U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.72
    +1.01 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -31.90 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.89 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0385
    -0.0133 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2690
    -1.6790 (-1.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,588.92
    +57.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named CUV of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYMTF

  • Hyundai Takes Home Five Texas Auto Roundup Awards for the IONIQ 5 and Elantra N

  • IONIQ 5 Wins CUV of Texas, Electric Vehicle of Texas and Highest Personal Appeal Awards

  • Elantra N Wins Best Value Award

  • IONIQ 5 Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Adaptor Wins Best New Feature Award

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's IONIQ 5 takes home top honors being named CUV of Texas and Electric Vehicle of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association. The IONIQ 5 also won the Highest Personal Appeal award and its vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor was named the Best New Feature award. Elantra N rounded out Hyundai's wins by being selected for the Best Value award. The awards were announced virtually utilizing the Houston Auto Show social media channels.

The 2022 IONIQ 5 is photographed in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2021.
The 2022 IONIQ 5 is photographed in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2021.

"These prestigious awards speak to the impressive ability of Hyundai's design, engineering, manufacturing and product development teams to bring to market the best vehicles in two distinct categories," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "IONIQ 5 delivers on range, power, charging speed, design, interior space, and advance technology for today's eco-focused drivers, while the Elantra N offers dynamic driving capabilities in a thrilling everyday sportscar. We work hard at Hyundai to listen to our customers and take care of today and tomorrow."

Thirty automotive journalists evaluated 33 vehicles at this year's event held at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on April 25-26, 2022. TAWA members evaluated vehicles based on their interior, exterior, value, performance and personal appeal to determine best-in-class models in major vehicle segments.

About the Texas Auto Writers Association

The Texas Auto Writers Association was founded in 1987 by automotive journalists who wanted to provide an avenue for professional growth, development, and networking. These professionals sought to create an automotive event that was unique to Texas, and the result was the TAWA Truck Rodeo. In 2003, TAWA created an event for sedans, sports cars, and other vehicles not eligible for the Truck Rodeo. The Texas Auto Roundup, as the event is called today, is held annually at the Texas Motor Speedway. For more information, visit https://texasautowriters.org/.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

The 2022 ELANTRA N is driven on the Hyundai Proving Grounds in California City, CA on July 13, 2021.
The 2022 ELANTRA N is driven on the Hyundai Proving Grounds in California City, CA on July 13, 2021.
Hyundai Motor Group (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-ioniq-5-named-cuv-of-texas-by-the-texas-auto-writers-association-301546561.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Recommended Stories

  • Why General Motors Stock Just Slumped

    A Wells Fargo analyst just outlined why GM is in a Catch-22 scenario when it comes to EV production -- and Ford is, too.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Toyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttle

    Toyota Motor Corp rolls out its first mass-produced battery electric car in Japan on Thursday for lease only, a strategy the automaker says will help ease driver concerns about battery life and resale value but has raised analysts' eyebrows. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota's home market than electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for just 1% of the passenger cars sold in Japan last year, according to industry data. Bundling insurance, repair costs and a battery warranty into the deal, Toyota will lease the bZ4X sport utility vehicles (SUV) at the equivalent of $39,000 for the first four years.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After April Deliveries, Rivian News?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • With $17B cash on hand, Rivian plans to produce new, affordable SUV at Georgia plant

    The announcement comes as supply chain challenges have delayed production and caused a price increase on vehicles.

  • F-150 Lightning review: Ford's electric pickup is a winner

    I had the chance to drive a production version of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, quite possibly one of the biggest releases in Ford’s history.

  • Toyota’s Outlook Is Bad. Ford and GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Toyota says it expects operating profit in the current fiscal year of 2.4 trillion yen, down almost 20% from the just-ended period.

  • How We'd Spec It: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning in Its More Affordable Forms

    Certain versions of the electric pickup can top $90,000, but we gravitated to the Pro and XLT models when spec'ing our ideal F-150 Lightnings.

  • The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is the Pickup Formula Perfected

    Electric power is just the beginning of what makes America’s best truck even better.

  • Chevy's high-performance Blazer SS EV caught in spy photos

    Chevy's new Blazer SS EV will be the brand's first high-performance electric vehicle. We'll see it before the end of 2022 but these spy shots offer a preview.

  • Rivian Recalling 502 Electric Trucks Over Potentially Faulty Air Bags

    The recall over potentially faulty air bags comes as the startup is trying to build brand awareness and break into a competitive market dominated by well-established car companies.

  • Lordstown Motors shares surge after it sells assets to Foxconn

    The EV industry is battling supply chain disruptions and rising material costs, which are hurting their ability to ramp up production to meet red-hot demand for electric vehicles in the United States amid surging fuel prices. The deal closure buys Lordstown Motors some much needed breathing room and gives production of its electric pickup a chance at success, said Danni Hewson, analyst at AJ Bell.

  • Looking to buy an electric vehicle? Here's what you need to know before you do.

    Here are four things you need to know if you are considering purchasing an electric vehicle.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Sales Are Growing Faster Than the Model T

    The Tesla CEO said his company was scaling production of a large, complex product faster than any manufacturer ever.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning First Drive Review: Worth the wait

    The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is all-electric but familiar, full of tech and, in general, one hell of a pickup. Read all about its specs how it drives, see photos of the interior and exterior, and learn about its glut of user-friendly features in our First Drive review.

  • Toyota warns profit to skid 20% as raw materials costs pile up

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor warned "unprecedented" hikes in raw material costs could slice a fifth off full-year profit, a clear sign the world's top automaker by sales can no longer shrug off the supply-chain crunch that has roiled the global industry. Toyota had fared well during the earlier months of a global semiconductor shortage, thanks to its larger stockpile of chips, but it has now joined rivals in slashing production thanks to the prolonged crunch, as well as China's fresh COVID-19 restrictions. The home of the famed Corolla compact car said it expects materials costs to more than double to 1.45 trillion yen ($11.1 billion) in the fiscal year that started in April, which it expected to deal with by switching to lower-cost materials.

  • New car sales in Russia slump by record 78.5% y/y in April

    New car sales of 32,706 cars in April were less than one-quarter of those sold a year earlier, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday. "Such a sharp drop can be explained by a shortage of cars at warehouses, by rising prices and prohibitive rates on car loans." The Russian central bank raised its key rate to 20% in late February in an emergency move aimed at containing financial risks days after Russia launched what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Carvana lays off thousands of staffers

    Used car retailer Carvana laid off approximately 2,500 employees on Tuesday, citing macroeconomic factors that “have pushed automotive retail into recession.” “While Carvana is still growing, our growth is slower than what we originally prepared for in 2022, and we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of certain operations teams to better align…

  • 2023 Toyota Highlander drops the V6 for a turbo inline-four

    2023 Toyota Highlander large crossover SUV is updated with a turbocharged four-cylinder and new infotainment system