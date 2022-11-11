Hyundai named "Most Improved Brand" by Canadian Black Book

Canada's leading automotive data and analytics provider, Canadian Black Book, announced the award as part of the sixteenth edition of its Best Retained Value Awards

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada is pleased to announce it has been awarded "Most Improved Brand" by Canadian Black Book (CBB) as part of the organization's annual Best Retained Value awards. The award demonstrates the long-term value of Hyundai products, a factor important to the decision-making process when purchasing a vehicle.

Pictured from left-to-right: Daniel Ross, Senior Automotive Analyst, Vehicle Valuations & Residuals, Canadian Black Book; Ken Maisonville, Director of National Sales, Hyundai Auto Canada; and Kelly-Ann Neary, Director of Sales, Data Licensing, Canadian Black Book (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

For 2022, the CBB program analyzed model year 2017 vehicles in 23 different categories. Prizes are awarded to the vehicles that hold the highest percentage value of their original manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). The CBB Best Retained Value Awards for the Most Improved Brand reflects the quality, reliability and value of Hyundai vehicles, as well as its commitment to providing Canadian consumers with high-quality products with the best possible value.

"We are thankful to our loyal customers for their continued trust and confidence in our vehicles and our brand," says Ken Maisonville, director of national sales at Hyundai Auto Canada. "Our focus continues to be on providing quality products and enhancing our customer experience every year, and we are honoured to be recognized by Canadian Black Book for our efforts."

The CBB Best Retained Value Awards recognize vehicles that retain the highest percentage of their original MSRP after four years, offering a truly accurate measure of actual retained value in real time. In 2021, CBB added the 'Most Improved Brand' category to its roster to recognize the model making substantial gains in terms of retained value, and Hyundai is now the proud recipient of the award in its second year.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 225 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

Hyundai Auto Canada logo (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

