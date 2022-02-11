U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -23.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,018.00
    -121.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,596.50
    -104.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.60
    -13.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.49
    -0.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -13.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    -0.0055 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0770
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,338.37
    -642.26 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.23
    -15.95 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Hyundai Motor Group Takes Top Honors in 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYMTF
  • 000270.KS

  • Owners of vehicles from Hyundai Motor Group nameplates report the fewest problems and frustrations compared to owners of other automotive brands in the U.S.

  • Kia ranks top brand overall and Genesis ranks top premium brand

  • Hyundai Motor ranks third overall, improving by four positions

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group is the top-ranked automaker in J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) with its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis nameplates taking three of the industry's top four brand rankings overall, including the top spot.

Kia Sorento took the top honor in the upper midsize SUV segment for the second consecutive year
Kia Sorento took the top honor in the upper midsize SUV segment for the second consecutive year

Kia is the top-ranked brand overall, including all mass-market and premium brands, and Genesis is the top-ranked premium brand and fourth overall. Hyundai Motor is ranked third overall, based on VDS's PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles) scoring criteria.

Hyundai Motor also took top honors in the midsize SUV and midsize sedan segments with Santa Fe and Sonata, respectively. Kia Sorento took the top honor in the upper midsize SUV segment for the second consecutive year.

"We at Hyundai Motor Group hold long-term ownership satisfaction as one of the key benchmarks for success." said Seog-ju Cha, Head of Quality Division at Hyundai Motor Group. "The VDS results speak to Hyundai, Kia and Genesis's dedication to delivering vehicles that not only excel in areas long-appreciated by owners, like design and driving experience, but also across innovative technologies that have become a crucial part of the overall ownership experience."

Based on the new criteria, Kia jumped two positions to take the top spot overall with a PP100 score of 145, beating the industry average by 47 points. It is the second consecutive year that Kia has claimed the top spot among mass-market brands, coming in third overall last year behind two premium brands. This is the first time that a non-premium brand has been awarded first overall in the ranking in the history of VDS.

Genesis improved four positions overall and three positions in the premium category with a top-ranked PP100 score of 155, beating the industry average by 37 points.

Hyundai Motor improved its rating by four positions overall and one position in the mass-market category to place third and securing its highest-ever ranking in the VDS study.

More information about Hyundai Motor: globalpr.hyundai.com

Visit the Kia Global Media Center for more information: www.kianewscenter.com

More information on Genesis, please visit https://www.genesis.com

Hyundai Santa Fe takes top honor in the midsize SUV segment.
Hyundai Santa Fe takes top honor in the midsize SUV segment.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-takes-top-honors-in-2022-jd-power-us-vehicle-dependability-study-301480469.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Foreca

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Tesla plans to locate China design centre in Beijing, city govt says

    U.S. electric carmaker Tesla plans to place its China design centre in Beijing, a government document issued by the Chinese capital said. Tesla said in 2020 it planned to open such a centre in the country to make "Chinese-style" vehicles but has not said where it would be. Last year, Reuters reported that the studio could be in Shanghai, where its factory is located, or Beijing.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Canadian oil barrels head out of the U.S. Gulf in record numbers

    Canadian oil companies exported a record amount of crude out of the U.S. Gulf Coast at the end of 2021, a trend that should continue in coming months, as tight international oil markets are in need of the nation's heavy, sour crude. These barrels are hitting the Gulf thanks to new pipeline connections and expansions that just came online last year, and are meeting surging global demand that has pushed oil prices to seven-year highs. Major producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, are struggling to raise output, along with traditional providers of heavy crude like Venezuela and Mexico.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • India's textile industry revs up, giving hope on jobs for PM Modi

    At Texport Industries' factories in India's south, thousands of mostly women workers are busy converting yarn and fabrics into T-shirts, shirts, spaghetti tops and kids' clothes for U.S. customers of Tommy Hilfiger and Kohl's Corp. After being outpaced in recent years by neighbouring Bangladesh and then hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's garment factories are now humming near full capacity - a rare labour market bright spot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party as they head towards an election in 2024. Sustained success for the textile and apparel (T&A) industry, the country's biggest employer after farming, is crucial if Modi is to succeed in taming unemployment.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • The Long Side of American International Group Is Looking Risky

    The direction of interest rates is very important for the pricing of many insurance products. Interest rates have been on the rise ( see our story on the today) so this seems like an opportune time to take a look at the charts of American International Group . In this daily bar chart of AIG, below, we can see that prices have traded higher the past 12 months.

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Surged More Than 15% This Week

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) have rallied more than 15% over the past five trading days, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor driving the mining company's stock is higher copper prices. The company rode higher copper prices and production in 2021.

  • Home Depot Q4 Earnings: Will 2022 Be Another Strong Year?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Shareholders worried that as economies reopened, it could cause a sharp reversal in sales at Home Depot. In its third and most recent quarter ended in October, Home Depot reported sales growth of 9.8%.