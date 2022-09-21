U.S. markets closed

Hyundai Mobis receives 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot

·2 min read

  • Dual Actuator Rear Wheel Steering System where each rear wheel is individually steered

  • The only auto-components supplier in Asia to win the PACEpilot for its unrivaled performance.

  • Advanced steering technology that's optimized for full-size vehicles including electric vehicles and pickup trucks … expected to increase orders from global automakers.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) was named a 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch at the awards ceremony on September 19th. The recognition acknowledges post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space.

Hyundai Mobis CI (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis CI (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis was recognized for its Dual Actuator Rear Wheel Steering System. It is an advanced rear wheel steering system, which allows the left and right rear wheels to move independently in different directions with a maximum angle of 10 degrees.

In the traditional way, the single actuator system and the dual actuator system only allowed the two rear wheels to rotate up to 10 degrees and 3 degrees, respectively. However, Hyundai Mobis has managed to almost triple the angle with its new steering system.

The system is capable of reducing the turning radius by up to 25% and accordingly improve stability and comfort when the vehicle makes a turn at high speed. It is expected to be useful particularly in narrow roads and lack of parking spaces. Furthermore, the demand for rear wheel steering systems is seeing an increase in the electric vehicles which have an enlarged wheelbase.

Hyundai Mobis earned an Automotive News PACEpilot recognition following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual pitch session.

"Our forward-looking research, particularly in autonomous driving and electric vehicles, has finally come to fruition, with new innovation. Beyond this Dual Actuator Rear Wheel Steering System, we will push the development of our new e-corner module technology, which allows the four wheels to move independently, so that we can take the lead in the global market," said Director Byeong Hoon Lee, the head of Hyundai Mobis Chassis Safety Business Unit.

Hyundai Mobis is currently working on an e-corner module, next-generation mobility technology that brings together steering, braking and suspension systems with an electric motor on each of the four wheels of a vehicle.

Hyundai Mobis Dual Actuator Rear Wheel Steering System
Hyundai Mobis Dual Actuator Rear Wheel Steering System

 

 

