U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,551.22
    -265.31 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Hyundai Motor Company and PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, Tbk. Signed a Memorandum of Understanding to Secure Aluminum Supply in the Face of Growing Demand for Automobile Manufacturing

·2 min read

  • Hyundai Motor and PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, Tbk. (AMI) to also establish a comprehensive cooperative system regarding the production and supply of aluminum

  • Based on cooperation in the production of cars, battery cells, and aluminum in Indonesia, Hyundai Motor Company will continue to discover areas of cooperation to secure future leadership of eco-friendly automobiles in Indonesia

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, Tbk. (AMI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to secure a stable aluminum supply amid the growing demand for aluminum for automobile manufacturing. This cooperation is also to establish a comprehensive cooperative system regarding the production and supply of aluminum by AMI through its subsidiary PT Kalimantan Aluminium Industry (KAI).

(From left) Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; Garibaldi Thohir, President Commissioner of PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia Tbk; Edwin Soeryadjaya, President Commissioner of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk;
(From left) Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; Garibaldi Thohir, President Commissioner of PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia Tbk; Edwin Soeryadjaya, President Commissioner of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk;

The MoU signing ceremony took place during the B20 Summit at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Indonesia, with Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company and Garibaldi Thohir, President Commissioner of PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, Tbk., participating.

Aluminum in Indonesia, which is rich in natural resources and energy, is considered to have future competitiveness. Indonesia's green aluminum is classified as low-carbon aluminum using hydroelectric power generation, which is an eco-friendly power source and is expected to supply aluminum that meets HMC's carbon neutralization policy amid the growing demand for aluminum in global automakers. In addition, supply and demand became unstable due to unpredictable situational variables which led to an increase in energy prices for aluminum production.

"Hyundai Motor Company has started operating a manufacturing plant in Indonesia and is also actively cooperating with Indonesia in various areas, where it can exert synergy in the future automobile industry, such as investing in battery cell manufacturing joint ventures," said Youngtack Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific Headquarter. "This cooperation with the aluminum smelter is also expected to strengthen the relationship between Hyundai Motor Company and Indonesia with stronger synergy."

Items of cooperation in this MoU include the production and supply of aluminum produced by KAI, Hyundai Motor's right to purchase aluminum produced by KAI at an early stage, and then the first negotiation right to purchase low-carbon aluminum produced by KAI in the future (with undetermined offtake volume in the range of 50,000-100,000 TPA).

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com

More information about Adaro Minerals Indonesia can be found at: http://adarominerals.id.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-company-and-pt-adaro-minerals-indonesia-tbk-signed-a-memorandum-of-understanding-to-secure-aluminum-supply-in-the-face-of-growing-demand-for-automobile-manufacturing-301676252.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Recommended Stories

  • CGTN: How China aims to benefit world with 'shared future' vision

    China is committed to building a human community with a shared future because it believes that it is the best path forward for all the world's people.

  • WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5

    WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Companies That Are Investing in the Energy Transition

    The rise of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has sparked interest in the energy transition. The energy transition involves decarbonizing existing infrastructure, lowering emissions, and replacing fossil fuels with renewables. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three dividend stocks that are investing in the energy transition.

  • How Duke Energy's planned utility merger in Carolinas could play out and how it got here

    Duke Energy is working toward a long-promised combination of its Carolinas utilities. Here's what it means for the business and customers of the Charlotte-based power giant.

  • Few details released in state's bid for hydrogen hub funding

    The project will proceed with not only the backing of state government but also a focus squarely on decarbonizing heavy industry in the Pittsburgh region.

  • Koch Teams With Startup to Build Giant Battery Factory in Georgia

    Norwegian battery maker Freyr and Koch are accelerating a project in Georgia to tap U.S. government incentives.

  • California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

    The Golden State released a plan that is expected to make rooftop solar power more expensive, but it's less drastic than an earlier proposal.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • This Dividend Stock Is Pouncing on a "Once-in-a-Generation" Opportunity

    Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) believes the global energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner-energy sources represents a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity. Brookfield raised a $15 billion investment fund dedicated to that pursuit. It's teaming up with MidOcean Energy and other institutional partners in a bid to acquire Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) for 18.4 billion Australian dollars ($11.8 billion).

  • A just transition depends on energy systems that work for everyone

    Climate justice activists at Cop27 demand community-based renewable projects that work for the people, not corporations

  • Why the Bear Market Isn’t Over

    Markets were clearly ready for some good news, and drove a massive rally. But while the October CPI showed some slowing, it’s just one month, and labor markets continue to be tight.

  • AmeraMex International Reschedules Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ending September 31, 2022

    AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has rescheduled its conference call to rev...

  • Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?

    One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of

  • Charts Surge on Weak CPI Data as Most Sit in Bullish Territory

    All the major equity indexes saw significant gains Thursday in response to the weaker-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October. All closed at or near their intraday highs, with positive internals on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as trading volumes rose more than 1 billion shares higher than the prior session on both. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Russell 2000 and Value Line Arithmetic Index saw their trends turn positive from neutral.

  • Model N Stock Continues Adding To Its Composite Rating, Hitting 96

    Model N saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 94 the day before. The upgrade means the stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Model N is now out of buy range after clearing the 35.10 buy point in a cup without handle.

  • FTX confirms 'unauthorized transactions' as $1B in crypto reportedly vanishes

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Saturday that it was moving money into offline storage as at least $1 billion of customer funds reportedly disappeared.

  • Miner Rio Tinto’s Long-Awaited Deal Comeback Is Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant Rio Tinto Group is finding that its long-awaited return to cutting a major deal without the brash spending of its past is proving a challenge.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysElizabeth Holmes Asks for a Lenient 18-Month Sentence at HomeSam Bankman-Fried Fooled the Crypto World and Maybe Even HimselfMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkIt

  • FTX Trading’s Liabilities Dwarfed Liquid Assets, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Trading exchange held $900 million in liquid assets against $9 billion of liabilities the day before Friday’s bankruptcy filing, the Financial Times reported Saturday, citing investment materials the newspaper had seen.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysDemocrats Defy History, Ke

  • Disney Stock Has a Tough Year Ahead. Investors Have Already Been Burned.

    The same arguments now favoring the shares could have been made a year ago, but they wouldn't have panned out well.

  • WeWork closures skip Raleigh, Durham this time

    WeWork is closing 40 locations across the U.S. as the coworking company cuts costs, but the Triangle locations appear to be safe this time.