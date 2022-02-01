U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking January 2022 Sales

- Total Sales Up 10%; Best January Ever

- Retail Sales Increased 18%; Most January Retail Sales of All Time

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 47,872 units, a 10% increase compared with January 2021 and the highest January sales total in company history. Venue (+70%), Tucson (+64%), Palisade (+12%) and the Ioniq (+51%) also established new January total sales records. Hyundai did not have any fleet sales during the month.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

"High levels of consumer interest across our product lineup resulted in record-breaking January sales even as we continue to navigate through the global pandemic and microchip shortages," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We are off to a great start to the year and outperformed the industry thanks to a tremendous effort by the entire organization."

January Retail Highlights
Hyundai achieved its best January retail sales ever, increasing 18% year-over-year. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 312%, while SUV retail sales were up 35%, representing 79% of retail volume. Venue, Tucson, Palisade, Kona and Ioniq set new January retail records.

January Total Sales Summary


Jan-22

Jan-21

% Chg

2022 YTD

2022 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

47,872

43,394

10%

47,872

43,394

10%

January Product and Corporate Activities

  • CES: At CES, Hyundai Motor shared how the company's robotics business will drive the paradigm shift towards future mobility, and introduced pioneering new concepts of 'Metamobility' and 'Mobility of Things' (MoT)

  • Robert Wickens Returns: In his first race back since a horrific 2018 accident, Robert Wickens finished third in the Bryan Herta Autosport #33 Elantra N TCR at the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge four-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway

  • IONIQ 5 Marketing: Hyundai launched the national marketing campaign for the IONIQ 5 with a new commercial starring Jason Bateman

  • SoFi Stadium: Hyundai became a founding partner of SoFi Stadium and inked sponsorship deals with the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers

  • Awards: Santa Cruz was selected as the 2022 Best Performing Truck from The Fast Lane Truck, IONIQ 5 won a Good Design award, while Hyundai earned more U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best Cars for the Money Awards than any other brand

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

Jan-22

Jan-21

% Chg

2022 YTD

2022 YTD

% Chg

Accent

507

1,036

-51%

507

1,036

-51%

Elantra

5,081

7,242

-30%

5,081

7,242

-30%

Ioniq

1,415

937

51%

1,415

937

51%

Ioniq 5

989

0

---

989

0

---

Kona

4,892

5,233

-7%

4,892

5,233

-7%

Nexo

28

23

22%

28

23

22%

Palisade

6,334

5,669

12%

6,334

5,669

12%

Santa Cruz

2,820

0

---

2,820

0

---

Santa Fe

7,354

8,714

-16%

7,354

8,714

-16%

Sonata

2,991

5,020

-40%

2,991

5,020

-40%

Tucson

13,085

7,980

64%

13,085

7,980

64%

Veloster

86

193

-55%

86

193

-55%

Venue

2,290

1,347

70%

2,290

1,347

70%

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-america-reports-record-breaking-january-2022-sales-301472484.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

