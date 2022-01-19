U.S. markets closed

Hyundai driving hydrogen forward with new vehicle refueller

·4 min read

  • Hyundai Motor Company Australia (HMCA) is investing in a new hydrogen vehicle refueller as part of its commitment to grow the Australian hydrogen mobility sector

  • To be located at its corporate headquarters in Sydney, the $1.7 million facility will support Hyundai's range of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), including the world-beating hydrogen-powered SUV, NEXO

  • HMCA will work with Australian gas technology company ENGV in the construction of the refueller, expected to be operational by late 2022

  • The state-of-the-art facility will produce its own green hydrogen via an integrated electrolyser and will provide up to 20kg of hydrogen per day

  • Hyundai has been investing in the Australian hydrogen sector since 2014, when the company built the country's first ever light vehicle hydrogen refuelling station, at its headquarters in Macquarie Park

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's hydrogen mobility sector has taken another step forward with Hyundai Motor Company Australia announcing today its investment in a new hydrogen refuelling station in Sydney.

Hyundai Motor Company Australia - Hydrogen Refuelling Station
Hyundai Motor Company Australia - Hydrogen Refuelling Station

To be located at its corporate headquarters in Macquarie Park, the facility will be constructed in partnership with Australian gas technology company ENGV.

The new refueller will replace HMCA's existing hydrogen refuelling station, which has been operational since 2014 and has conducted fills of both Hyundai and competitor FCEVs and hydrogen forklifts.

The facility will enable Hyundai to support its expanding range of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles through faster refuelling and green hydrogen generated on site. It will also enable the company to continue its activities showcasing the benefits of hydrogen mobility technologies to external stakeholders.

The state-of-the-art station will produce up to 20kg of hydrogen per day via an integrated electrolyser, as well as providing 700bar refuelling capability. This will enable the Hyundai NEXO FCEV to travel up to 666km (WLTP) on a single tank, with a refuelling time of less than 5 minutes.

Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ted Lee, said Hyundai is proud to be investing in the Australian hydrogen economy as part of a move towards a clean motoring future.

"This investment forms part of Hyundai's long-term commitment to a zero-emission future for Australia. Hydrogen fuel cell mobility is anticipated to play an integral role in the country's transition to cleaner drivetrains and we intend to help lay the stepping stones toward making this vision a reality," Mr. Lee said.

Hyundai has selected US-based PDC Machines and IVYS Energy Solutions to supply the hydrogen refuelling station, known as the SimpleFuelFast, with ENGV responsible for local integration, installation and ongoing operational services.

This engagement follows CSIRO's Victorian Hydrogen Hub announcement in mid-2021 which will see ENGV, PDC Machines and IVYS Energy Solutions working together to construct a hydrogen refuelling system at the national science agency's Melbourne facility.

ENGV CEO, Sean Blythe, said that Hyundai's project will leverage the experience gained through the CSIRO project as well as the company's delivery of the first public hydrogen refuelling station, commissioned by the ACT Government in Canberra.

"We are excited to bring our hands-on experience developing hydrogen refuelling infrastructure across Australia to the HMCA project. Together with Hyundai, we are committed to growing the country's hydrogen sector in a safe and sustainable way," Mr. Blythe said.

This announcement follows Hyundai's deployment of the NEXO SUV to the ACT and Queensland Government, with both successfully integrating the vehicles into their existing fleets.

HMCA anticipates a growing market for its advanced hydrogen technologies in Australia, including passenger and commercial vehicles as well as stationary power applications.

The company is now working with government and industry stakeholders across Australia to realise hydrogen mobility projects, with the ultimate aim being a connected hydrogen refuelling network nationwide.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com

Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd (HMCA) was established on December 1st, 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. The award-winning range of Hyundai vehicles continues to set segment and industry benchmarks in value, quality and safety, including Australia's first five-year warranty with unlimited kilometres. For more information visit: www.hyundai.com.au

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company Australia

