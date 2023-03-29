U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named 2023 Top Pick Family EV by Cars.com

PR Newswire
·3 min read

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5 has received the Top Pick Family EV by Cars.com in its new Top Pick awards that showcase the best electric vehicles in four categories: Luxury, Family, Value and Commuter. This is a second award by Cars.com for the IONIQ 5, it was recently named Best EV of 2023, surpassing all 2023 EVs in the market that were tested by the company's editorial team of expert car reviewers. The IONIQ 5 continues to stand out for its Hyundai exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance as well as having a host of advanced technology.

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on July 20, 2022.
The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on July 20, 2022.

"The IONIQ 5's new E-GMP platform optimizes interior volume with the spaciousness of a large car in a compact SUV, making it a perfect EV for transporting families and cargo," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Additionally, first- and second-row passengers can enjoy the removable console island's cup holders, 15-watt wireless phone charger and USB ports to their destination."

"With its roomy interior, generous cargo area and plentiful in-cabin storage spaces — perfect for stashing kids' snacks and devices — the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a perfect fit for families. It's also a road warrior for families on the go, with a competitive EPA-estimated maximum range of 220-303 miles, depending on configuration, and it's among the fastest-charging EVs that Cars.com's experts have tested when using DC fast-charging. For these reasons and many more, the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is Cars.com's Top Pick Family EV."

ABOUT CARS.COM 
CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®, CreditIQ™, Accu-Trade.com™, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

Hyundai Motor America 
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

 

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-ioniq-5-named-2023-top-pick-family-ev-by-carscom-301784779.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

