Hyundai imagines an EV future where cars 'crab drive' sideways to park

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Every urban mobility EV concept needs some kind of fun gimmick, and Hyundai has delivered quite a few with its latest Mobis M.Vision concepts. The first model called the M.Vision POP is a small two seater not unlike Citroen's Ami, but with some unique features that make it much more tech-friendly and maneuverable. 

The POP was developed under Hyundai's "Tech Joy" theme, with a "core solution" called "Phobility." Translated from designer-speak, the idea is that your smartphone could not only be used to reserve a car, but would also be embedded in the steering wheel and "become the cockpit of the automobile itself," according to Hyundai. It can then interface with the vehicle's display, allow for voice recognition and "use smartphone sensors for wireless steering of the vehicle," somehow. In a video, Hyundai even shows how you could pass the steering wheel over to your passenger if you became sleepy. 

The key feature of the POP, however, is the e-Corner module (shown above). Each of the four wheels rotate up to 180 degrees sideways, allowing the vehicle to move from side-to-side like a crab, or even rotate 360 degrees in place. That could be a big aid for parking (the vehicle would self-park, of course), or let you make a very rapid U-turn if you accidentally pass your destination.

Meanwhile, the M.Vision X is a four-passenger self-driving vehicle that's also laden with tech. All the vehicle windows can be transformed into LCD displays, allowing you to watch sports, entertainment or transform the entire vehicle into a disco, according to the video below. If some passengers want to just look outside, half the windows can be screens and the others regular see-through glass. Passengers would be able to control driving functions, AI speakers and infotainment using gesture recognition functions to they don't have to touch anything and there's even a UV lighting sterilization function — Hyundai's answer to these COVID times. 

Some of this is clearly a bit silly and far-fetched, but then again it's also a lot of fun and that's what concept cars are all about. On the practical side, Hyundai said it wanted to explore how to integrate mobility tech with the changes people have made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's one of the first automakers to show how that might look.

  • Tesla Aims To Build 5 Semi Trucks A Week At New Production Line Near Giga Nevada: Report

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) plans to produce five Semi electric trucks per week at a new production line near its Gigafactory Nevada plant, Electrek reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. What Happened: Tesla is currently building a low-volume Tesla Semi production line in a new building in the industrial park where the Nevada Gigafactory is located, as per the report. On completion of the production line, Tesla reportedly expect a production capacity of five Semi electric trucks per week. However, the company is still planning for volume production of the trucks to happen at the Gigafactory in Austin once it is able to ramp up battery cell production there, according to Electrek. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also confirmed on Twitter that while demand for the Semi was not an issue, the near-term cell supply was making it harder to ramp up production of the trucks. The entrepreneur added that the limitation will be “less onerous next year.” See Also, Rumor: Tesla's Cybertruck Could Begin Production In June Why It Matters: It was reported on Monday that Tesla won a new order for 10 of its Semi trucks and two Megachargers with nearly $2 million in federal government support. MHX Leasing LLC, a California-based logistics company, was awarded $1.9 million by the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee for the deployment of 10 Tesla Semi Class 8 semis, and $560,000 for the deployment of two overhead electric cranes, as per Electrek. Megachargers are a new type of charging solution from Tesla, with a capacity of over 1MW. Tesla first unveiled the all-electric Semi truck in November of 2017. Companies including PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and Anheuser-Busck InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) have ordered the Semi trucks from Tesla. The truck was previously rumored to start production in July and a prototype was spotted on a test track this month. The truck reportedly has multiple prototypes. It has been speculated that Tesla could make up to 2,500 Semis this year. Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 4% higher on Tuesday at $635.62. Read Next: Tesla Q1 Deliveries To Beat Street Estimates, Says Wedbush Photo: Courtesy of Tesla See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF Has 'No Reason' To Exist, Says CramerLucid, Rivian Sued In Illinois Over Direct Sales Model© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Slips With Strong Dollar Compounding Worsening Virus Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a two-day streak of gains alongside a strengthening dollar as near-term risks to the demand recovery emerged ahead of a OPEC+ meeting this week to decide on output policy.Futures in New York fell 1.6% Tuesday to below $61 a barrel. An OPEC+ technical panel agreed to revise down the group’s oil-demand estimates for the year following suggestions from Saudi Arabia, delegates said. The dimmer outlook for consumption in the coming months comes as the oil market contends with setbacks to the near-term trajectory of economic reopening plans worldwide.Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest since November, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Weaker U.S. equities also weighed on oil prices, while Treasury yields rose.“Overall, there’s concern on the demand outlook and how quickly we’re going to recover,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. But OPEC+ is likely “maintaining the cuts longer than anticipated, because we’re not seeing that recovery in demand.”Oil prices have pulled back in recent weeks as the coronavirus situation deteriorates in parts of the world ahead of a widely anticipated demand rebound once enough people are vaccinated. Stricter lockdown rules in parts of Europe are showing up in traffic data and fuel use, while in the U.S., data from OPIS by IHS Markit show gasoline sales trailing pre-pandemic levels by 16%, even as the country’s demand rebound provides a bright spot for the consumption outlook.The price retreat also is a symptom of a rally that may have gotten ahead of itself, with global benchmark Brent futures surging above $71 a barrel earlier this month before the abrupt pullback. Crude at $70 a barrel destroys demand at a “faster pace,” and the market is still facing a lot of oil inventories, Total SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at an online conference.All eyes are now on OPEC and its allies, who will consider whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- that they’re withholding. At their last gathering earlier this month, the group had been widely expected to return some barrels to the market but, led by Saudi Arabia, opted not to do so given the sustained threat posed by the pandemic. The producer alliance is expected to maintain tight curbs to deplete global inventories further.See also: OPEC+ Heads for Output Talks With Cautious Stance Vindicated“Not enough has changed during March for OPEC+ to change that policy and increase targets, except for Russia and Kazakhstan, or for Saudi Arabia to reverse its unilateral 1 million barrels per day cut,” Standard Chartered analysts including Paul Horsnell said in a note. “By protecting the floor and focusing on the weakness of current demand and downplaying the 6 million barrels a day of growth to come, we think OPEC+ is skewing price risks to the upside in” the second quarter.U.S. oil inventories rose by 3.91 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. If confirmed by U.S. government storage figures on Wednesday, that would be the sixth straight weekly increase in supplies. Meanwhile, the API report also showed gasoline inventories falling by over 6 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose.Brent is probably stuck around $65 a barrel for the time being, according to Torbjorn Tornqvist, chairman and chief executive officer of Gunvor Group Ltd. The continuing spread of Covid-19 in Europe means demand won’t come back as quickly as anticipated and the market has large amounts of spare capacity.The nearest timespreads for both WTI and Brent have been reflecting the weakness in recent sessions. WTI’s so-called prompt spread closed in contango -- a bearish structure in which nearby contracts trade at a discount to later ones -- while Brent’s did so as well ahead of the May contract’s expiry this week.Still, there was bullish news on the supply side, with benchmark North Sea crude loadings for May planned at their lowest level since at least 2007. The decline comes amid summer maintenance, notably on the key Forties grade.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen U.S. Name Change Was April Fool’s Joke Gone Awry

