U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.22
    -0.64 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.90
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2222
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3620
    +0.5280 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,111.72
    +365.74 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.37
    +50.30 (+11.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Hyundai Motor Group Promotes Busan, South Korea's Bid to Host World Expo 2030 at World Economic Forum

·2 min read

  • The Group is operating 45 eco-friendly World Expo 2030 logo-wrapped vehicles in Davos, Switzerland as delegate transportation

  • The electrified fleet includes Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV as well as Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 and is supported by Hyundai IONIQ 5's V2L feature

  • The Group also is displaying the Genesis X concept at the Davos venue hosting 'Korea Night'

SEOUL, South Korea and DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is promoting the South Korean city of Busan's bid to host World EXPO 2030 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, an event that engages the world's top political, business and cultural leaders.

Hyundai Motor Group Promotes Busan, South Korea’s Bid to Host World Expo 2030 at World Economic Forum
Hyundai Motor Group Promotes Busan, South Korea’s Bid to Host World Expo 2030 at World Economic Forum

During the forum held from Jan. 16 to 20, the Group is operating a fleet of 58 vehicles wrapped with Busan's World Expo 2030 logo to promote the city to the forum-attending world political and business leaders, Swiss citizens and other visitors.

In line with Busan's World Expo vision for a sustainable future ('Transforming Our World, Navigating Towards a Better Future'), the fleet includes 45 eco-friendly models, including 18 Genesis Electrified G80, eight GV60, four Electrified GV70 and 15 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid vehicles. In addition, dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are set up near event venues along with IONIQ 5 units to provide emergency charging using the model's Vehicle to Load (V2L) feature.

Not only will the fleet being used as official transportation for the forum's Korean delegates, but the wrapped vehicles will also function as moving billboards to promote Busan as the host city for the World Expo 2030.

To support the fleet, the Group arranged safety measures in case of any sudden changes in winter weather or other emergencies. The fleet is being equipped with AWD and winter tires and a dedicated technical team is on site to ensure safety.

The Group is also displaying the Genesis X concept car in a transparent container at the entrance of the event hall that is hosting 'Korea Night' during the WEF. The EV-based concept car presents Genesis' new perspective on sustainable luxury car design.

Prior to WEF, the Group also promoted Busan's bid at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in Paris in June and November last year, with fleet vehicles wrapped with the Busan World Expo logo.

Hyundai Motor Group Promotes Busan, South Korea’s Bid to Host World Expo 2030 at World Economic Forum
Hyundai Motor Group Promotes Busan, South Korea’s Bid to Host World Expo 2030 at World Economic Forum
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-promotes-busan-south-koreas-bid-to-host-world-expo-2030-at-world-economic-forum-301722161.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Recommended Stories

  • Electric car amibitions will be stifled by fines for missing targets, Jaguar warns

    Jaguar Land Rover has warned that its electric vehicle (EV) push could be under threat if it is slapped with fines for failing to meet tough new government targets.

  • As China Tech Stocks Roar Back, a New Normal Will Test Upside

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks are suddenly back in Wall Street’s favor, but that doesn’t mean investors and analysts expect the sector to regain its former glory any time soon — if ever.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the W

  • Taking Required Minimum Distributions? These Mistakes Could Cost You

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the amounts you must take from tax-deferred retirement accounts. Here’s how to avoid costly errors.

  • Japan's sharp wholesale price rise heaps pressure on BOJ's ultra-easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's annual wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could force the central bank to raise interest rates soon. The 10.2% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain, Bank of Japan data showed. While global commodity prices slipped, companies continued to pass on past increases in raw material costs for goods such as auto parts and electricity equipment, said a BOJ official briefing reporters on the data.

  • Goldman Raises Aluminum Forecasts on Higher Chinese and European Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldGoldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its price forecasts for aluminum, saying higher demand in Europe and China could lead to supply shortages.The metal will probably average $3

  • Rolling Over Company Stock: When It Does—and Doesn't—Make Sense

    Here's what to do if you have company stock in a 401(k) and you're leaving your job. It's not what you might think.

  • 'Momma can't protect you': Dave Ramsey has a blunt message for young adults who live with their parents. 3 things you need to do to get ahead (and get your own place)

    Ramsey’s not mad at Gen Z, he’s just disappointed.

  • Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's Savior

    Tesla has become the world leader in electric vehicles. But 14 years ago, the automaker was desperate.

  • China’s Junk Bonds Are Suddenly the World’s Hottest Credit Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Editor’s Note: Welcome to Credit Weekly, where Bloomberg’s global team of reporters will catch you up on the hottest stories of the past week while also offering you a peek into what to expect in credit markets for the days ahead.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHug

  • Your Guide to 401(k) and IRA Rollovers

    There is a variety of options to consider when rolling over your 401(k) account to be sure you preserve tax benefits and avoid penalties.

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • Former FTX US head had months of disputes with Bankman-Fried: ‘I realized he wasn’t who I remembered.’

    Brett Harrison, former head of FTX US, said he wasn’t aware of and didn't participate in the “criminal scheme” involving the company.

  • These money and investing tips give you tools for the stock market’s ‘January Defect’

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: How you can use the stock market’s ‘January Defect’ to your advantage SBF and FTX peddled a crypto fraud that makes scammer ...

  • What Is Kraken? How It Works, How it Stands Out, and Issues

    Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange based in San Francisco where market participants can trade various cryptocurrencies. The participants are allowed to buy or sell the cryptocurrencies using various fiat currencies, that include U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, euros, and the Japanese yen. As of January 15, 2023, Kraken is the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, with a daily trading volume of $333 million according to exchange aggregator CoinMarketCap.

  • Credit Suisse Set to Cut 10% of European Investment Bankers: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldCredit Suisse is planning to cut more than 10% of its European investment bankers this year, adding to hundreds of job losses in London and Zurich, the Financial Times news

  • Amazon: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says following layoffs

    There's still a lot to like about Amazon stock, even though the company's coming off a hard year, JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones recently told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • HSBC’s £1 Billion Buyout Fund With China Falters as Strains Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Right before the pandemic struck, a slated £1 billion ($1.2 billion) buyout fund backed by HSBC Holdings Plc and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation was hailed as an example of growing business ties between Beijing and London. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s Su

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Home Sales and Inflation Abroad in Focus

    China’s National Bureau of Statistics releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures, along with December data on industrial production and fixed-asset investment, a measure of infrastructure and equipment investing. The country’s consumer-price index rose 10.7% in November from a year earlier, down from the 11.1% rise in October as gasoline prices dropped. The U.S. Labor Department releases its December producer-price index, which measures prices that suppliers charge businesses and other customers.

  • Ant Group's Alipay+ leads Chinese fintech giant's overseas expansion as consumer spending in home market remains sluggish

    When Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited the city state's fintech festival in November, he assuredly got with the programme and bought his coffee online from popular local chain Huggs by using the Alipay+ QR code. That order appeared to signify, in a nutshell, how Singapore has embraced digital transactions and the businesses that support them, as the country successfully emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic and all the disruptions it had caused. "Covid-19 definitely was a cataly