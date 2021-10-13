U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    +11.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,346.00
    +89.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,815.25
    +51.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.20
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5100
    +0.2630 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,354.61
    +2,156.82 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,379.72
    +45.32 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.04
    +314.76 (+1.12%)
     

Hyundai Motor plans to develop its own chips

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Hyundai Motor is the latest automaker to announce plans to develop its own semiconductor chips in order to reduce reliance on chipmakers, according to the company's global chief operating officer, José Munoz.

As car sales fell during the pandemic, automakers paused their orders just as electronics manufacturers began ramping up production, and snapping up the existing supply of chips, to meet the raised demand in laptops and gaming consoles. When consumers started buying vehicles again, automakers were met with a global semiconductor shortage that has led to most OEMs — apart from Tesla and Toyota idling production lines that caused a dip in car sales. As most OEMs also came out with aggressive plans to go electric, the need for chips has never been stronger. Aside from Hyundai, Tesla and General Motors have announced plans to produce their own chips and cut out the middle man.

While Hyundai's sales this past quarter didn't suffer too much, Munoz did say the "toughest months" were August and September, according to Reuters. The South Korean automaker had to temporarily shut down some factories this year, but Munoz said the worst had passed for the chip shortage, citing Intel's massive investments to expand capacity.

Nonetheless, Munoz told reporters Hyundai doesn't want to get caught without a supply again and needs to be more self-reliant in the space. He acknowledged that developing chips in-house would take a lot of time and investment, but that it's "something we're working on," most likely in conjunction with Hyundai Mobis, the company's parts affiliate.

"The ability to secure supply may be a distinguishing feature of the successful OEMs that survive the industry shakeup and consolidation," Bob Leigh, senior market development director of commercial markets at Real-Time Innovations, a software framing company, told TechCrunch. "It is more likely that OEMs will acquire and/or partner with the firms that can secure the supply. But, this shortage will drive the industry to adopt new chip technologies that are more economical to produce. The chip makers don't want to make the legacy chips that automakers want."

Leigh also said that although many automakers will probably move in the same direction of trying to own their own chip development, it's not necessarily feasible because they don't have the expertise and he doesn't think it will scale.

Even without its proprietary supply, Hyundai Motor is still on track to manufacture electric vehicles in the U.S. next year with potential plans to enhance its Alabama factory and increase production capacity, said Munoz. The COO, who is also president of Hyundai Motor North America, encouraged the U.S. government to extend proposed $4,500 EV tax credit incentives to vehicles made at non-union factories, as well as union ones. Aside from Hyundai's U.S. factories, Rivian, Tesla and Toyota factories are not unionized.

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition takes after 'G.I. Joe' movie car

    Allow us to introduce to you the Sonata N Line Night Edition, a special edition Sonata based on the Sonata N Line in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. You get a carbon rear spoiler, carbon fiber-patterned wheel caps inside unique 19-inch black wheels, red-painted brake calipers and dark chrome shading the Hyundai logos in front and back. The dark chrome acts as a concealer to a degree, making it tougher to decipher that there’s a Hyundai logo underneath.

  • UK's Sunak calls on G7 to work together on supply-chain difficulties

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday the Group of Seven rich nations should work together more closely to tackle supply-chain disruption which has hampered the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunak is meeting other finance ministers in Washington this week on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. "Global cooperation is key to addressing our shared challenges as we emerge from the pandemic," he said in a statement ahead of the meetings.

  • Hyundai Motor aims to develop chips, cut reliance on chipmakers

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor's global chief operating officer said on Wednesday the South Korean automaker wants to develop its own chips to reduce reliance on chipmakers. A global shortage of semiconductors, triggered partly by surging demand for laptops and other electronic products during the pandemic, has shuttered some auto production lines globally this year. Hyundai temporarily suspended some factories, but the company’s global COO Jose Munoz told reporters the worst has passed for the industry chip shortage, adding Hyundai had the "toughest months" in August and September.

  • Musk Taunts Bezos Over World’s Richest Crown. But Who Will Make You Richer?

    Musk, whose net worth increased by $151 billion in 2020, overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest billionaire.

  • Hyundai considers putting a screen in your steering wheel, patent filing suggests

    Car companies seem intent on reinventing the wheel. The latest is Hyundai, which has filed for a patent for a steering wheel with a digital screen embedded in it. It addresses the issue, the company says, of some drivers not being able to see the instrument cluster because its view can be obstructed by the steering wheel.

  • Dutch warn against global decoupling in European Chips Act

    The European Union should not decouple from the global semiconductor supply chain in its efforts to create a European chipmaking ecosystem and be self-sufficient, the Netherlands warned this week. Global supply chains, a business model that has proven popular for the past 30 years, have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading governments around the world to consider bringing manufacturing operations closer to home. The European Commission, the EU executive, in September proposed a European Chips Act covering research and production capacity, prompted by the chip shortage that has disrupted the auto industry, medical devices makers and telecoms providers.

  • China floods: Nearly 2 million displaced in Shanxi province

    Rainfall may have been heavier than the Henan floods in July and rescue efforts remain a major challenge.

  • Bizarre 'Lo-Res Car' Is up for Auction Now on Bring a Trailer

    The Lo-Res Car is a promotional vehicle created by footwear firm United Nude, and this surreal, offbeat creation is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer.

  • Tesla may push VW to speed EV shift, job cuts

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin is set to ramp up production. It could soon be making up to 10,000 electric vehicles per week.And that could spell trouble for workers at Volkswagen. On Wednesday (October 12) the German giant said it was accelerating plans to transform its main plant to produce EVs. But electric cars require far fewer parts than traditional autos, and thus far fewer workers. Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper says VW could shed 30,000 jobs as a result. It says the figure was mentioned by company chief Herbert Diess at a September board meeting. VW would only say that many scenarios are under consideration. A spokesman for the company's workers' council called the reported figure 'absurd and baseless'.VW's Wolfsburg car plant is the world's biggest, with 50,000 workers. It doesn't currently make EVs, but will from 2026. And big changes look certain, with Tesla and other new entrants proving much more efficient. VW currently takes 30 hours to produce one of its electric ID.3 cars. Tesla can make a Model 3 in just 10 hours.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • When will soaring oil prices put a pinch on the stock market? Here’s what history says

    The U.S. stock market should be feeling a pinch from soaring oil prices, according to history. So far, that hasn't been the case, note analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, in a chart.

  • Walgreens shutting five San Francisco locations due to organized retail crime

    Walgreens says it's moving prescriptions and staff to nearby stores after the San Francisco closures.

  • The Best Classic Mopar Muscle Car Commercials

    Check out this old school magic.

  • Chile Offers Incentives to Miners to Take On More Lithium Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile is offering new contracts to tap the world’s biggest reserves of lithium in a effort to reclaim market share as demand for the battery metal surges.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe government is making bidding rules available to local a

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Bitcoin Mining After the China Ban: US Dominance Is Set to Continue

    China has “missed the ball” as geopolitical certainties and access to cheap power and infrastructure enable the U.S. to take more bitcoin mining market share.

  • Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output. The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.