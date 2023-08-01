Hyundai to focus hiring on Savannah area. The local labor market is bracing for impact.

A digital billboard along I-16 near Old River Road advertises job openings for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, currently being built in Ellabell, Georgia.

Hyundai Motor Group is now hiring, and the South Korean automaker is hiring local - for better and worse.

Hyundai's automobile assembly facility and neighboring electric vehicle battery plant will directly employ 8,100 workers, and suppliers have already committed to hiring nearly 5,000 more to make bumpers, consoles and more.

Hyundai officials are determined to hire locally as much as possible, and with competitive wages and compensation packages, the automaker will attract workers away from existing employers. However, state officials envision this labor cannibalization being offset in the long term, as the demand for and breadth of jobs coaxes more Savannah young adults stay in the market to work rather than move to Atlanta or other employment centers.

Duc Pham rivets the inside of the tail section of a Gulfstream IV airplane. Gulfstream is the Savannah area's largest manufacturing employer.

The workforce

The Hyundai Metaplant site will be home to multiple Hyundai affiliates - the EV assembly plant, the battery factory and onsite subsidiaries that make key parts and materials. Hyundai's logistics arm, Hyundai Glovis, will operate from the Metaplant as well.

The assembly facility will employ 2,600 workers, including 2,000 hourly and assembly line employees.

Georgia House Rep. Ron Stephens, who represents parts of Savannah's southside, West Chatham and South Bryan county, said Georgia’s Workforce Ready Career Pathway and Georgia Quick Start is well positioned to produce a significant number of local laborers over time. Per an incentives agreement with the state, Hyundai must create 8,100 jobs by December 2031.

“This is going to take several steps,” said Stephens. “Nothing is going to happen overnight but I do believe that people will be here."

Workers assemble vehicles in the weld shop at the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama. The assembly facility at the Hyundai Metaplant will employ an estimated 2,600 workers.

Cannibalization of existing industries

Hyundai hiring is already having an effect on the local workforce. The automaker intends to hire its first 500 employees before the end of this year and another 700 in 2024 ahead of the assembly plant's opening in early 2025.

To retain employees, existing Savannah employers are beefing up their compensation packages and offering new incentives, said Maria Whitfield, director of workforce for the Savannah Joint Development Authority.

She says laborers are free to choose where they want to work.

“Companies cannot discriminate,” said Whitfield. “We have free will to apply wherever we would like to apply. If Hyundai has an open position and somebody from Gulfstream would like to apply, they cannot prevent that and would want to hire the best talent.”

Tal Loos, vice president of economic development at Savannah Tech, said companies may entice workers to stay on board by promoting flexible work hours or other incentives.

“Each person is going to have a different fit,” said Loos. “The more you can market what your niche is and why you're the place to go to work, then individuals can start to see what fits them better.”

Rep. Stephens, a retired pharmacist, remembers when chain drugstores were offering tens of thousands of dollars in signing bonuses. Existing industries may not be that aggressive but some companies may consider additional incentives to keep talent flowing through the door, he said.

Hyundai's Park said he hopes his company's hiring will have a limited impact on other local manufacturers, such as Gulfstream. He noted differences between the automobile and aviation industries.

“We can hire some good engineers from them but the reality is aviation expertise and automotive expertise is quite different,” said Park. “As you can see, there is no cannibalization between these two big companies.”

However, Georgia House Rep. Jesse Petrea, who represents Chatham's islands and coastal Bryan County, has a different outlook.

“If someone has worked in a particular industry, they've developed skills, have a great work ethic and then all of a sudden they have a new opportunity, maybe that opportunity provides them with even more economic opportunity to raise their children and be independent,” said Petrea. “That is what's best for the communities and what's best for society - for society to have good jobs.”

Savannah Tech offers industry-specific courses to train the local workforce.

The trickle-down effect

Small businesses are also likely to feel the effect of Hyundai as blue collar workers find jobs in new sectors.

Forbes.com reported that almost half of all employees working in the U.S. are employed by a small business. Entrepreneurs and existing industries know there is a good chance their workers may opt to work at the Hyundai plant.

In other cases, workers who leave jobs at other manufacturers or in warehousing to move up will create openings for others employed in hourly jobs, such as those in the hospitality and retail sectors.

What’s next?

Hyundai's Park stressed the significance of hiring locally, saying it promotes a sense of community within the workforce.

“The collaboration, cooperation and close communication with each other is very important,” said Park. “If they are great together and living together in this community, it will be much better than [people] coming from outside the state.”

Brent Stubbs, senior manager of learning and development for the Hyundai Metaplant, is leaning on the company’s creative strategies to find talent in the state.

“Our efforts are 100% focused here locally and we'll do everything in our control to make sure that this community is the beneficiary of [those jobs]," said Stubbs.

