sometime by the end of 2021. But strap on your seatbelt and hold on tight; it’s going to be a wild ride. Summary:InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ethereum sits on a superior technology. ETH has greater room to grow. Volatility will remain high. Ethereum 2021: Better than Bitcoin The future of ethereum wasn’t always so bright. In June 2016, the infamous DAO Hack sent $55 million of ether into hacker’s hands. And a rash of bitcoin clones like bitcoin cash and dogecoin made ethereum look like yet another shiny bauble in a massive cryptocurrency soup. Source: Data courtesy of Yahoo Finance But ethereum quickly recovered. To handle the DAO Hack, the ethereum community decided to effectively roll back its blockchain to undo the damage. It regained its #2 position by 2018. 10 of 2020's Most Fascinating SPAC Stocks Ethereum holds several technological advantages over its older bitcoin and altcoin siblings. Firstly, the cryptocurrency acts more like a contract than a coin. That makes it more like Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Wallet or Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Pay, rather than a $100 bill. For instance, an e-commerce buyer might hold ETH in an escrow that automatically releases payment on receipt of goods. Bitcoin, on the other hand, offers no such mechanism. Secondly, ethereum solves the thorny problem of speed. While bitcoin takes about 15 minutes to complete a transaction, ETH will do the same in under 15 seconds. Finally, it has a theoretically unlimited supply, unlike bitcoin’s 21-million-coin cap. That means ETH won’t run into a mining “wall” and run out of coins to reward miners. Up, Up and Away That makes ethereum one of my favorite cryptocurrency plays of 2021. With a $132.5 billion market capitalization, the cryptocurrency is still only one-fifth the size of bitcoin. And as adoption spreads on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and other payment processors, the forgotten middle child could quickly catch up to its older brother. But just like bitcoin, there’s a wrinkle to the ethereum story. Unlike gold or bonds, ethereum is NOT a safe-haven asset. Instead, it’s a “risk-on” asset that tends to rise when times are good and fall otherwise. The data backs this up. The correlation between ethereum and the S&P 500 now sits at 64%, meaning that stocks explain almost two-thirds of ethereum’s monthly returns. Not convinced? Consider March 2020, the month the stock market fell out of bed. As the stock market tumbled 30% on coronavirus fears, cryptocurrencies provided no cushion. In a matter of weeks, bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies lost over half of their value. (The same pattern happened during the December 2018 market wobble.) But there is a silver lining: Ethereum also tends to magnify stock market gains. With more fiscal stimulus on the way, that also means higher stock valuations. Cryptocurrencies will naturally follow. How High Can Ethereum Go? Make no mistake: Ethereum is as volatile as a moody teenager. $10,000 invested in January 2018 would have melted to $830 in a year. But the same $10,000 invested in January 2020 would have rocketed to $85,000. Without an underlying hard asset, ethereum’s value has no basis in the real world. That makes the cryptocurrency’s valuation more of a popularity contest than a technical exercise, at least in the short term. The cryptocurrency could easily double to $2,500 in 2021 if more users keep jumping on board. But it could also crash to $500 if a major hack shakes investor confidence. (More likely, a 25% loss would cause investors to panic-sell, sparking a self-fulfilling downward cycle.) Ethereum prices also tend to reverse course in the near term. Since 2015, ethereum returns have doubled-back almost 60% of the time, when a winning month gets followed by a losing one and vice versa. Even in its 2018 peak, the coin never notched more than two consecutive months of gains. Don’t Miss the Forest for the Trees However, like a maturing middle-child, ethereum is starting to find its footing. Since April, Ethereum has only notched one losing month. And despite its huge 2020 run, the cryptocurrency still trades 16% below its all-time peak in 2018. (Bitcoin, meanwhile, is up about 110%.) Plenty of troubled middle-children eventually became stars. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates both overcame early stumbles. And ethereum, with its superior architecture, could one day become a staple of payments processing. Its ability to complete transactions within seconds (versus bitcoin’s minutes) makes it a viable alternative to Visa (NYSE:V) and other online payment processors. In short, don’t miss this boat. If the broader cryptocurrency market has a good 2021, you can be sure ethereum will have an even better one. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Ethereum 2021: ETH Rises 800%, and More Gains Are Coming appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 2 Electric Vehicle SPACs To Watch On Apple-Hyundai Rumors

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Hyundai Motor Company (Pink: HYMTF) are exploring partnering on self-driving electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg. Hyundai confirmed the talks and later backtracked saying it talked to numerous automakers.The launch of the Apple Car is several years away, according to recent reports. Apple could follow the approach of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and bring everything in-house.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.2 SPACs To Watch: The news of Hyundai being a potential partner for Apple could put attention on two electric vehicle-related SPACs.Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has a platform that can be used by a variety of electric vehicles. The company has a partnership with Hyundai, an investor in the company.Arrival, a U.K.-based EV company, is going public with SPAC CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC). The company is working on electric vans and other vehicles and also counts Hyundai as an investor.The key here for Arrival and a possible relationship with Apple could be the company's microfactories.Arrival plans on building three or four microfactories for its own business. The microfactories are smaller auto production lines that can be packed into existing warehouse real estate. The 20,000 square feet factories cost $45 million to make and can produce around 10,000 electric vans a year.With Apple's existing locations around the world, microfactories could be a way for the company to quickly scale production of an electric vehicle.Price Action: Hyundai rallied on the report with shares up 31% to $55.26, hitting new 52-week highs Friday.Canoo and CIIG Merger shares are up 2% and 1%, respectively.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Future FinTech Group's Stock Is Skyrocketing As A Bitcoin Play * PS5 A Major Catalyst For This Small Cap Video Game Stock; Could Xbox Be Next?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And More

    * Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. * The week's bullish calls included automakers and a recovering retailer. * Beverage giants and a satellite radio leader were among the bearish calls.The major U.S. indexes finished a busy and hectic first week of 2021 with modest gains, led by a 2.4% rise in the Nasdaq. The historic Georgia runoff election results were followed by seditious violence in Washington, D.C., that was widely condemned, failed to stop certification of presidential election results and has led to some blowback on the current president already.In addition, there was more good news about the COVID-19 vaccines, even as the pandemic led to further lockdowns. An aerospace leader appeared set to put its troubles behind it, only to face fresh bad news. Meanwhile, a transportation and delivery giant aims to expand its air cargo fleet.Also last week, a financial giant faced new federal scrutiny, Bitcoin continued to soar, and the latest jobs numbers were ugly.Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.Bulls In "Why The Biden Administration Could Be Very Bullish For Ford, GM," Wayne Duggan discusses why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are likely to see their fair share of $40 billion in federal funding intended for clean energy efforts."4 Reasons Why Li Auto Is Poised For 48% Compounded Annual Growth Over By 2025" by Shanthi Rexaline examines four reasons why Chinese electric vehicle startup Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is poised to outperform in the near to medium term, according to one top analyst.Priya Nigam's "BofA Upgrades Mastercard On 'Potentially Priceless Opportunity'" focuses on how Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) could benefit from pent-up demand for both domestic and cross-border leisure travel, an opportunity not reflected in the recent share price.Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) is among "Bond King" Bill Gross's top picks for 2021. So says Chris Katje's "Tesla, SPACs 'May Struggle,' Natural Gas To Shine In 2021: Bill Gross." See why it and peers could outperform the favorites of "day trading Robinhoods."In Jayson Derrick's "Why The Year Ahead Looks Promising For Bed Bath & Beyond," see why specialty retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) showed strong momentum heading into the new year, lifting expectations for its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report.For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following: * 4 Reasons The Stock Market Rally Could Resume In 2021 * Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors * Georgia Runoff Results Bode Well For Cannabis If Lawmakers Follow Through, Industry Pros SayBears In Wayne Duggan's "Michael Burry To Tesla Investors: 'Enjoy It While It Lasts'," see why a former hedge fund manager is sticking with his bearish bet on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) even though other bears have thrown in the towel and upgraded the stock. Will the Tesla story ultimately end poorly?"RBC Highlights Valuation Concerns In Coca-Cola, PepsiCo Downgrades" by Jayson Derrick shows why the bullish case for beverage giants Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) has come to an end. What growing pains and headwinds do they face?Henry Khederian's "Is SiriusXM Screwing Up By Potentially Losing The New 'King of All Media' Dave Portnoy?" argues that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has backed the wrong horse by choosing to renew Howard Stern's contract.Increased regulation and legislation are likely to affect the financial liability of 3M Co (NYSE: MMM), according to "Why A Democratic Congress Is Turning This 3M Analyst Bearish" by Priya Nigam. See why negative headlines and lawsuits may be ahead.For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: * Airlines Expect Turbulent 2021 After 2020 Erased Two Decades Of Passenger Traffic Growth * Scott Nations Is Bearish On 10-Year TreasuriesAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.Photo courtesy of Ford.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Barron's First Picks And Pans Of 2021: Disney, Home Depot, Intel, Nike, Nordstrom And More * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Danimer Scientific, Cheniere Energy Partners And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will Marathon Patent Group Or Riot Blockchain Stock Grow More By 2022? (Update)

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) or Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock would grow the most by 2022.Marathon Patent Vs. Riot Blockchain Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem. The company operates a proprietary data center in Hardin, Montana, with a maximum power capacity of 105 megawatts. Once fully deployed, Marathon will have 103,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers in operation at this facility. The company also owns 2,060 advanced ASIC Bitcoin miners at a co-hosted facility in North Dakota. Our team reported the road to zero for the company was halted in March at $0.35 and had rallied to as high $5.25 in August, but fell back to end October at $2.16. While Bitcoin broke over $10,000 in August and kept going, buyers were cautious of Marathon.But when the Bitcoin rally began to really accelerate in mid-November and December, so did Marathon. The stock nearly tripled in November, from $2.16 to $6.28, and doubled from there in December, when it peaked at $14.86 and retreated to end the year at $10.44.Riot Blockchain builds, supports and operates a blockchain technologies ecosystem. The company is involved in digital currency mining operation, which uses specialized computers that generate digital currency, primarily Bitcoin. Riot also purchases and sells digital currencies, and provides accounting, audit and verification services for blockchain-based assets. The company developed TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements.This week's report saw 57% of respondents telling us they believe shares of Riot will grow more than Marathon by 2022.Respondents noted there is a sufficient lack of publicly traded mining equities based in the United States. Given their popularity, it can be said Riot and Marathon are the two bitcoin mining equities most likely to reach midcap status this year. Many respondents said both firms will continue to capture retail and institutional attention in sympathy with Bitcoin's current bull run. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo courtesy of Riot Blockchain. This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Virgin Galactic Stock Reach By 2022? * Will Workhorse Or Electrameccanica Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's why you should consider a Roth IRA conversion

