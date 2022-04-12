U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.48
    +0.88 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.50
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4630
    +0.0750 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,128.52
    +436.02 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.20
    -2.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung named as the 'Visionary of the Year' at Newsweek's World's Greatest Auto Disruptors Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYMTF
  • MFFRX
  • 000270.KS

  • Accolade presented at inaugural Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disruptors event

  • Award recognizes Executive Chair Euisun Chung for his integral role in the rise of Hyundai and Kia globally

  • Under Chung's leadership, Hyundai Motor Group continues to redefine what's possible in mobility and is providing increased freedom of movement for humanity

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group's Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, today won the 'Visionary of the Year' award at the inaugural Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disrupters event.

Hyundai Motor Group&#x002019;s Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, today won the &#x002018;Visionary of the Year&#x002019; award at the inaugural Newsweek World&#x002019;s Greatest Auto Disrupters event.
Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, today won the ‘Visionary of the Year’ award at the inaugural Newsweek World’s Greatest Auto Disrupters event.

Newsweek recognized Chung for his significant role in the rise of Hyundai and Kia in the global automotive industry. Under his leadership and bold vision for the future, the Group is redefining what is possible in mobility, and providing greater freedom of movement for humanity through vehicle electrification, robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM).

"Today's leading automakers are pushing the boundaries in ways that keep us moving and also capture the imagination. The disruptors on this list deserve to be recognized for pushing the industry forward, as well as for their leadership in responding to the challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

Executive Chair Chung said: "On behalf of everyone at Hyundai Motor Group, I would like to thank Newsweek for these three prestigious awards. They reflect the hard work of all our people and business partners, who are focused on transforming the Group into a smart mobility solutions provider with sustainability at the core of what we do. Their dedication to making disruptive technologies a reality is why I am here to share this honor."

"Hyundai Motor Group is committed to making our mobility vision a reality to benefit all humanity. We want to enable more time and more space for everyone to do what truly drives them. Of course, Hyundai Motor Group cannot achieve this alone. I hope that our vision inspires the imaginations of talented people all over the world, and that they will join us in solving the greatest challenges facing humanity," said Chung.

In all, the Group won three out of the six awards given at the World's Greatest Auto Disrupters 2022 event. Newsweek also honored the Group for 'Research and Development Team of the Year' and 'Powertrain Evolution of the Year'.

globalpr.hyundai.com

www.kianewscenter.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-executive-chair-euisun-chung-named-as-the-visionary-of-the-year-at-newsweeks-worlds-greatest-auto-disruptors-award-301523505.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Recommended Stories

  • Dark Clouds Hang Over Skyworks Solutions

    In this daily bar chart of SWKS, below, we can see that prices are still in a downtrend from July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and foreshadows a new price low. A weak OBV line happens when traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Food prices have spiked at a rate not seen since 1981 — more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

    The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 13.7% on the year as the index for beef rose 16%, the government said Tuesday.

  • Public company moves US headquarters out of South Florida

    This technology firm is moving its corporate jobs further up the coast to get closer to its customers.

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Australia's Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), among the most important minerals that Lynas mines, has soared in recent years as countries and companies pivot towards cleaner energy to tackle climate change. Rare earths are also used in a wide range of goods including iPhones and laptops. "The market price for NdPr continued to strengthen during the March quarter and our customers continue to advise that demand for rare earths remains strong, particularly in automotive industry," Chief Executive Officer Amanda Lacaze said in a statement.

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • Analysis-U.S. strategic oil sale speeds fuel-price fix, but at what cost?

    The Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from national reserves to tame soaring U.S. fuel prices as quickly as possible, but the plan could backfire down the road if the stockpile is not replenished quickly. President Joe Biden on March 31 announced the United States would sell 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May, the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

  • Oil: ‘We’re looking at structurally higher prices’ due to Russia-Ukraine war, analyst says

    Vectis Energy Partners Principal Tamar Essner joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about oil prices rising over Russia-Ukraine and OPEC supply concerns, global oil and natural gas supply forecasts for the decade, and the difficulties in processing and exporting oil.

  • General Motors Agrees to Buy Battery Metal Cobalt From Glencore

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. struck a deal to buy cobalt from Glencore Plc, the top supplier of the key battery material, as car companies around the world seek to secure supplies amid worries about possible future shortages.Most Read from BloombergMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. Inf

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • China Slashes LNG Purchases on High Prices, Virus Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is slashing liquefied natural gas purchases as soaring global prices deepen import losses and pandemic lockdowns throttle domestic demand.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on FedImports in the f

  • Oil Prices Are Rebounding for Two Key Reasons

    Energy market volatility has shown no signs of going away despite oil prices coming down from recent highs. WTI has moved more than 2% – in either direction – in seven of the last 10 trading days, including Tuesday’s early rise.

  • Oil settles at highest price in a week as China eases some lockdown restrictions in Shanghai

    Oil futures climb by more than 6% on Tuesday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices posting their highest finish in a week, as China eased somewhat its COVID-19 lockdown of Shanghai.

  • Crude Oil Markets Threatening Major Breakdown

    The crude oil markets have fallen again on Monday to threaten the uptrend line that has been so important this year.

  • Don't Expect Gasoline Prices to Fall Quickly

    Prices for gasoline have been easing in recent weeks, according to data compiled by the American Automobile Association. After Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February, oil prices shot up on fears one of the world's largest exporters would go offline. True to form, gasoline prices followed in short order, reaching a national average for regular of $4.33 a gallon on March 11, according to the American Automobile Association.