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen of America’s purported name change to “Voltswagen” was an April Fool’s joke gone bad.On Monday, the automaker briefly posted, then removed, a draft press release on its website supposedly announcing it was changing its name to promote electric vehicles. VW then put out a media release Tuesday pledging to rebrand itself “Voltswagen” in the U.S. as “a public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.”Later Tuesday, the company fessed up.“The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool’s Day,” VW said in a statement after removing the earlier release from its U.S. media site. “We will provide additional updates on this matter soon.” Earlier, a VW spokesperson at the German manufacturer’s headquarters in Wolfsburg called it “an interesting idea” from the marketing department.VW may have gone too far in its effort to gin up buzz for its electrification push and the electric ID.4 crossover, which is just arriving in U.S. showrooms. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess has taken on a more active role in getting the message out that the company can challenge Tesla Inc. as an electric leader and distance itself from a disastrous diesel-emissions scandal.Not FunnyThose stakes are too high to joke about, said Tom Morton, chief strategy officer for the U.S. at advertising firm R/GA in New York.“This is the most pressing challenge of the auto industry: ‘Can you go electric?’” Morton said. “Choosing to joke about it undermines their commitment.”VW has become a stock-market darling of late with its rapid-fire EV announcements. Its common stock has soared about 80% this year, giving the company a market value of roughly 140 billion euros ($165 billion). The shares fell as much as 3.2% in early intraday trading Wednesday in Frankfurt.Diess held a Tesla-esque “Power Day” presentation earlier this month in which he pledged to build six new battery factories in Europe. VW plans to deliver 1 million plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles this year, and Diess aims to surpass Tesla in EV sales no later than 2025. Some analysts predict it will happen much sooner.It’s not unheard of for companies to use humor to gain publicity for a radical change, Morton said. IHOP famously renamed itself IHOB -- the International House of Burgers -- in a temporary stump to draw attention to its lunch menu.“That’s mainly being done by fast-food brands, where the stakes are lower and they need a bit of hoopla,” Morton said, drawing a distinction with VW’s situation. “This is about a fundamental change of direction for a world-shaping industry and also one where there’s a lot of baggage.”Prior GaffeIt’s the second major marketing gaffe for VW recently. The automaker caused an uproar last year with a video clip that showed a black man being controlled by a giant white hand.The clip produced by Omnicom Group Inc.’s Berlin-based subsidiary Voltage sparked widespread criticism and tensions within the company. The automaker’s powerful labor representatives called it a “low point” and demanded an overhaul of social-media marketing.VW vowed to tighten internal marketing controls but stopped short of removing executives and severing ties with agencies.(Updates with shares trading in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Cuts Bond Bets After 21% Fixed-Income Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has slashed its holdings of government bonds from developed countries after reaping large gains during last year’s plunge in yields.The pension fund, one of Canada’s largest investment managers, eliminated exposure to sovereign debt with negative interest rates and reduced its holdings of the lower-yielding bonds. Teachers’ generated more than C$10 billion ($7.9 billion) in investment income from the asset class in the first half of 2020, the fund said in reporting its 2020 results Tuesday.Its fixed income portfolio gained 20.7%. Such gains won’t be repeated any time soon, Ziad Hindo, chief investment officer of the C$221.2 billion ($175 billion) fund, said in a statement.“With a persistent low interest rate environment expected in the coming years, fixed income will be a less effective source of diversification and returns in the immediate future,” Hindo said.The money that’s been pulled out of the fixed income market will be allocated broadly, Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor said in an interview.“We’ve been investing in real assets, which we see as a good alternative to fixed income. We’re also building our credit book, and some of it will go into other private investing activities,” Taylor said.“We’ll probably broaden out our investing activity in private equity, which has been a brilliant performer for us over many years and also some activities like the Teachers’ innovation platform.”Overall, the pension fund earned 8.6% last year, trailing its benchmark by 2.1 percentage points, as gains in fixed income and equities were partially offset by significant losses on shopping malls and other real estate. Strategic allocations to gold and an equity hedge helped returns during a volatile year in which markets were roiled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund said.“This was my first full year as CEO, and it is safe to say it did not go quite as I anticipated,” Taylor said in the annual report. “That said, in trying circumstances we demonstrated financial resilience while delivering outstanding service for our members.”Prompt monetary and fiscal support helped to restart the global economy, allowing many of Teachers’ portfolio companies to bounce back quickly, Hindo said. Ontario Teachers’ public equity portfolio gained 15.2% while private equity advanced 13.5%.But its real estate portfolio lost 13.7% due to a writedown on private holdings and declines on international assets.“It’s sort of difficult for shopping malls to have the same performance,” Taylor said. “This should be the first to bounce back -- once those malls are open and people return to going shopping as an experience, as well as an activity. The question for us is how we get the right mix of developing assets for sale and developing assets to hold and provide yield.”Operating income for real estate was C$800 million, 30% lower than the previous year, following rent abatements and lower occupancy, particularly for Canadian retail, the fund said. Ontario Teachers’ owns Cadillac Fairview, owner of prime malls including Vancouver’s Pacific Centre and Toronto’s Eaton Centre.Brazil ExposureThe problems in Canadian malls, as well as a decline in shares of mall owners Macerich Co. in the U.S. and Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA in Brazil and a weaker real, pushed real estate losses to C$4.1 billion for the year.Teachers’ sold its 16.4% stake in Macerich in January when the shares rallied during January’s Reddit-inspired frenzy for heavily-shorted stocks.“The pandemic highlighted the importance of robust portfolio diversification across different assets, geographies and sectors,” Hindo said. Teachers’ is targeting C$300 billion in net assets by 2030.The pension fund wants to increase its exposure to real estate and infrastructure, Hindo said, as these assets should play a “critically important role, providing stable cash flow and income that is linked to inflation.” Ontario Teachers’ has been focused on developing its existing properties in Canada and diversifying in the U.S. and is looking for real estate opportunities in Asia, where it is selecting partners to help it deploy capital.While it’s cutting exposure to government bonds, the pension fund increased investments in U.S. high-yield corporate bonds and partnered with private credit firms to capture default, liquidity and funding risk premiums, the fund said. The total value of credit assets was C$18 billion at the end of the year, compared to C$16.3 billion in 2019.(Updates with comments from interview with Hindo and Taylor)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hitachi to buy U.S. software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion

    Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. software company GlobalLogic Inc for $9.6 billion, including repayment of debt, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate pivots from electronics hardware to digital services. The acquisition is part of Hitachi's ongoing business portfolio overhaul, which includes the $7 billion acquisition of ABB Ltd's power grid business last year and a series of divestitures of its domestic hardware subsidiaries. Hitachi's stock tumbled 7% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange - the biggest fall in more than a year - on the big ticket deal.

  • A Busy Economic Calendar Puts the EUR, the Loonie, and the U.S Dollar in Focus

    After a busy early part of the day, economic data from the Eurozone, Canada, and the U.S will draw interest later today. COVID-19 will also remain an area of focus.

  • EV Maker Polestar Weighs Listing Options Including SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is exploring options for going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company is working with an adviser as it weighs alternatives including a U.S. or Hong Kong initial public offering, or a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the people said. The EV maker could be valued at more than $10 billion in any transaction in which it goes public, the people said.Separately, Polestar is weighing a new funding round after raising $500 million last year, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing and Polestar could still change its fundraising plans, the people said. Representatives for Geely and Polestar declined to comment, while a China-based representative for Volvo also declined to comment.Gothenburg, Sweden-based Polestar, led by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Ingenlath, is best known as a fierce rival to Tesla Inc., currently the world’s No. 1 manufacturer of electric vehicles.Its second vehicle and first all-electric car, the Polestar 2, started production last March at Geely’s plant in Luqiao, China. In September, the automaker said it would put another car, the Polestar Precept, into production. That vehicle’s interiors will be made out of recycled PET bottles and cork vinyl as well as reclaimed fishing nets.Volvo and Geely are backed by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, who has a net worth of about $16.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s also Daimler AG’s largest shareholder and has built a global automotive empire over the past two decades, securing stakes in European legacy brands such as Lotus and in Malaysian auto company Proton.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Team Boosts Effort to Shield Power Grid From Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is escalating efforts to safeguard the U.S. power grid from hackers, developing a plan to better coordinate with industry to counter threats and respond to cyber attacks, according to people familiar with the matter.Top administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger, briefed top utility industry executives on the efforts in a March 16 meeting, said the people, who requested anonymity because the session was private.The plan, which could prompt widespread changes in standards and cyber defense strategies, is set to be issued within weeks. U.S. officials hope to create plans for other critical industries but are starting with the electrical sector because of its importance to the economy and recent activities targeting the grid by foreign hackers, one person said.“The administration is committed to improving cyber vulnerabilities in the core services Americans rely on as a top cybersecurity priority,” Neuberger said on Monday. “We designed this initiative -- focused on the electricity utilities -- to achieve that. And, as with every element of our cybersecurity strategy, we’re doing it in partnership with the private sector.”The high-level meeting indicated the seriousness of the initiative, which is meant to knit together the full force of the government, in alignment with the private sector, to confront increasingly aggressive actions by U.S. adversaries to target the electrical grid.Those acts include inserting malicious software that could be activated to disrupt electricity generation or distribution in the U.S. Russia is among the adversaries that have already launched such operations, including a sprawling attack in 2017. But other countries are targeting the grid, including North Korea and Iran, one person familiar with the government’s assessment said.The issue has gained renewed attention in the wake of a highly sophisticated attack that compromised popular software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. The hack, which affected as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers, has underscored concerns about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure amid persistent cyber threats.The administration plans to produce a so-called operational technology action plan that will begin with the power industry and expand to other critical sectors such as natural gas distribution, chemical refining and municipal water systems, said one person briefed on the plan. Operational technology, also known as OT, includes the specialized controls used to run the nation’s nuclear plants, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure.Power industry advances in cybersecurity make the sector a good place to start as officials beef up protections for the nation’s critical infrastructure, another person said.The federal government and utilities have a long history of coordination on cybersecurity, with power companies required to report not just successful breaches of their control systems but attempted intrusions. The sector is a chief target of U.S. foes, with security analysts and utility executives warning of a barrage of constant attempts on the systems.Companies, however, have long complained that the government hasn’t spoken with one voice about how to address vulnerabilities, and that its recommendations haven’t always been synchronized -- concerns that were raised in this month’s meeting. The National Commission on Grid Resilience last year said the industry still needs more information on threats.President Joe Biden intends to put the full weight of the government into the effort, with agencies including the State and Energy departments along with the National Security Agency enlisted to harden defenses and respond to breaches. On Sunday, Biden said he was “close” to naming someone to serve as national cyber director, a position created by Congress to coordinate the government’s efforts to combat and retaliate for hacks.The administration’s plan will include efforts to get greater visibility on private sector risks, and to clarify the role of key agencies, including the Homeland Security and Energy departments. The administration also wants to better plot responses to incidents -- including who’s involved and what resources are deployed after a company is compromised.Although similar blueprints have been developed in the past, the involvement of top administration officials and their holistic approach is new, according to one person familiar with the matter.A chief concern is deciding the shape of collective defense and response efforts. Administration officials at the March 16 meeting made clear they were seeking to enhance coordination, communication, reporting and response between the industry and government.The virtual session was the first broad meeting between top Biden administration officials and executives in the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, a group designed to further industry-government coordination on protecting the grid.The electric power sector values its close working relationship with partners in government, said Scott Aaronson, vice president for security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute that represents investor-owned electric companies.“We appreciate that this administration already is coordinating with grid operators to protect critical energy infrastructure,” Aaronson said in an emailed statement. “Protecting and defending critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility that requires engagement and expertise from asset owners and government partners.”(Updates with comment from Anne Neuberger in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