    You take a distribution from your traditional IRA or 401(k) and contribute that money into a Roth IRA. There are no income limits.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Now Is the Time to Pick Up American Airlines Stock

    2021 is going to be a better year than 2020. That’s particularly good news for American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). After all, 2020 was an unsurprisingly ugly year for AAL stock. The novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the airline industry worldwide. Source: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com In the second quarter, American’s revenue declined 86% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, American lost $3.4 billion in three months — after earning $800 million during the same period the year before. Of course, 2020 wasn’t just ugly for the airline’s business. It was a difficult year in many ways. As a society, however, we’re finally turning the corner on a return to normalcy. Few companies will get a bigger boost than major airlines like American.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips A Better Year Ahead There’s no need to belabor the point of what an awful year 2020 was. But 2021 is going to be better. The rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine should help the U.S., and the world, finally get the coronavirus under control. Domestic and global economies are recovering. No doubt many are disappointed in the outcome of the U.S. elections, but hopefully the political temperature in this country should come down substantially over the next few months. 10 of 2020's Most Fascinating SPAC Stocks I’m not dismissing the toll 2020 took, nor pretending that normalcy is just a few weeks away. There’s still plenty of work left to do. But we are heading in the right direction, if more slowly and more fitfully than some might hope. Back to Normal And a small beneficiary of that normalcy should be American Airlines. After all, it’s not as if 2020 highlighted something fundamentally wrong with the company’s business or its management. Flights were shut down. Business travel came to a halt, and recreational travel fell even further. But the industry is recovering. American itself is offering preflight Covid-19 testing on some routes and should add to that program going forward. Expanded distribution of vaccines will further boost traveler confidence. In fact, there’s going to be a significant amount of pent-up demand in the near term. Many consumers, particularly those who managed to avoid losing their jobs, have boosted their savings and no doubt are looking to travel as soon as it’s safe to do so. This is an industry that can make a lot of money in a hurry when travelers are flush and capacity is low. Both conditions are likely to be met in 2021 and 2022. Bear in mind that before the pandemic, this was a business that was operating quite well. Pretax income (excluding special items) for full-year 2019 was $2.3 billion. Profit margins expanded nicely that year. Indeed, the industry as a whole had rationalized capacity and largely stepped away from destructive price wars. AAL, simply put, was doing the right thing. The pandemic brought all that to an end. But as the pandemic ends, the company will have a chance to regain its footing — and its profitability. AAL Stock Is Cheap Enough And in that outcome, AAL stock remains too cheap. Before the pandemic, American expected earnings of between $4 and $6 per share. It guided for free cash flow in 2020 and 2021 combined of some $6 billion. AAL stock at the moment trades just above $15. Its market capitalization is $9.2 billion. Even if American gets back halfway to where it expected to be in 2020 and 2021, the stock will look awfully cheap. That back-of-the-envelope model suggests earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $2 to $3. Free cash flow should be around $1.5 billion (given the projection for roughly $3 billion annually pre-pandemic). So we’re looking at a stock trading at potentially 5x to 7x earnings and free cash flow. Airline stocks obviously don’t trade like tech stocks, but even in that context those multiples are dirt cheap. Certainly, the rebound isn’t going to arrive immediately. 2021 is going to see lingering impacts of the pandemic. American had to borrow money to get through 2020, and that debt will add interest expense and suck up free cash flow. But investors need to take the long view. That’s the argument I made in March, and it’s the same argument I’ll make now. Buying an attractive business at a single-digit multiple to earnings and cash flow is a good move, even if that multiple is a year or two out. In the meantime, we’re in a market that to many investors looks expensive. There aren’t a lot of “cheap” stocks out there. There aren’t a lot of “return to normalcy” plays left that haven’t neared or surpassed pre-pandemic highs. AAL stock checks both boxes. I expect investors will figure that out soon enough, meaning the stock will take off before its profits do. On the date of publication, neither Matt McCall nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in the article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.   More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Now Is the Time to Pick Up American Airlines Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News

    Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production around 2024 in the United States, local newspaper Korea IT News reported on Sunday. The report follows a statement on Friday from Hyundai Motor that it was in early talks with Apple after another local media outlet said the companies aimed to launch a self-driving electric car in 2027, sending Hyundai shares up nearly 20%. Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the report on Sunday, and reiterated Friday's comments that it has received requests for potential cooperation from various companies on developing autonomous EVs.