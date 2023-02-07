U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named 2023 Best Electric Vehicle by Cars.com

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5 has been named the Best Electric Vehicle by Cars.com in its Best of 2023 Awards surpassing all 2023 EVs in the market that were tested by the company's editorial team of expert car reviewers. The IONIQ 5 stands out for its Hyundai exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance as well as having a host of advanced technology. Many vehicles were evaluated, and three finalists were selected for the 2023 Best Electric Vehicle Award with the IONIQ 5 coming out on top.

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on July 20, 2022.
The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on July 20, 2022.

"During a time when many consumers are contemplating their first electric vehicle, Hyundai's IONIQ 5 checks all the boxes," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The IONIQ 5's ultra-fast 800-volt multi-charging (10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes),i and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function that is able to power small appliances, devices and even charge other EVs, are attractive features to buyers."ii

"Hyundai's IONIQ 5 stands out as a well-rounded all-electric SUV, which is why it's Cars.com's Best Electric Vehicle of 2023," says Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "The IONIQ 5 is an excellent choice for first-time EV shoppers interested in making the jump to EV ownership as well as seasoned EV owners. Here's what makes the IONIQ 5 a winner: It's easy to drive with many of the familiar controls of a traditional gas-powered vehicle; it has a spacious, airy interior that's large enough for families; and its taller profile offers good outward visibility. The 800-volt architecture allows drivers to add miles of range faster than most other mainstream EVs when using a 350-kilowatt DC fast charger, which will ease the minds of the range-anxious."

ABOUT CARS.COM

CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®, CreditIQ™, Accu-Trade.com™,  Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

 

i Approximately 18 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature.

ii Optional two-way charging will deplete battery and becomes inoperable once battery discharge limit reaches 20%.  Not all electrical appliances will operate properly when using this feature.  Do not use products that require a continuous power supply, and only use appliance under 16 amps.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-ioniq-5-named-2023-best-electric-vehicle-by-carscom-301735799.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

