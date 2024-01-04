Hyundai & Kia Partner with Samsung to Connect Your Car to Your Home

Hyundai Motor and Kia yesterday announced a new agreement with Samsung Electronics to create a Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car service that enhances connectivity between residential and mobility spaces.

As part of the deal, Hyundai and Kia customers will be able to remotely control digital appliances via touch and voice commands through their car's infotainment systems. Conversely, they will have remote vehicle control via AI speakers, TVs and smartphone apps to control various vehicle functions.

For example, on a cold winter evening commute, the driver can activate "Home Mode" to turn up the heat and turn on the lights in the living room. Alternatively, before going out, the user can initiate the "Away Mode" to turn off unnecessary lights and start a robot vacuum in the home while pre-activating the vehicle's heat to a comfortable temperature.

The service is enabled by integrating Hyundai and Kia's connected car services and Samsung's SmartThings IoT platform. Users can register and use specific modes for each situation to minimize device operation while driving. In particular, location-based automatic operation, in addition to touchscreen and voice commands, will be implemented to provide more convenient service.

In addition, electric vehicle owners can use SmartThings' integrated home energy management service to check the energy usage of their home and vehicle and adjust the optimal charging times.

Hyundai and Kia plan to expand their Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services to overseas customers by linking the connected car platforms and Samsung SmartThings. To achieve this, Hyundai and Kia will develop stable service-providing infotainment systems and subsequently provide these features through over-the-air (OTA) and USB-based updates for existing vehicles.

Hyundai and Kia have previously offered car-to-home and home-to-car services through collaborations with telecommunication and construction companies. The car-to-home service was previously available for six items: lighting, plugs, gas shut-off valves, ventilation, air conditioning, and boilers. The home-to-car service was available for vehicle air conditioning, remote start and charging management. Each will be expanded to support connections with a broader range of devices through this partnership.