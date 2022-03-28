U.S. markets closed

Hyundai Motor's STARIA MPV Wins Best of the Best at Red Dot Award

·2 min read
  • STARIA, Hyundai's MPV lineup, recognized with 'Best of the Best' title at Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022

  • Since its launch, STARIA has offered a completely new experience and value proposition to global customers through its unprecedented design and innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Company announced today its STARIA multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has won the 'Best of the Best' accolade at the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022. The Best of the Best is awarded for groundbreaking design and is the highest title in the competition. STARIA took the honor in the Cars & Motorcycles category, further reinforcing Hyundai's global competitiveness in product design.

Hyundai Motor Company announced today its STARIA multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has won the ‘Best of the Best’ accolade at the Red Dot Award

"STARIA is Hyundai's new MPV lineup crafted with the 'inside-out' design approach that has surely opened up a new mobility era for all," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Our design team has put their passion into this product, working closely with our world-class modelers and engineers to make the dream come true."

STARIA boasts a strikingly futuristic and mysterious exterior that resembles a space shuttle. A single stroke running from front to rear is reminiscent of the curve of light that illuminates the Earth's horizon at sunrise when viewed from space.

The cruise ship-inspired interior delivers a luxurious look and unique atmosphere that focuses on the driver's convenience and passengers' comfort. The lowered beltlines and panoramic side windows improve overall visibility and create a feeling of openness. This sense of spaciousness, inspired by traditional Korean 'hanok' architecture, allows passengers to feel as if the outside scenes are an extension of the vehicle interior.

Since its launch last year, STARIA has won several accolades for its design excellence and product innovation. STARIA received the honor in the transportation category of the 2021 GOOD DESIGN Awards and was recognized in the 'Best Cars 2022' readers' poll organized by Germany's auto motor und sport magazine.

Hosted by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. The award breaks down into three different disciplines: Product Design, Brand & Communication Design, and Design Concept, to better appraise the diversity in the field of design.

For more information about Hyundai STARIA, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motors-staria-mpv-wins-best-of-the-best-at-red-dot-award-301511451.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c6796.html

