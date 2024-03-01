Hyundai recall: Over 180,000 Elantra vehicles recalled for trunk latch issue

The Hyundai logo is displayed on a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at a Hyundai dealership on April 7, 2017 in Colma, California.

Hyundai Motor America is recalling over 180,000 vehicles after an issue with a trunk latch is preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside, causing a safety issue, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the recall notice, Hyundai is recalling certain 2015-2016 Elantra vehicles. The trunk latch inside those vehicles may have become damaged and might prevent the opening of the trunk from the inside. Because of this issue, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

Around 186,588 2015-2016 Hyundai Elantra vehicles are potentially included in this recall.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 15. Dealers will replace the trunk latch base sub-assembly free of charge, according to the recall notice.

Earlier this week, it was announced that some Hyunadi and Kia owners who have had their vehicles stolen will be able to receive a piece of a $145 million settlement, thanks to a class action lawsuit.

Vehicle recalls, food recalls and more: Check out USA TODAY's recall database here.

How to contact Hyundai for the recall

Owners of the affected Hyundai Elantra vehicles can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 256.

You can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hyundai recalls 2015-2016 Elantra cars for trunk latch issue