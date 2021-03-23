Hyundai Motor Company and Singtel collaborate to advance Singapore's smart mobility ecosystem and Industry 4.0 journey

Hyundai and Singtel signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on 5G-enabled smart manufacturing and connectivity for electric vehicle battery subscription service

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Singtel today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a range of ventures to support smart manufacturing and connectivity for electric vehicle battery subscription service. The MOU follows Hyundai Motor Group's announcement in October 2020 that it is setting up a new state-of-the-art Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore (HMGICS) to conduct studies on future mobility and explore innovative solutions, services and disruptive technologies to revolutionise commuters' transport experience.

Hyundai Motor will combine its expertise in developing innovative automotive and manufacturing solutions with Singtel's capabilities in 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and next generation info-communications technologies and solutions to develop Industry 4.0 advanced digital solutions to transform the way vehicles are currently manufactured. The parties will develop and pilot a 5G-enabled smart factory use case for HMGICS' intelligent manufacturing platform, and potentially scaling it up for deployment across Hyundai's manufacturing plants globally.

"Hyundai is delighted to work with Singtel, implementing next-generation communication solutions that will enhance mobility experiences for our customers," said Hong Bum Jung, Senior Vice President of HMGICS at Hyundai Motor Company. "We also hope to explore future innovative solutions and business opportunities with Singtel to help realise Singapore's Smart Nation vision."

Hyundai and Singtel will also work together on an IoT communications solution for the batteries powering Hyundai's electric vehicles (EVs) in Singapore. The IoT system enables Hyundai to monitor the telemetry, or automatic data transmission, of the batteries' real-time status and performance. The data-driven insights can enhance the EV's reliability, advancing Singapore's EV ecosystem and Smart Nation vision of connected and sustainable mobility solutions.

Andrew Lim, Managing Director, Government and Large Enterprise, Group Enterprise at Singtel said, "Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor is timely given the Singapore Government's decision to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040 and the recent Budget announcement on new policies to encourage more Singaporeans to switch to driving electric vehicles. By pushing the boundaries of what is possible with 5G, IoT and other advanced technologies, we also want to build up Singapore's smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 capabilities and strengthen its innovation ecosystem."

Located at Jurong West, the HMGICS is a seven-storey innovation centre which covers a footprint of 44,000 sq m and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

