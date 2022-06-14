U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,790.25
    +39.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,794.00
    +267.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,435.25
    +138.75 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.30
    +18.60 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.78
    -0.15 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0429
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6120
    +0.2060 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,020.11
    -3,552.97 (-13.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.19
    -78.69 (-14.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,497.61
    -489.83 (-1.82%)
     

Hyundai Motor Group's Supernal to Showcase Future eVTOL Passenger Experience at Farnborough International Airshow

·2 min read

Advanced Air Mobility company to announce new partnerships and details about its plans to leverage Hyundai Motor Group's automotive expertise

WASHINGTON and FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal today announced it will participate in the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), July 18–22. The Company will unveil a look into the future eVTOL passenger experience and demonstrate how it is working to integrate its automotive expertise into aerospace and partnering with public and private partners to responsibly co-create the emerging Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry.

Supernal in attendance at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow
Supernal in attendance at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow

Supernal's FIA booth is #1307, located in the "Pioneers of Change" Exhibition Hall 1. Click here to follow the Company's FIA news and on-site activities, which span speaking engagements, FIA welcome reception sponsorship and a Supernal Industry Day.

Connecting with Supernal and Hyundai Motor Group
Media interested in interviews or booth tours should contact Jennifer Darland, Corporate Communications Manager at jennifer.darland@supernal.aero and communications@supernal.aero.

Senior leaders available at FIA include:

  • Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal

  • Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group

  • Ben Diachun, Chief Technology Officer of Supernal

  • Mike Whitaker, Chief Commercial Officer of Supernal

  • Jaeyong Song, Vice President and General Manager of Hyundai Motor Group AAM Division

Attendees interested in meeting with Supernal Partnerships, Policy, Supply Chain, Engineering or R&D teams should contact Adam Slepian, Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development at adam.slepian@supernal.aero.

About Supernal
Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-groups-supernal-to-showcase-future-evtol-passenger-experience-at-farnborough-international-airshow-301567126.html

SOURCE Supernal

Recommended Stories

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK tests pandemic low as market sell-off batters fund

    A meltdown across equity and cryptocurrency markets Monday is dragging Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest down hard.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM is pursuing a two-track strategy: Investing heavily in electric vehicles for North America, China and other markets, and funding those investments by trying to maximize profits from its North American combustion pickup truck and large SUV lineups.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Fed Meeting, Key Inflation Report Next

    Dow Jones futures were higher following Monday's stock market plunge. Another pivotal inflation report is due out Tuesday.

  • Wharton's Siegel: Now's a Good Time to Buy Stocks

    Some experts think the market has further to fall, as inflation roars and the Federal Reserve readies further interest-rate hikes.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Monday market meltdown: S&P 500 enters bear market, 10-year yield hits 11-year high

    Traders bet a fresh decades-high print on inflation will force the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than previously anticipated to help ease rising prices.