U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.25
    -31.61 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,038.60
    -258.36 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,844.35
    -112.66 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.85
    -21.51 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    +1.62 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +16.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0824
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4150
    +0.0400 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2373
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5220
    -0.2280 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,891.99
    -106.91 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.68
    +2.26 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

Hyundai Leads Industry in U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Cars for the Money Awards

·3 min read

  • Four Hyundai Vehicles Featured in U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for the Money Awards

  • Best Cars Award Ceremony at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai leads the industry with four models selected to the 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report.

The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is photographed in Huntington Beach, CA., Aug. 5, 2022.
The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is photographed in Huntington Beach, CA., Aug. 5, 2022.

"Hyundai continues to offer customers a wide-array of products that meet and exceed customer expectations," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Leading the industry for the most awards by U.S. News & World Report for their 2023 Best Cars for the Money competition, is a tribute to the high level of content, features and technology we include within our products at an attainable price-point."

Covering 12 automotive categories, the awards put a spotlight on cars and SUVs that represent the best combination of long-term value and excellent ownership experience. Scores are based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. The awards also factor in real-time transaction prices and five-year total cost of ownership.

"The fact that Hyundai took home four Best Car for the Money awards is a testament to the quality and long-term value offered by the brand," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Elantra Hybrid, Kona, Palisade and Santa Fe all provide the assurance of an excellent powertrain warranty, which helps keep repair costs at bay. All four winners also provide useful interior technology as standard equipment, and competitive pricing makes them an appealing choice as new car prices continue to rise."

U.S. News Best Cars
Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle BrandsBest Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching carsfinding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

 

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-leads-industry-in-us-news--world-report-2023-best-cars-for-the-money-awards-301725602.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Decline Midday

    The major U.S. stock averages were down around midday Thursday, as investors took in jobless claims and earnings reports. + S 500: -0.9% + Dow industrials: -0.7% + Nasdaq Composite: -1.2% The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.397%, from 3.374% on Thursday.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Davos: Chip industry made a 'mistake,' report says

    Gelsinger said the global chip supply will shape politics in the coming decades, according to reports.

  • Analysis-Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war

    Tesla Inc earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started. Tesla, once one of the auto industry's biggest money losers, has over the past year built a commanding lead over most major rivals in profit per vehicle, a Reuters analysis of industry data shows.

  • Tesla's Price Cuts May Be Paying Off

    After it announced major price cuts to its vehicle prices earlier this year, some investors may have been worrying about whether Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) orders were suffering during a tough economy. Whatever was happening to the order volume for Tesla's electric vehicles before the company lowered prices, there is good news this week about how these price cuts are impacting the company's order volume now. Tesla is reportedly seeing "unprecedented demand" for its vehicles in the U.S., according to electric vehicle news website Electrek's unnamed source, who is "familiar with the matter."

  • Tesla Price Cuts Aren’t a Sign of Weakness. They’re a Show of Strength.

    Tesla's vehicle price cuts of as much as 20% sent just about every auto stock tumbling, except its own.

  • C-Suite Rides: Why all the hubbub over the Ford F-150 Lightning? (PHOTOS)

    It appears that Ford Motor Co. has hit a home run with its all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The all-electric truck proved so popular last year that Ford had to create a waiting list. Ford (NYSE: F) said it sold more than 15,600 Lightning pickups last year.

  • Cybertruck Could Boost Revenue, Says Big Tesla Investor

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made several promises recently, including the production of the long-awaited Cybertruck and finding a replacement for Twitter's top executive. Investors will likely have to wait until Tesla's investor Day in March where Musk could reveal more of his strategy to boost sales for the electric vehicle manufacturer. Tesla bull and investor Gary Black believes that Tesla will make Cybertruck deliveries in late 2023 and estimates 10,000 truck deliveries as part of his overall 1.9 million delivery estimate for 2023.

  • VW US CEO: Customer reaction to ID.4 EV 'has been incredible,' with 20K on backorder

    Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW is beating Toyota where it counts these days in the auto market, with EV sales. Volkswagen and its portfolio brands (Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini) reported EV deliveries of 572,100 globally, a 26% boost. Stateside in the U.S., Volkswagen of America reported more of the same. VW’s ID.4 electric SUV sold 20,511 units in 2022, up 22.5% year over year. And 2023 sales are trending in the right direction.

  • The Bulk of Wells Fargo's Regulatory Fines Might Now Be in the Past

    Wells Fargo reached a massive $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in December.

  • Uber Working With Auto Makers to Design EVs Customized for Ride-Sharing, Delivery

    Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is working with manufacturers on vehicles tailored for its ride-hailing and delivery businesses.

  • SolarEdge (SEDG) Commences Shipping of New Battery Cells

    SolarEdge (SEDG) reveals that its Energy Storage division commences the shipping of its new battery cells manufactured at a new facility in South Korea, Sella 2.

  • Amazon's largest layoff in company history hits retail, HR, cloud teams

    A new wave of layoffs hit Amazon employees on Wednesday as the company looks to cut costs amid declining retail sales growth.

  • Zelle reports outage on Wednesday for Bank of America users

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the Zelle outage that affected Bank of America users.

  • Automotive Industry News, Self-Driving Cars And Stocks To Watch

    Track the latest self-driving car trends and news from Tesla, GM, Ford, Google, Nvidia and other auto industry leaders and innovators.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and H&E Equipment Services

    Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and H&E Equipment Services are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Nissan-Renault deal on alliance could come as early as Feb. 1 - source

    A deal between French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan could be announced as early as Feb. 1 as months of negotiations on how to reshape their alliance progress, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal would see Renault cut its stake in Nissan to 15%, equalising the carmakers' holdings in each other, sources previously told Reuters. Renault has consistently declined to comment publicly about the timing of a possible deal announcement.

  • Planes Collide Following Near Miss at Same Airport Earlier This Week

    John F. Kennedy airport in New York is one of the busiest airports in the country. A JetBlue plane bound for Puerto Rico on Jan. 18 bumped into another empty plane on the tarmac as the outbound plane was being pushed back from the gate and preparing to taxi before takeoff. After the collision, the plane was returned to the gate and the passengers were ordered to disembark before both aircraft were put out of service, the airline said, according to the Daily Mail.

  • Oil stocks: Cenovus, CNQ are favourites as Scotiabank, RBC, CIBC pick winners

    Canadian oil and gas stocks stumbled in late-2022, as recession fears and concerns about COVID-19 in China weakened oil prices.

  • Qantas airliner lands safely in Sydney after calling mayday over ocean

    A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney has landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday.

  • American Lithium Says US Funding Will Shore Up Nascent Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- American Lithium Corp.’s top executive is seeing promising signs that the US government is ready to ramp up funding for the domestic supply chain of battery metals, just as demand for electric vehicles surges.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock Mood Turns U