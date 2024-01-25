Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,899.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,051.00
    +72.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,619.75
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.46
    +0.37 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.50
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.14
    +0.59 (+4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2710
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7800
    +0.3600 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,872.09
    +132.84 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.67
    +41.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,279.41
    +52.93 (+0.15%)
     

Hyundai Motor's Q4 net profit rises 31%, misses forecasts

Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee
·2 min read
An employee wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waits for custormers next to a Hyundai Motor's vehicle at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported a 31% rise in fourth-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations due to unfavourable exchange rates as well as one-off costs related to the sale of its Russia plant in December.

Hyundai Motor, the world's No.3 automaker by sales with its affiliate Kia Corp, reported a net profit of 2.2 trillion won ($1.65 billion) for the October-December period versus a profit of 1.7 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with a 2.9 trillion won average forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted towards estimates from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

In December, Hyundai Motor said it would take a 287 billion won ($219.2 million) loss on selling its plant in Russia, where operations have been suspended since March 2022.

Hyundai is targeting revenue growth of 4.0%-5.0% this year. It expects a 4.9% jump in North American vehicle sales but a 3.7% drop and 0.6% fall in vehicle sales in China and Europe, respectively.

It predicted an operating profit margin between 8.0% and 9.0% in line with last year.

"Hyundai Motor expects the business environment will remain difficult to predict, due to macro uncertainties centered on emerging markets and a downturn in the real economy," Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Analysts noted that like other automakers, Hyundai is grappling with slowing growth due to a difficult economic environment, including high interest rates and inflation that have pushed vehicles out of the reach of some buyers.

"It appears that pent-up demand for vehicles from limited supplies has been disappearing as high interest rates eat away car buyers' willingness to purchase," said Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Lee added that Hyundai Motor would likely manage its vehicle inventory level more tightly than previous years as pent-up demand has disappearing and excessive inventories would hurt its profitability.

Shares in Hyundai Motor were trading up 2.0% after it reported its earnings, outperforming 0.1 rise for the benchmark KOSPI.

($1 = 1,335.6100 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Advertisement