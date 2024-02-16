Hyundai recalls nearly 100,000 Genesis vehicles for fire risk: Here's which cars are affected

The 2019 Genesis G90 Vanity Fair Special Edition Emerald Dream.

Hyundai is recalling nearly 100,000 Genesis vehicles due to a potentially deadly fire hazard with certain models, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

Federal safety regulators published the recall after learning water may enter the starter solenoid and cause an electrical short, which can result in an engine compartment fire while the vehicle is parked or driving.

Warning indicators include smoke from the engine, a burning or melting odor and difficulty or inability to start the engine.

The recall includes nine Genesis makes, federal officials are reporting. Here's which ones are affected.

What models are affected?

The recall affects 90,907 vehicles among the following models and years:

Genesis G70, 2019

Genesis G80, 2017-2019

Genesis G90, 2017-2019

Hyundai Genesis, 2015-2016

What should I do if my Hyundai is recalled?

So far, NHTSA reported, Hyundai has had no reports of injuries or deaths related tothe issue.

Owners are advised to park the vehicles "outside and away from structures" until the recall repair is complete.

Dealers will install a remedy relay kit in the engine junction box, free of charge, federal safety regulators said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by April 13.

Owners can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. The numbers for these recalls are 254(H) and 018G(G).

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

