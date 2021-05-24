U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.75
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,382.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,657.75
    +22.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.96
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.00
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.12 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2225
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.40
    -1.75 (-8.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4165
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7960
    +0.0500 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,531.45
    +4,363.09 (+12.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.37
    +156.73 (+18.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,470.08
    +105.47 (+0.37%)
     

Hyundai is launching in-car payments in the all-electric Ioniq 5

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Hyundai developed an in-car payment system that will debut in its upcoming all-electric Ioniq 5 crossover that will offer drivers the ability to find and pay for EV charging, food and parking — the latest example of automakers finding new ways to generate revenue and offer customers features that are typically associated with smartphones.

When the vehicle comes to North America in fall 2021, the payments system will launch with Dominoes, ParkWhiz and Chargehub, the company said Monday. The in-car payments system was just one of several new details released during the Ioniq 5's North American debut.

The payments feature works through Bluelink, Hyundai's branded connected car system that gives users control over various vehicle functions and services. Bluelink, which requires a subscription, is offered in three different packages that cover areas such as vehicle maintenance and alerts, remote climate control and unlocking and locking as well as destination search. Bluelink also can be linked to a user's Google Assistant feature on their smartphone to send information to their Hyundai vehicle.

The in-car payments system will eventually expand to include other companies that fall into the charging, food and coffee on-the-go and parking categories. A company spokesperson said Hyundai will continue to add new merchants regularly via the Xevo Marketplace platform.

The Ioniq 5 is the company's first dedicated battery-electric vehicle built on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP platform. This platform is shared with Kia and is the underlying foundation of the new EV6.

If the Ioniq name sounds familiar, it’s because it already exists. In 2016, Hyundai introduced the Ioniq, a hatchback that came in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric versions. The Korean automaker is using that vehicle as the jumping off point for its new EV brand.

All of the vehicles under the Ioniq brand will have the E-GMP platform. The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai’s Concept 45, a monocoque-style body crossover that the company unveiled in 2019 at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt. Designers of the Concept 45 leaned on some of the lines and characteristics from Hyundai’s first concept, the 1974 Pony Coupe. The “45” name comes, in part, from the 45-degree angles at the front and rear of the vehicle.

Hyundai has yet to release pricing for the Ioniq 5.

